Five Notable Absentees From DP World Tour Playoffs 2026 Amid Travel Concerns

Last year, Yas Links kicked off the DP World Tour Playoffs with a thriller. Aaron Rai beat Tommy Fleetwood in a playoff to win in Abu Dhabi, and a week later, Matt Fitzpatrick edged Rory McIlroy in Dubai. The third edition of the playoffs this year was expected to deliver similar drama. This time, though, tensions in the Middle East have clouded the buildup and left several players uncertain about their plans. With the opening event just days away, some of the biggest names are set to miss Abu Dhabi, while others have yet to confirm their participation in Dubai.

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As reported by Andy Roberts from GolfMagic, several notable players will be absent from the opening event.

“Understand from a DPWT spokesperson that at this stage, the Fitzpatrick brothers, Lowry and Aberg have yet to confirm their participation in Dubai, but Fox is confirmed. MacIntyre and Rose won’t be there.”

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For context, the playoffs begin with the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship at Yas Links from November 5 to 8, followed by the DP World Tour Championship at Jumeirah Golf Estates in Dubai from November 12 to 15.

However, the region has remained unsettled since the conflict involving the U.S., Israel, and Iran began in late February. The UAE has also faced ballistic missile and drone attacks, while the Asian Tour postponed its event in Saudi Arabia this month. Despite the uncertainty, the DP World Tour has no plans to move or postpone either event. None of the players’ absences have been officially attributed to safety concerns.

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Here’s a look at the notable names missing from Abu Dhabi and those whose plans for Dubai remain unclear.

Ryan Fox

Fox admitted earlier this season that he was monitoring the situation closely, saying,

“If I feel like it’s not the right decision, I may not go.”

His absence from Abu Dhabi has been confirmed. The Kiwi has experience playing in the UAE, having finished 19th at the 2022 DP World Tour Championship.

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Bob MacIntyre

MacIntyre was blunt about his plans, telling The Scotsman that he was “not wanting to travel to the Middle East.” The Scot also became a father for the first time this year and hinted after the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship that his season could be over.

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MacIntyre finished tied for eighth at 14 under in Dubai last year. However, after slipping to 58th in the Race to Dubai following the Open de España, he also needed to finish inside the top 72 to qualify for Abu Dhabi.

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Matt and Alex Fitzpatrick

The Fitzpatrick brothers have been among the most vocal players about their discomfort with traveling to the region, although neither has officially confirmed that this is the reason for their uncertain plans.

At Wentworth in September, Matt Fitzpatrick said he was “not that comfortable traveling,” pointing to his newborn in August. He also expressed frustration with the lack of a clear decision from the tour.

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Fitzpatrick has plenty to defend in Dubai. Last year, he beat McIlroy in a playoff to win the DP World Tour Championship for the third time. Missing this year’s event would mean giving up the chance to defend that title.

Ludvig Aberg

Aberg will be absent from the Abu Dhabi Golf Championship entry list despite sitting 44th in the race to Dubai rankings. He has not officially given a reason, and nothing confirms that Middle East tensions are behind his withdrawal.



But his 2026 has been solid but short of a win. He led the Players Championship by three shots going into the final round but finished fifth on Sunday. He also tied for fourth at the PGA Championship and tied for ninth at The Open. His 2025 was stronger. He won the Genesis Invitational in February, and he closed with a bogey-free 66 at the DP World Tour Championship to finish third, his second-best result of that season.

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Who is playing?

Despite the notable absences and uncertainty, the playoffs will still feature plenty of star power. McIlroy has committed to Abu Dhabi as he pursues a record-equalling eighth Race to Dubai title, saying he has no concerns about the trip. Patrick Reed, one of his rivals for the season-long crown, has also confirmed his place in the Dubai finale.

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Eugenio Chacarra, who won the DP World Tour India Championship this month, and Fleetwood are also set to feature in the playoffs.

With both events scheduled to go ahead as planned, the tour is preparing to deliver its season-ending spectacle. Whether the remaining uncertain names join the field in Dubai and whether concerns over travel ease remain to be seen.