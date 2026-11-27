Thanksgiving may bring families together across America, but MLB has very little reason to celebrate. With Rob Manfred refusing to rule out a lockout, baseball faces a December 1 deadline that could disrupt the offseason. Its growing disagreements have raised concerns about how long fans might wait for baseball’s return.

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“Happy Thanksgiving to all those who are big on the holiday,” posted the MLBPA on X. The union’s post offered no substantive labor critique, only social-media wordplay on Manfred’s casual remark.

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Commissioner Rob Manfred brought that issue into focus while discussing labor negotiations with reporters. He said MLB would remain available to bargain until the agreement expired, wherever necessary. Manfred said he was prepared to keep negotiating throughout the holiday period this year.

His explanation to reporters was: “I’m not that big on Thanksgiving as a holiday.” His remark was a casual aside during labor discussions, not a deliberate message to the union.

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That deadline now leaves baseball facing the possibility of another work stoppage this winter. The current Collective Bargaining Agreement, or CBA, expires December 1 at 11:59 p.m. ET. Unless both sides reach a new deal, owners are expected to lock out players. A lockout would halt major league free-agent signings and trades while the dispute continues. Players would also lose access to team facilities and regular contact with club staff.

For instance, teams pursuing starters could not complete negotiations or finalize deals during the shutdown. The 99-day lockout pushed 2022 Opening Day back from March 31 to April 7.

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The central dispute remains MLB’s demand for a salary cap and floor across baseball. Manfred said owners could not imagine approving a new agreement without both measures included. MLB’s latest proposal included a $258.2 million cap and $180.2 million floor, starting in 2028. It offered guaranteed contracts without escrow, alongside a 50-50 split of league revenue overall. The union said removing escrow changed the timing, not the cap’s effect on earnings. The union argues a cap could limit salaries and players’ freedom of movement across baseball.

The tension escalated on November 25, when MLB sued the MLBPA, seeking court protection against potential antitrust challenges. The MLBPA called the lawsuit “completely frivolous,” accusing the league of pursuing litigation instead of negotiating in good faith

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The 1994 players’ strike remains a warning about how prolonged baseball stoppages hurt fans. That season ended with Montreal leading baseball at 74-40, with a six-game division lead.

The 1994 strike cost Montreal its first World Series appearance and accelerated the franchise’s financial collapse, leading to relocation. The strike also deepened Montreal’s financial problems after the lost season and lost revenue. Montreal then traded Ken Hill and John Wetteland, while Marquis Grissom departed. Larry Walker departed as a free agent, and Montreal then finished last in 1995. The strike did not alone cause relocation, but it worsened the franchise’s existing problems.

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MLB and the MLBPA are tentatively set to meet Sunday or Monday in Phoenix. Those Phoenix meetings could still produce a deal before December 1 arrives at midnight. If talks fail, fans could face a lengthy shutdown and another uncertain spring ahead.

MLB and Rob Manfred sue the MLBPA

MLB has taken the MLB Players Association to federal court before baseball’s labor agreement expires. Filed November 25, its 38-page complaint names the union and 8 players on its executive subcommittee. MLB and entities representing all 30 clubs want judges to protect a possible lockout. The league seeks advance rulings against antitrust challenges and court orders stopping that shutdown.

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MLB fears the union could use a strategy known as a disclaimer. The MLBPA could surrender its bargaining role, then pursue antitrust claims against MLB. That move could let players challenge a lockout outside ordinary labor negotiations. Similar tactics elsewhere have exposed leagues to triple-damage claims for proven financial losses.

The complaint asks judges for 3 rulings before the current agreement expires. MLB wants confirmation that a lockout remains lawful under antitrust law, even after the disclaimer. It argues the shutdown would be reasonable, not an unfair restraint on trade. It also seeks protection from injunctions and class treatment for players.

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The league calls its lawsuit defensive, saying negotiations should continue toward a full 2027 season. The MLBPA called the filing “completely frivolous,” accusing MLB of avoiding good-faith bargaining. Owners propose a 2028 salary cap of $258.2 million and a payroll floor of $180.2 million. Senator Dick Durbin introduced the Competition in Professional Baseball Act, and Senator Mike Lee cosponsored it.

The agreement expires December 1 at 11:59 p.m. Eastern, when owners could lock out players. MLB says it may withdraw the case if the union stays intact during negotiations. The lawsuit seeks court rulings, not financial damages from players. Fans now face another obstacle as baseball approaches a possible offseason shutdown.