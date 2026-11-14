“He’s Grandpa Age”: Yaxel Lendeborg Opens Up on Stephen Curry After Draymond Green Calls Him Warriors’ Future

Yaxel Lendeborg never expected to become one of the Golden State Warriors’ leading offensive options so early in his NBA career. But after an impressive start to his rookie season, he has quickly established himself as an important piece of the franchise’s plans. With Stephen Curry sidelined by injury, the 24-year-old’s emergence could play a significant role.

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Speaking with Taylor Rooks in an interview that aired Friday on NBA on Prime, Lendeborg offered a candid assessment of his relationship with Curry and the responsibility he feels toward the veteran guard.

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“Absolutely. Steph, you know, he’s old. He’s grandpa age. So, I try my best to just like not let those last years go to waste. Like, everybody’s saying, I want to be my best for him ‘cause he’s done so much for the Warriors, and I feel like I owe a lot to the Warriors.”

This demonstrates how much Lendeborg values the opportunity to play alongside one of basketball’s greatest players. Stephen Curry has been central to Golden State’s surprising start. The 38-year-old was producing MVP-caliber numbers, averaging 30.6 points, 4.3 assists, and 4.1 rebounds as the Warriors put together an eight-game winning streak. However, that momentum suffered a setback when he sustained an oblique abdominal tear during Wednesday’s loss to the Houston Rockets.

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He is expected to miss at least two weeks, leaving Golden State without its offensive leader during an important stretch of the season. Now, Lendeborg is expected to shoulder even more responsibility.

During the same interview, Rooks referred to a conversation she had with Draymond Green, who apparently called Yaxel Lendeborg the “future face” of the Warriors.

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“No, I do not (feel like the future),” responded Lendeborg when asked. “No. When I first got drafted, I just expected to be a guy that sits in a corner, waits for a shot, maybe averages like seven points a game. Now somewhat became like the second option on offense. And that’s definitely something I never thought would happen in the NBA.”

With Curry sidelined, the 24-year-old rookie will be expected to take on more responsibility. And he did not shy away from it while talking to Rooks.

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“I want to be the guy that sets that mindset; actually gives the Warriors, like, a better shot than they’ve had the last couple years; just that spark plug. The young guy that comes in and changes the whole persona of the team,” said Lendeborg.

Circumstances quickly changed the Warriors’ plans. Injuries to Jimmy Butler and Moses Moody, along with Kristaps Porzingis stepping away from basketball indefinitely, created opportunities for Lendeborg to take on a much larger role.

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He has responded with performances that have made him one of the early contenders for the 2027 Rookie of the Year award. He has also become Golden State’s most reliable option after Curry, starting every game during the team’s 8-4 opening stretch.

His contributions have not gone unnoticed by his legendary teammate. Curry has publicly expressed confidence in the rookie’s ability. “He’s just got composure and feel. His size on the court, he’s a matchup problem, but he’s never really in a hurry,” Curry said following Golden State’s victory over Denver. “Kind of the full package.”

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Even rivals like Kevin Durant offered their own assessment after facing the Warriors rookie: “He came here fully grown, and he’s ready for anything that’s thrown at him. It was fun to play against him.”

Entering Friday’s NBA Cup matchup against the San Antonio Spurs, Lendeborg was averaging 21.7 points, 7.4 rebounds, 3.7 assists, and 1.1 steals across 12 appearances. He was shooting 51.8% from the field and 42.6% from beyond the arc, impressive efficiency for a rookie carrying such a substantial offensive workload.

Despite his impressive performances, Lendeborg admitted that believing in his NBA potential has been a gradual process. When asked if he believed that he can be great, he replied:

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“I would say like 70% right now. Yeah, almost 100%. I just try to continue to let my mind know and just try to ease it a little bit by saying like I belong here. I always use ‘You belong’ because I, for a long time, I felt like I didn’t belong in the basketball world, especially now in the NBA.”

For the Warriors, the bigger picture is encouraging. They have found a young contributor capable of shouldering significant responsibility, while Curry recovers.