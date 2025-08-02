Who Is Cameron Young’s Caddie? Lifestyle, Relationship With PGA Tour Pro & More Explored

Cameron Young has never been the flashiest name on the PGA Tour, but he’s quietly become one of the most talked-about stars in waiting. Since turning pro in 2019, the former Rookie of the Year has been hunting that elusive first PGA Tour win, armed with raw power and steely consistency. While the trophies haven’t come yet, Young’s leaderboard appearances—especially in majors—have made him one to watch every time he tees it up.

But behind every great golfer is a great caddie—or at least a reliable one—and for Young, that bag has changed hands quite a few times. From longtime friends to seasoned veterans, his journey with caddies has been a story of finding the right voice at the right time. As of early 2024, Young finally seems to have landed someone with staying power: Steve Underwood. So who exactly is Underwood, and what makes him the man for the job?

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Steve Underwood—The veteran voice on the bag

Steve Underwood isn’t just another guy carrying clubs. He’s a seasoned caddie who’s been in the heat of major championship battles, working alongside legends like Luke Donald, K.J. Choi, Tim Clark, and Carl Yuan. That kind of resume doesn’t just speak to experience—it speaks to trust. Young made the move to bring in Underwood at the start of 2024, following a carousel of other candidates who couldn’t quite stick.

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

Before Underwood, Young tried it all. His best friend, Scott McKean, was there during his early Korn Ferry Tour wins. He brought in Chad Reynolds—who had worked with Keegan Bradley and Vijay Singh—for a promising run, including a runner-up finish at The Open in 2022 behind Cameron Smith. Then came Paul Tesori, one of the most respected names in caddie circles, known for his 12-year stint with Webb Simpson. But that partnership fizzled out quickly as Tesori took a more secure offer with Tom Kim.

Young then experimented with some familiar faces, including Wayne de Haas and Paul McBride, former teammates from Wake Forest. But as he entered 2024, he needed someone with gravitas. Enter Underwood—a guy who helped Choi earn the nickname “Tiger Slayer” after defeating Tiger Woods head-to-head during his prime in the 2007 AT&T National. Underwood’s presence offered exactly what Young needed: composure, wisdom, and someone who could help him manage pressure situations.

via Imago June 21, 2025: Cameron Young chips onto the green on the 6th hole during the third round of the Travelers Golf Championship in Cromwell, Connecticut. /CSM Cromwell USA – ZUMAc04_ 20250621_zma_c04_029 Copyright: xGregoryxVasilx

In just a few months, their chemistry started to show. Underwood was on the bag when Young shot a blistering 59 during the 2024 Travelers Championship, one of the lowest rounds on tour that season. The duo also found top-10 form at Augusta, showing that their synergy could translate to the game’s biggest stages. Their off-course relationship seems just as steady, with Underwood serving as a calming mentor who aligns well with Young’s family-first, grounded lifestyle.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

From rotating roster to reliable rhythm

Cameron Young’s caddie changes have been almost as talked-about as his swing. The former Wake Forest star turned pro in 2019 and immediately started trying to figure out his team. His first few years saw a revolving door of caddies—some experimental, some sentimental, but none that lasted. In a sport where rhythm and trust are everything, inconsistency showed.

After early wins on the Korn Ferry Tour with Scott McKean, Young entered the PGA Tour with high expectations. The pairing with Chad Reynolds gave him a spark—especially that near-win at the 150th Open—but again, it didn’t last. Paul Tesori looked like the answer on paper, but their partnership ended before they could find a groove. It felt like Young was searching for the caddie version of a soulmate.

Steve Underwood may just be that guy. His resume includes Major wins, Presidents Cups, and decades inside the ropes. For Young, having someone who’s “been there, done that” adds a level of comfort that statistics can’t measure. And it’s already paying off.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Underwood might be Young’s secret weapon for finally breaking through on the PGA Tour. His strategic mindset complements Young’s aggressive style. That pairing was on full display at the Masters and the Travelers Championship in 2024, where they not only made noise but looked in sync all four days. As Underwood said in a post-round chat, “Cam knows how to attack. My job is making sure the timing’s right. That’s all it takes.”

With the FedEx Cup Playoffs around the corner and Ryder Cup chatter heating up, this caddie-golfer duo is finally trending in the right direction. The PGA Tour hasn’t seen Young’s best yet—but with Underwood beside him, it just might soon.