2025 Travelers Championship: Top 5 PGA Tour Pros to Win the $20M Event Explored

What a week it’s been for golf fans! The dust has barely settled from one of the most jaw-dropping finishes we’ve ever witnessed. J.J. Spaun stunned everyone with that incredible 64-foot walk-off birdie putt at Oakmont. Seriously, did anyone see that coming? Now, just five days later, the PGA Tour heads to Connecticut, and we’re all still buzzing from that magical moment. The Travelers Championship brings an entirely different challenge as players trade Oakmont’s brutal conditions for TPC River Highlands’ birdie-friendly layout.

But this isn’t just any regular tour stop. This storied tournament has been a cornerstone of New England golf since 1952, evolving from the Insurance City Open into one of the tour’s premier Signature Events. With $20 million up for grabs at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, all 72 players will compete for four rounds without a cut. The winner claims $3.6 million and 700 FedEx Cup points, while even the last-place finisher earns $36,000. Talk about high stakes after such an emotional week!

1. Scottie Scheffler: Travelers Championship defending champion leads favorites

Scottie Scheffler returns as the defending champion with everything working in his favor. He dominated this event last year, defeating Tom Kim in a dramatic playoff at 22-under par. The World No. 1 continues his remarkable consistency with a T-7 finish at the U.S. Open.

Scheffler’s statistical dominance remains unmatched across the PGA Tour. He leads in approach play, total strokes gained, and bogey avoidance. TPC River Highlands rewards precision iron shots, which ideally suit his elite ball-striking ability.

via Reuters Paris 2024 Olympics – Golf – Men’s Round 4 – Le Golf National, Guyancourt, France – August 04, 2024. Scottie Scheffler of the U.S. reacts. REUTERS/Lisa Leutner

Most importantly, Scheffler thrives in post-major situations. His mental toughness and course familiarity make him the clear favorite at odds of +280.

2. J.J. Spaun: U.S. Open winner brings major momentum to Connecticut

Speaking of momentum, J.J. Spaun enters this week as golf’s newest major champion. The 34-year-old American captured his first major with that unforgettable putt on Sunday. However, several factors work against him this week.

First, Spaun admitted feeling “totally gassed” after his U.S. Open triumph. The emotional toll of winning your first major is enormous. Additionally, questions surround his immediate tournament plans following such a career-defining moment. Many major champions carefully plan their next moves while managing exhaustion.

Nevertheless, Spaun’s 2025 form has been exceptional. He finished runner-up twice this season, including that playoff loss to Rory McIlroy at The Players Championship. His world ranking will jump from 25th into the top 10. Therefore, the +5000 odds represent incredible value for a player riding ultimate confidence.

3. Rory McIlroy: Masters champion faces expert skepticism at TPC River Highlands

While Spaun rides high, Rory McIlroy arrives as one of the most polarizing picks this week. The 2025 Masters champion boasts undeniable talent and major championship pedigree. However, expert analysts are notably fading him across the board.

McIlroy’s recent form raises legitimate concerns about his focus and motivation. He’s managed just one top-10 finish in his last four starts since Augusta. More troubling, he barely made the cut at the U.S. Open, finishing T-19 after a difficult week.

Golf analyst Eric Cohen specifically highlighted McIlroy’s apparent lack of sharp focus. His recent media comments suggest he isn’t as dialed in as usual. Despite his +1100 odds reflecting public perception, smart money might look elsewhere this week.

4. Xander Schauffele: Former Travelers winner returns with course advantage

Unlike McIlroy’s struggles, Xander Schauffele brings significant course history to TPC River Highlands. He captured this tournament in 2022, proving he knows how to navigate these challenging greens. His track record at this venue spans multiple top-10 finishes over the past few years.

via Getty MONTREAL, QUEBEC – SEPTEMBER 25: Xander Schauffele of the U.S. Team gestures on the 17th green during a practice round prior to the 2024 Presidents Cup at The Royal Montreal Golf Club on September 25, 2024 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

However, Schauffele’s 2025 season hasn’t matched his elite standards. He lacks the consistent top-5 finishes that defined his previous campaigns. His putting stroke appears less reliable than in previous years, which concerns many experts.

Still, Schauffele’s past success here cannot be ignored. The +1200 odds offer reasonable value for a proven winner at this venue.

5. Collin Morikawa: Two-time major champion offers value at Connecticut venue

Finally, Collin Morikawa represents the sleeper pick among this group with his +2000 odds. The two-time major champion brings elite ball-striking to a course that rewards precision. His iron play consistently ranks among the tour’s absolute best.

Morikawa’s recent form shows encouraging signs of improvement. He’s been trending upward throughout the 2025 season after some early struggles. His analytical approach to course management perfectly matches TPC River Highlands’ strategic demands.

The shorter 6,844-yard layout suits his game perfectly. Morikawa doesn’t rely on overpowering distance like some competitors. Instead, he uses precision and course management to score. These odds represent excellent value for a player with major championship experience and ideal course fit.

The stage is set for another thrilling finish in Connecticut. Will Scheffler defend successfully, or can one of these contenders break through? The $3.6 million winner’s check awaits.