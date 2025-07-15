Months After Their ‘Toyota’ Banter, Tony Stewart Joins Goldberg’s WWE Farewell as Fans Buzz Over Reunion

A legendary chapter in pro wrestling just came to a close. Bill Goldberg, yep, that Goldberg, has officially called it a career at age 58 after one final showdown at Saturday Night’s Main Event in Atlanta on July 12. The WWE Hall of Famer didn’t go down easy either, pushing World Heavyweight Champion Gunther to the brink in a match that had the crowd on its feet.

For decades, Goldberg’s unmatched intensity, brutal power moves, and that unforgettable win streak made him one of the most feared names in the ring. From WCW chaos to WWE dominance, he was always box office. But now, after one last spear and one final roar, Goldberg’s riding off into the sunset. Or so we thought, until a surprise NASCAR guest, Goldberg’s foe/friend Tony Stewart, showed up ringside with wife, Leah Pruett, and got fans talking all over again.

The collision of two worlds brings Tony Stewart and Goldberg back together

WWE and NASCAR have always had this quirky, adrenaline-fueled bond. And over the years, it’s made for some seriously memorable crossovers. Think back to Bob “Spark Plug” Holly’s racing gimmick in the ‘90s WWF. Or when Kyle Petty rolled around with the nWo logo on his stock car. Even Kyle Busch jumped in the ring once and won the WWE 24/7 Championship during an episode of RAW. That blend of chaos, charisma, and horsepower just works somehow. Now, it’s only gotten stronger lately.

Chase Briscoe’s surprise appearance on WWE RAW last year lit up social media and gave both fan bases something to rally around. NASCAR’s even started rewarding these kinds of pop culture crossovers through its Driver Ambassador Program. It is all part of an effort to bring in fresh fans and keep eyeballs on the screen.

But within all these NASCAR-WWE mashups, the friendship (and occasional roasting) between Tony Stewart and Bill Goldberg hits a little different. It’s part respect, part playful rivalry. Last summer, Stewart hilariously needled Goldberg after he wrecked a Toyota at the Goodwood Festival of Speed in 2018, saying, “That’s why he had to wrestle.” The internet loved it. Two fierce competitors in totally different arenas, throwing shade and having fun with it? Classic.

So when Goldberg walked into his WWE farewell event in Atlanta, you can imagine the buzz when Tony Stewart popped up too. It wasn’t part of the script (or maybe). But fans immediately noticed. Social media lit up with questions. Whatever the reason, Stewart’s surprise appearance was more than just a nod to their past banter. It reminded everyone how much fans love when worlds collide. And it just might have teased something bigger still to come. Here’s what the internet had to say.

“Don’t Get in the Ring With Tony!” Fans warn Goldberg during his retirement

Tony Stewart’s surprise appearance at Bill Goldberg’s WWE farewell didn’t just raise eyebrows. Instead, it blew up social media timelines. As soon as fans spotted a trimmed-down, sharp-looking Stewart standing ringside at the July 12th event in Atlanta, reactions poured in, mixing shock, amusement, and even a little awe. “Tony looks like he could get in the ring to fight. He actually looks pretty fit,” wrote one user on Reddit, echoing sentiments shared across platforms.

Stewart, a couple of years ago, had revealed he lost 14 pounds in two weeks through “artificial means” ahead of a demanding drag racing schedule. Since then, he has been looking leaner and fitter. While the method of losing weight may seem controversial, it is a reflection of Stewart’s intense commitment to staying competitive in the world of NHRA drag racing. Another fan hilariously commented on his transformation. “Is that Tony on the far left? It looks like he might be hitting the ‘gas!’”

Then, another fan commented, “Don’t get in the ring with Tony. He’ll run you right over,” a fitting nod to Stewart’s aggressive driving reputation in NASCAR and his no-nonsense attitude on and off the track. It was also a reminder of the fatal incident involving Stewart and Kevin Ward Jr. Stewart had hit Ward during a sprint car event at Canandaigua Motorsports Park in 2014, which resulted in the latter’s untimely demise.

Yet, among the humor and sadness was a nugget of racing connection. One fan observed, “Tony and Leah are Mopar drag racers, and Goldberg is a big Mopar guy who loves drag racing.” Goldberg’s long-standing association with Mopar has often brought him into racing circles. His love for American muscle cars and performance culture has made him a frequent guest at NHRA events and auto shows, further cementing his off-screen bond with Stewart.

So while Stewart’s appearance at a WWE farewell might’ve seemed random at first glance, it was really a fitting collision of two larger-than-life personalities who share more than a passing interest in horsepower and performance. It was a full-circle moment. It reminded fans just how interconnected the worlds of motorsport and sports entertainment can be. And judging by the fan response, no one’s mad about it.