At the highest level of professional golf, equipment choices are rarely accidental, yet one of the most distinctive visual details in Jeeno Thitikul’s bag began as a simple family habit. During a recent interview in Japan with broadcaster Kate Burton, the star golfer showed off the bright hues on her clubs and explained why her bag looks so colorful. Rather than treating the shades as mere style, Thitikul traced the system straight back to her upbringing in Ratchaburi, Thailand.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Speaking with Burton, Thitikul credited her father, Montree, for creating the visual code during her junior golf years. “My dad. It’s actually my dad cuz when I was young, when we played junior golf, and then he wanted to know which club I was using from far away.” Even though nobody in her family played golf before she started at age six, after her grandfather encouraged outdoor exercise for her health and allergies, Montree and her mother, Siriwan, built her foundation through immense sacrifices.

ADVERTISEMENT

Her father owned a car wash while her mother worked as a hairdresser, and both adjusted their work schedules to support her rise. Those early sacrifices ranged from driving roughly 300 kilometers round-trip on weekends from Ratchaburi to Bangkok for coaching to Montree welding extensions onto secondhand clubs as she grew taller. As her career expanded from junior events to global stages and television broadcasts, the color-coded grips stayed in place as a practical link to her past.

Over time, her woods, driver, and putter generally have dark grips, while her irons feature bright colors such as orange, giving her father, fans, and commentators an instant visual cue from afar or at home. Thitikul explained that the colors served a very specific on-course purpose whenever distance separated them during a round. She said, “Like if I’m off the tee box and then he’s at the green like about three, and then he wants to know which one I’m using, so I can’t lie,” drawing laughter from Burton.

ADVERTISEMENT

How Her Bag Setup Supports Her Game

While the origin story is rooted in accountability, the grips also help organize a bag built around precision, trajectory control, and scoring versatility. Pointing to the clubs in front of them, Burton noted, “Orange. So we know what Orange is your iron.” Pairing distinct grip colors with specific club categories makes it easier to read her setup at a glance.

ADVERTISEMENT

Thitikul’s bag pairs traditional club choices with modern tour staples, including a 9-degree driver and a four-iron that stands out in an era when many players lean on hybrids. Explaining why she favors a less bulky iron profile, she said, “I’m kind of like high heater anyway, so I don’t need like that much of thickness in the bag.” That compact iron profile suits a player who already generates high launch and peak height, letting her shape shots cleanly without extra perimeter-weighting bulk.

Fan Pulse Do You Agree With Faldo That LIV's Biggest Earners Should Be Held Responsible For Its Unpaid Debts? Yes No DRFACB32 fans are discussing this See results arrow_forward

Around the greens and inside scoring range, she relies heavily on her wedges, noting, “100 yards in, I think 52 and 58 probably, but I use 58s a lot around the green too,” before adding, “I would give credit to the 58.” That wedge precision complements a full 14-club Callaway and Odyssey setup engineered to cover every yardage and turf condition. The table below outlines how each category in her bag contributes to her overall game.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bag Category Setup Details / Lofts Performance Role Driver 9-degree Callaway Quantum Triple Diamond 250 to 255 yards carry with strong control Fairway & Utility Woods Callaway Quantum Max (15 deg), Apex UW (19 deg) Long approach gaps and tee options Irons Callaway X Forged Star (4 to 5), X Forged (6 to PW) High-launch precision with compact feel Wedges Callaway Opus SP (48, 54, 58 deg; 52/58 noted in chat) Scoring inside 100 yards and greenside touch Putter & Ball Odyssey White Hot Versa #7, Callaway Chrome Tour X Birdie conversion and consistent spin

Her long game and putting have likewise anchored her success on tour, giving her both power and touch when tournaments are on the line. Estimating her carry yardage with the 9-degree driver, she said, “Like 250, 255,” and praised its overall performance by saying, “I think that driver this year has been absolutely where I wanted it to look and then to perform.” When Burton asked which club deserved credit for driving her wins, Thitikul said, “You have to give the putter credit when you win it, right? Cuz like when you win, it means you made a lot of birdies. So I think the putter gets credit.”

ADVERTISEMENT

She has kept that trusted putter since late 2023 after finishing second that year, and its consistency helped propel her to major career milestones. Those achievements include her third straight CME Group Tour Championship victory and $4 million payout in November 2026, as well as winning the Honda LPGA Thailand in front of her mother. As her mother plans to use those winnings toward buying land and building a large house in their hometown, Thitikul’s success reflects a lifelong family partnership.

Looking ahead as her career continues to reach new heights, her equipment shows how personal history can travel seamlessly into elite competition. As Burton summed up at the close of their chat, “Drive for show, putt for dough,” while adding, “I also think the person holding the club has a big influence on everything.” For Thitikul, every colorful grip remains a reminder of the family backing that helped turn a childhood pastime into a world-class career.