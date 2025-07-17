Sahith Theegala Shares Honest Reality of Injury Hiatus: ‘Not Good for Your Body’ (Exclusive)

Sahith Theegala, who has gathered a global fan following with his unique swing, imaginative shot-making abilities, and a relentless go-for-the-pin attitude, is all set to make a comeback after missing nearly three months of action because of injuries.

What started as a left oblique strain led to a neck sprain as the 27-year-old American tried to play through the pain. He withdrew from the Truist Championship in May, and his brief attempt to compete at The Memorial led to the realization that the situation was serious enough to require action. Or inaction in his case, because complete rest was the only solution.

Injuries are part of the life of an athlete, but they could not have come at a worse time for the decorated Pepperdine University star. He missed two major championships – the PGA and the US Open – and several big summer events. More frustratingly, it saw him slip down to No. 46 in the world rankings, which would make his dream of Ryder Cup debut this year a distant one.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pepperdine Men’s Golf (@pepperdinemgolf) Expand Post

On a positive note, Sahith Theegala is exempt on the PGA Tour for the next year for making it to the Tour Championship field in 2024. That gives him some freedom to plot his way back to the top. The team at EssentiallySports is on the field to get hold of some exclusive interviews. The team is now with Theegala at the eve of the 153rd Open Championship at Royal Portrush for an EssentiallySports exclusive interview…

Let’s get the Theegala medical report first.

Well, it started with an oblique strain in February. It wasn’t too bad, but every time I tried to hit a cut, which is my normal shot, it pinched right on the top of my backswing. I got an MRI done, and it showed the strain. The docs said it’s something that’s going to be tough to heal because there’s not a lot of blood flow to the area.

They said I can play, though. It was simply a matter of pain tolerance, and they were sure it would heal. So, I just kept playing through it. It did not get any better, and it was frustrating because I couldn’t hit my stock shot, that little squeeze cut. So, I started getting underneath in my swing.

I probably practiced too much, hit too many balls. I realised I was compensating in my swing. I didn’t want to crunch down the left side, so I kept lifting my neck and my left shoulder up, and in Philadelphia, I pinched my neck and my left shoulder, too.

At that point, I knew I just needed to rest everything. Initially, I was told six to 12 weeks. I did nothing for five to six weeks. And I felt 100% with my body and started getting back in the gym a couple weeks ago. Started playing golf just a week ago. Started hitting drivers from Monday this week.

And how does the body feel now?

It feels good. Monday was the first time I hit drivers. So, just getting to my swing speed was tricky. I try to limit my swings, but today (Wednesday) was the best day.

The body feels great, which is the first time in a long time. I am excited to get going, but I just need to be careful not to do too much.

If I rate my body, it genuinely feels like I am in the high nines (out of 10). Ten would be crazy, because golf is just not good for your body.

My only issue is that I am not quite up to 100% speed. I don’t want to just get into it and start ripping drivers and hurt myself again. I’ve been on a ball count and haven’t hit more than 40 balls.

In such a scenario, there can’t be a better tournament to come back than one on a links course?

Exactly. That’s why I had kind of targeted the Open. It was tough to target a return, but I needed an event that I wanted to play, at least in the back of my mind, so that I had a good rehab plan.

It’s a good test right away because I couldn’t hit that low cut without any pain. I’ve now already hit a bunch of them with three-wood and the driver with zero pain.

What is your expectation level? And if it is low, is it good in a way?

I discussed with my team as well… I’m not here just to treat this as a warm-up event. But, I am also being realistic. It’s tough to come out of the gates firing, even if I feel healthy and the game seems good. So, there are really no expectations. I am just happy to be here, just happy to travel and go through the motions of preparing for a golf tournament again.

I seem to always play better when I’m just focused on the work instead of the result. I have only focused on putting in the right amount of work and the right amount of mental effort. So, yeah, no expectations, and I think that can only be helpful right now.

Your fabulous short game should help. Did you practice that enough?

Well, another thing that these last couple months allowed me to do was better my posture. I’m trying not to get my lower back extended. I have no back issues, but my lower back is tight, and that could lead to problems in the future. So I am just making sure my lower back’s a little more tucked, and I am implementing those things even in my chipping and putting. I didn’t do any of that until a week ago again, but it’s been great. I am getting used to the posture.

Happy to be back playing?

For sure. I was so sad to miss the last two majors. The Open was the first major I played being a card-holding member in St Andrews. To be playing my fourth Open is crazy. I feel like I just played my first one. Other than Augusta, this is my favourite tournament of the yea,r and I would have been really sad to watch this one on television.

How does this layoff change your plans for the year?

The only unfortunate part is that I have got two more events before the Playoffs, and I am not going to make the Playoffs unless I win an event or have a couple of top threes. I am not too bothered about that, and I just want to make sure that my body is in a good place. If I don’t make the Playoffs, I will play a bunch in the fall.

Unfortunate time to get injured. You missed two majors, big events, and that too at a time when you were pushing for a dream Ryder Cup spot. How frustrating was that?

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Yes, and that’s because the Ryder Cup was a huge goal for me. It’s frustrating because we relocated from Texas to Florida right after the West Coast swing, and I was all set to give it a full go. I had to put the clubs away for a couple weeks, and it was the first swing back with the driver when I felt a little pop in my stomach area. And I knew it wasn’t good.

It’s really frustrating because throughout the summer, I’ve been a part of some of the little events that Keegan (Bradley) invited me to, and I was very excited about it. Knowing that I probably won’t be on the team is a bummer.

I mean, I shouldn’t say that. I can go out here and win this week. Probably, that’s a better perspective to have. But I am young and I will have plenty more opportunities.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The team at EssentiallySports had a good catch-up with Sahith for this exclusive interview. Now, as Sahith Theegala tees it up at Royal Portrush, his return isn’t just about performance—it’s about perspective. Having faced the mental and physical strain of injury, he’s choosing patience over pressure, and process over outcome.

The Ryder Cup dream might have dimmed for now, but Theegala’s belief in the long game remains undeterred. With his creativity intact, his body nearly healed, and his spirit firmly in place, the 27-year-old is back on the fairways—doing what he loves, with lessons learned and time on his side.