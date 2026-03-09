NASCAR Fans Left Praying for FOX Broadcaster’s Health as Worrying Image Comes to Light

Fans have been hearing Larry McReynolds’ voice in FOX’s NASCAR booth for over two decades now. So, it’s not surprising that they can notice even the slightest changes in his tone. That’s what happened in the booth during the Cup race at Phoenix that gained some attention for a very different reason. Many seemed worried upon looking at McReynolds, as some fear he’s dealing with a serious health issue.

NASCAR reporter suspects major health scare for Larry McReynolds

There was a wave of reactions on social media after Kyle Dalton pointed out something eerie about Larry McReynolds’ appearance in the NASCAR booth last Sunday. Taking his real-life example, he claimed that Larry could’ve had a stroke, looking at the weird twitching of his facial muscles.

While this does happen to someone when they have a stroke, it is not necessarily the only health scare one can have. There could be multiple reasons. Moreover, there hasn’t been any official statement from McReynolds or his acquaintances. Yet, it seemed to be a scary hint of something dire, and the fans were most worried for him.

Larry McReynolds isn’t just another pundit. He was involved in NASCAR for a long time as a crew chief before eventually starting his work with FOX in 2001. As a crew chief, he won 23 races in the 1980s, including two Daytona 500 victories. This was, and still is, a major feat to accomplish. After that, he also served as an advisor to Petty Enterprises in 2002, working closely with The King.

Furthermore, he was a minority owner of a Truck Series team, Bang! Racing, for one year in 2004. His immense experience in the field made him the perfect candidate to take up the role with FOX Sports.

Today, his insights are greatly valued, with FOX becoming one of the biggest broadcasters for the sport. Even though the fans haven’t exactly been satisfied with FOX’s booth, they still care deeply for McReynolds’ health, and it showed in their reactions.

Fans show concern for McReynolds

Many fans noticed a slight difference in his voice when he spoke on the SiriusXM NASCAR Radio: “I’ve noticed that on Ch. 90 that he sounded different the last couple weeks.”

At the same time, many suggested not to spread any rumors unless there is an official comment from McReynolds. “What ever happened with him let’s just all pray he is well and please no rumors!!”

Another comment read: “Not sure it’s cool to relate your experiences with someone else, especially before they make a public statement about it. If anything, just pray for him and hope he’s doing okay!” Understandably, any rumors or even speculations can raise panic amongst the people, which can escalate the situation.

USA Today via Reuters Feb 19, 2015; Daytona Beach, FL, USA; Fox Sports NASCAR analyst Larry McReynolds before race one of the Budweiser Duels at Daytona International Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Mike DiNovo-USA TODAY Sports

Meanwhile, a few suggested that it could be a different issue altogether, pointing out that it could be a possible issue of Bell’s Palsy. This is less scary and sometimes even temporary.

“Could be Bell’s palsy, I had it in 2022 and it was scary. Looks like a stroke but it’s not, but half your face basically goes numb, can’t even close your eye. It lasted about 3 weeks for me,” wrote a fan, sharing their personal experience.

At the same time, however, some suggested that perhaps it was the best time for McReynolds to consider retirement to take care of himself. Citing his age and the time he has spent behind the booth, the fan wrote: “Larry mac hes been doing the broadcasting for a while but maybe its time he needs to retire n step down hes earned it hes great at his job but if this is happening id rather him retire n take care of himself then struggle.”

However, it is important to note that there has been no official comment on this. Whatever the fans have said on social media is pure speculation. Officially, there has been no mention of Larry McReynolds’ health in general. However, it is hard to argue that he did sound a little odd during the race, but that could be because of something completely different.