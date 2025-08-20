Daytona Makes Viral Grand Marshal Move That Takes NASCAR World by Storm

Everyone remembers how Hulkmania took over NASCAR in 2006, when legendary Hulk Hogan arrived as the Grand Marshall at Daytona. For Americans, few cultural pairings generate more excitement than the collision of stock car racing and professional wrestling. Both sports thrive on spectacle, drama, and unwavering fan loyalty, and when NASCAR and WWE intersect, the outcome is more than just entertainment — it’s a showcase of two of America’s most passionate fanbases converging.

Over the years, WWE superstars have become familiar faces at NASCAR’s biggest stages. In 2012, John Cena served as the Honorary Starter for the Daytona 500, waving the green flag, and returned in 2016 as the Honorary Pace Car Driver, cementing his role as one of the event’s headline attractions. Sheamus at the 2020 Daytona 500, Big E at the 2022 Daytona 500, and The Undertaker at the 2022 Circuit of the Americas race. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson was the Grand Marshal for the 2024 Daytona 500. This consistent participation of wrestling figures highlights the successful collaboration between NASCAR and professional wrestling as platforms for promotional opportunities benefiting both sports. And now, NASCAR has doubled down on the crossover with a fresh announcement.

Rey Mysterio will serve as Grand Marshal for the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway this weekend. The reveal instantly went viral, trending across wrestling and NASCAR communities alike. Frank Kelleher, Daytona International Speedway Vice President, said, “Rey is sure to bring his high-flying energy giving the command to start engines…” His presence is a direct nod to NASCAR’s strategy of blending cultural icons with its biggest races to create a viral storm of excitement.

For Rey Mysterio, the honor is a fitting continuation of a legendary career. Known as the “Ultimate Underdog,” Mysterio became a staple of American wrestling beginning in 1996 in WCW and later revolutionizing WWE with his high-flying lucha libre style upon his arrival in 2002. He won the 2006 Royal Rumble after lasting more than an hour, setting a record at the time, and later became WWE World Heavyweight Champion despite standing just 5’6”.

“The Coke Zero Sugar 400 at DAYTONA is one of the most thrilling races in motorsports, and I’m honored to be grand marshal,” said the WWE Superstar Rey Mysterio. “The energy at the track, the passion of the fans, and the legacy of DAYTONA make this race weekend absolutely electric standing trackside in the heart of the action is an experience of a lifetime.” Fans cannot keep calm, and exciting reactions have been pouring in continuously since the announcement of The Ultimate Underdog’s arrival at the iconic Daytona.

Fans are happy with Rey Mysterio’s NASCAR cameo

Many fans couldn’t help but celebrate the sheer novelty of the announcement, which came on X. One called it the perfect example of “WWE meets NASCAR we love all the crossover, brother.” The statement sums up why celebrity Grand Marshals work so well: they bridge audiences. WWE has an average of 1.4 million viewers per weekly SmackDown episode, while NASCAR’s Coke Zero Sugar 400 regularly draws millions of television viewers. By uniting these audiences, NASCAR ensured this year’s race reached far beyond its usual base.

Another fan leaned into Mysterio’s signature move, joking that “Rey’s about to 619 the finish line.” It’s a playful nod to his legendary finishing maneuver, the “619,” named after the area code of his hometown, San Diego. Rey has used it to secure dozens of victories in his nearly 35-year wrestling career, including his 2006 Royal Rumble win, where he set the record for longest time in the ring at the time. That kind of iconic association instantly energizes the NASCAR fanbase, especially when playfully linked to Daytona’s high-speed drama.

The enthusiasm wasn’t just limited to humor. Many fans simply expressed their excitement to welcome the Hall of Fame wrestler, with one saying, “We’re ready for this! Excited to welcome Rey Mysterio as Grand Marshal.” This reaction underscores how popular Rey remains. Since returning to WWE in 2018, he’s continued to headline events, and in 2023, he became part of the LWO (Latino World Order) reboot, boosting his relevance to a younger generation of fans.

Others praised the decision outright, calling it a “legendary choice” and saying it brought “major energy” to the Coke Zero Sugar 400. That kind of language highlights how successful NASCAR’s celebrity Grand Marshal gambits can be when the figure resonates. In this case, Mysterio’s underdog legacy, a 5’6” competitor who defied odds in a sport dominated by giants, mirrors the grit and determination NASCAR fans respect.

Not all reactions stayed in the present. One fan joked, “Rey might want to stay away from the car haulers if Kevin Nash shows up there,” referencing Mysterio’s infamous rivalry with the 7-foot Nash in WCW during the late 1990s. That storyline remains one of wrestling’s most talked-about David vs. Goliath arcs. By invoking that memory, fans tied nostalgia to Daytona’s big moment, showing how even decades-old wrestling rivalries can color modern sports crossovers.

Daytona’s bold Grand Marshal decision has already sent waves of excitement through the NASCAR world, setting the stage for an unforgettable race weekend. Adding to the spectacle, NCAA Women’s Basketball National Champion and musician Flau’jae Johnson will serve as the honorary starter and wave the green flag for the NASCAR Cup Series regular season finale. If the energy online is any indication, the Coke Zero Sugar 400 already has an extra layer of entertainment before the engines even roar.