‘I Was Like Holy Smokes!’: Rory McIlroy’s Augusta National Shot Left PGA Tour Pro Stunned

Not many players get to practice with the defending champion at Augusta National, and fewer still get to do it in their first Masters. Michael Brennan had that experience this April, and he is still talking about it.

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Brennan recently sat down for a podcast conversation with Smylie Kaufman and was asked about his favorite memory from Augusta National. He skipped the leaderboard drama and went straight to the practice round he shared with Aaron Rai and Rory McIlroy, recalling one tee shot in particular.

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“Rory stepped up and hit this high, hard draw, and it was like 20 by me, and I was like, holy smokes. Like, you know, there are very few people that if I hit a good one, I feel like are 20 by me,” he said on the show.

The group had come together by chance. Brennan had shown up at the first tee without a group and asked Rai if he could join. A few holes later, Rory McIlroy, playing as a single behind them, was waved up and asked if he could join them, too. Unsurprisingly, Brennan’s reaction was that it would be “sick.”

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The shot that left him impressed came at the par-4 fifth.

That hole is no gentle test. Magnolia was stretched to 4,095 yards in 2019, and the hole plays uphill as a dogleg left. Getting over the fairway bunkers requires a carry of roughly 315 yards. Brennan managed to clear them with his own drive, and he was clear that it wasn’t a fluke.

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“I hit a really good drive on five, and I feel like I’m a fairly long player. I hit a good ball, like over the corner of the bunker, and flew the bunkers. It’s like 315, I think.”

He isn’t being modest about his length, either. According to the statistics, Brennan finished third in driving distance at the 2026 Masters, averaging 328.5 yards per drive. Moreover, he ranks third on the PGA Tour this season in driving distance, averaging 327.4 yards. So when he says McIlroy was 20 yards past him, he’s comparing himself with one of the longest hitters in the game.

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Brennan added that McIlroy didn’t maintain that gap throughout the round. “He wasn’t 20 by me the rest of the round, but that was a tee ball.” Still, the experience left him impressed, and he wasn’t surprised by what McIlroy did just a few days later: win the Masters for the second time.

“He was playing really, really good, so it was really not much of a surprise to see him win again.”

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And McIlroy’s victory came in style, too. He finished at 12 under, one stroke clear of Scottie Scheffler, to become the fourth player to win back-to-back Masters titles, joining Jack Nicklaus, Nick Faldo, and Tiger Woods.

Brennan’s own year is worth a look, too. Twelve months ago, he was playing on PGA Tour Americas and preparing to head to the Korn Ferry Tour. He then won the Bank of Utah Championship in his first start as a professional, bypassing the Korn Ferry Tour and earning a place directly on the PGA Tour.

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The Masters was his first major as a professional. He was tied for 20th through two rounds and eventually finished T24, missing out on a top-12 finish that would have earned him an exemption into the following year’s tournament. He admitted that it was disappointing to miss out, but he could take some positives from making the cut in all four majors that year. His T24 remained his best finish of the season until he tied for sixth at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

This week, Brennan’s outlook is different. He has since won the Wyndham Championship, earning a return trip to Augusta in 2027. Moreover, he won the Baycurrent Classic in Japan, claiming his third PGA Tour title. The victory was worth $1.44 million, and he now has his sights set on a place on the 2027 Ryder Cup team.

But looking back at that practice round a few months later, Brennan kept his experience at Augusta National quite simple. “It was a cool experience to play with Rory and see kind of how he went about that golf course.”