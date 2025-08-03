Ben Shelton Reacts as GF Trinity Rodman Turns Heads Just 15 Minutes Into Comeback

Ben Shelton brings the heat—with his serve and his energy. Currently competing at the Canadian Open, the American has made it to the Round of 16 at this Masters 1000, ready to take on Flavio Cobolli in Montreal. This season has been impressive for the 22-year-old, showing great consistency by reaching multiple semifinals, quarterfinals, and even a final in Munich! Off the court, though, Ben stole the spotlight with his “hard launch” of his girlfriend, USWNT’s Trinity Rodman. Now, alongside his fierce game, he’s showing off his love as she makes strides on the field!

On Sunday, Trinity Rodman made a thrilling comeback after nearly three months sidelined with a back injury. She didn’t return quietly—she capped it off with a last-minute goal for the Washington Spirit, beating the Portland Thorns. Though her boyfriend couldn’t be there in person, his father, Bryan, had no intention of missing the game.

Before the Spirit’s match against Portland, Bryan was buzzing in the family group chat. He wrote, “Trinity playing on Channel 18, 12:30 or channel 26” Not missing a beat, Ben shared a screenshot on his Instagram stories with the caption, “My pops locked in on Trins first game back.” Later, after Trinity’s big moment, he shared a clip of the match, writing, “Plays 15 mins first game back and scores a banger,” capping it with, “The truth 😮💨.” Honestly, that’s too adorable to handle!

via Imago

Rodman’s stoppage-time winner in her first game back sealed a 2-1 victory for the Washington Spirit over the Portland Thorns in the National Women’s Soccer League. She was absolutely over the moon. “That was the hardest thing I’ve had to go through, with the injury and everything. So being back, especially at the home stadium with the crowd behind me, scoring a goal like that, you saw I buried it, was not going to miss it,” she said after the game.

The couple officially stepped into the spotlight in March this year after dropping multiple hints on TikTok. Ben even included Trinity in one of his Instagram posts—an elevator selfie that sparked surprise and excitement from players and fans alike. Since then, they’ve been loud and proud supporters of each other.

In fact, just yesterday, Trinity shared a clip from Ben Shelton’s doubles match against Hugo Nys and Edouard Roger-Vasselin in the Round of 16. Captioned simply “Guys,” with a stunned emoji, it perfectly captured how we all felt seeing Ben pull off an unbelievable shot to win a point at the Toronto tournament. Talk about couple goals!

They’ve been each other’s biggest cheerleaders on and off the court this season. Trinity has even appeared at his matches, like Wimbledon, while Shelton shows up for her games when schedules align. And it’s not just her on-field skills that blow him away.

Ben Shelton hypes up Rodman over major partnership

Just days ago, Adidas turned heads on Instagram with its latest collaboration with Trinity Rodman. She owned the moment in a white tank, pink joggers, as she held her Player Edition F50 SPARKFUSION. The boots, built specifically to meet the demands of the women’s game, have bold pink stripes with light blue details—a nod to Rodman’s signature pink hair. The caption on the post—“all trin’s 💖💞✨🤪💅🥰”—said it all. And her boyfriend? Unsurprisingly, he jumped in to cheer her on.

Ben Shelton reposted the launch to his story, adding, “My 🐐.” Just three words, but they say everything. With his own deals for On, Yonex, and Rolex, Ben knows how to celebrate a partner’s shine—just as Trinity does for him!

Rodman’s recent back injury didn’t keep her from supporting Shelton; she showed up at Rock Creek Park Tennis Center in a shirt with his face during his doubles match. On Instagram, she shared her journey: “Not the summer I had in mind but still loved every moment. Can’t wait to be back in the field.” These two keep winning over fans with their real, heartwarming support.

Now Trinity’s back in action, just as Ben gets ready for another big run at the Canadian Masters. He’s already bested Flavio Cobolli in Acapulco this year—maybe he’ll do it again? We’d love to know your thoughts in the comments below!