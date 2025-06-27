Calls Mount Against Kobe Bryant X FC Barcelona Release, Putting Nike Project in Jeopardy

“If you cut my arm open, man, you’d see four colors; blue and [garnet], and then you’d see red and black.” That’s how Kobe Bryant described his underlying love for FC Barcelona and AC Milan in 2017—a connection forged in his Italian upbringing, long before global fandom was a marketing tool. At a time when soccer reportedly was treated with disdain by the American masses, Bryant became known for wearing his love for the fandom on his sleeve when he got the chance. Therefore, as Nike was figuring out the next best way to pay tribute to the late Lakers superstar, they decided to honor his Mamba-level passion by blending the culture of basketball and soccer into one deeply symbolic sneaker. But after the first images surfaced, fan reactions revealed an uneasy tension between tribute and overreach.

Before we try and understand the why, let’s first take a look at the shoes. The official Instagram account of ‘Complex Sneakers’ recently provided a first look at the upcoming Kobe x Nike Air Force 1 Low Protro “FC Barcelona” shoes. As for the details, the new Protro pair is draped in Persian violet—a rich, royal shade used in both Kobe’s signature shoes and FC Barcelona’s alternate kits.

The upper features faux snakeskin leather, nodding to Kobe’s nickname, while black patent Swooshes, a Mamba heel tab, and FCB crests on the tongue and insoles deepen the tribute. Other details include:

Kobe’s printed signature on the midsole

A Protro tag on the laces

“FCB” references built into the design

Fall 2025 release window (no official date yet)

Expected launch via Nike.com and select Nike Basketball retailers

For any sports fan who wanted to showcase their love for both basketball and football at once, this might be the product for you.

This isn’t the first time that Nike has created a Kobe shoe that carried inspiration from FC Barcelona. Colorways inspired by the football club had been used in the Kobe 6, Kobe 7, Kobe 8, and the Kobe 11 Low, too. Now, the latest addition to this Kobe Bryant Protro collection continues to honor the 5x NBA champion by highlighting another one of his major interests, and ensuring the Mamba mentality lives on.

Unfortunately, while a shoe like this should have been a common factor for basketball and FC Barcelona fans to agree upon, not everyone was on board with it.

NBA Fans criticize the first look of the upcoming Kobe x Nike Air Force 1 sneakers: “these joints sitting”

One social media user wrote, “Love Kobe but these joints sitting if he was still alive”. Well, one can’t say that with 100% surety. After all, as mentioned above, the previous versions of the shoes, released when Kobe Bryant was still alive, did come in the FC Barcelona colors. The past Kobe models, like the Kobe 6 and 7, featured FC Barcelona-inspired colorways — alongside other iconic looks like the ‘Grinch’ or ‘3D’ editions were amongst the most popular. Therefore, the ‘Black Mamba’ certainly wouldn’t have minded a collaboration between his brand and one of his favorite soccer teams.

One individual wrote, “Love Kobe but it feels like Nike is milking him. Let my brudda rest in peace”. This isn’t the first time the renowned brand with the $92.31 billion market cap, and even Kobe Bryant’s widow Vanessa, have been accused of attaching the Los Angeles Lakers legend’s name and brand with everything for monetary gains. Back in February, fans were dismissing the Kobe baseball gear in the Dodgers-themed colorway. Nike dropped this release to match that of the Nike Kobe 6 Protro in the “Dodgers” colorway. Comments like “They just slapping his logo on anything now”, and “Milking kobe name crazy at this point 😴😴” made a mark on the comments section.

Yet another social media user wrote, “Makes no sense, Barcelona has nothing to do with purple”. Well, the Persian violet faux snakeskin upper is a nod to the Barcelona alternate kits and Kobe’s signature colors. It is important to remember that this is just one colorway of the shoe introduced so far. Who knows, maybe one featuring all Blaugrana will be launched in the coming months.

One individual wrote, “But he was an AC Milan guy 👀”. Well, yes, but also an FC Barcelona one too. Kobe was previously friends with Brazilian great Ronaldinho and star Lionel Messi. This meant that FC Barcelona would be on his radar from time to time. During the 2008 Summer Olympics, Bryant reportedly took some time out to watch Messi in person during Argentina’s 3-0 semifinal win over rivals Brazil. During an ESPN interview, the Black Mamba even once compared the Lakers to Barcelona. Believe it or not, Kobe Bryant was once offered by FC Barcelona to play for their basketball club. However, the late star refused to transition to international basketball.

One social media user wrote, “Dey puttn Kobe name on anything”. Well, if that’s true, the next shoe they launch may be a collaboration between the Kobe Brand and Harry Potter. Longtime fans of Bryant would remember just how much of a ‘Potterhead’ he was. Therefore, a collaboration between those two entities would sell like hot cakes.

Overall, the majority of reactions saw people united in dismissing the upcoming release of the new sneakers bearing Kobe Bryant’s name, and that of FC Barcelona. It naturally compels us to wonder whether this is a tribute or a token. Yet, despite the backlash, one thing’s clear: Kobe Bryant’s name holds emotional gravity like few others in the sport.

The upcoming Nike Air Force 1 “FCB” Protro aims to honor the man and his multicultural passions. But whether the sneaker sells out or not will reveal how willing fans are to keep walking in Kobe’s global footsteps—one Protro at a time.