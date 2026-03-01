Ryan Garcia Celebrating Cousin’s Win Over Devin Haney’s Brother Has Fans Reviving Past Doping Scandal

The shadow of the 2024 doping scandal still follows Ryan Garcia. His recent victory over Mario Barrios may have convinced some that, if he locks in mentally, he can climb back to the top. Yet, the scrutiny hasn’t eased. Despite calculated moves and public assurances, doubts remain. The latest episode shows that even his attempt to celebrate his cousin’s win over Devin Haney’s brother, Sean Haney, drew sharp criticism.

“My cousin just beat Devin Haney’s little brother in an amateur bout! Gave him his first L,” read Garcia’s post on X. “Guess it runs in the family 😂😭. TAKE THAT, L.”

“Sean Haney just got beat by Jacob Herrera, my cousin!! Proud of you, Jacob. Way to go. Keep going!!! Train hard, and anything is possible, cousin 💪💪.”

“Garcias don’t lose to the Haneys. @Realdevinhaney, (I) bet you didn’t know that was my cousin, did you? Big W hahahaha.”

Ryan Garcia clearly saw an opening to take another jab at his rival, who still hasn’t shown interest in running it back. A Ring Magazine tweet noted that Sean Haney’s unbeaten record took its first hit with the loss to Herrera.

Not everyone, however, agreed with Garcia’s version of events.

“🚨 LEAKED FOOTAGE,” wrote one user. “Today Devin Haney’s brother Sean comfortably wins rounds 1 and 3 and gets ROBBED on the scorecards. This is the fight Ostarine boy is boasting about—pathetic!”

Soon after posting, Garcia was hit with a wave of replies. Most didn’t celebrate Herrera’s win – they circled back to the doping controversy. This is how fans responded.

Ryan Garcia takes heat after cousin beats Devin Haney’s brother

Garcia was under fire immediately. One user wrote, “Did they test your cousin for ostarine after the fight?” Given the welterweight champion’s history with the banned substance, the issue isn’t going away anytime soon. Still, his latest win could quiet some of the noise.

Others took a sharper tone. “Still celebrating a fight you cheated in. Pathetic 😂,” one wrote. Garcia was ruled guilty of a doping violation and handed a year-long suspension along with fines. He can celebrate his brothers’ and cousins’ wins, but tying his own tainted fight to their success comes off as a cheap shot.

Another added, “You’re doing everything but accepting the fight… It’s getting annoying, Ryan.” The online back-and-forth suggests Garcia has been pushing for the rematch, while Haney’s interest appears lukewarm at best.

One fan joked, “😹😹😹😹 Sean Haney (is) about to sue your cousin.” The comment referenced the lawsuit Devin Haney filed against Garcia in September 2024 for “battery, fraud, and breach of contract.” Even as a joke, the comparison felt exaggerated for an amateur bout.

Then came a blunt reminder: “Nah, Garcia lost to Rolly Romero instead.” With the hype surrounding his return, the loss to his former sparring partner was a tough look and arguably more damaging than the defeat to Tank Davis.

Garcia has reason to celebrate his cousin’s win.

But even after a convincing performance against Barrios, part of the fan base remains hesitant to move on from the controversy. If Garcia wants to fully win them back, the blueprint is clear – the same disciplined buildup he showed before the Barrios fight. Big fights. Real risks. Total focus. That’s what fans want to see.