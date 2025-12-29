“If the Season Ended Today”: NBA Insiders Debate Kon Knueppel, Cooper Flagg, Dylan Harper’s Rookie of the Year Credentials, Praise 2025 Draft Class (Exclusive)

Despite watching with an observant eye, the NBA front offices and scouts continuously remind themselves of the necessary caveat on how to properly evaluate a rookie’s talent, effort and tendencies.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

It’s too early to make any sweeping conclusions about a player’s trajectory. The rookies also need more reps and time to grow.

Nonetheless, it only took a quarter into the 2025-26 season for a handful of executives to agree that the Rookie of the Year race will likely involve two former Duke teammates.

ADVERTISEMENT

That includes No. 1 pick Cooper Flagg with the Dallas Mavericks and No. 4 pick Kon Knueppel with the Charlotte Hornets.

Flagg leads his rookie class in points per game (19.5 on 49.4% shooting), ranks third in rebounds (6.4) and steals (1.2) as well as fifth in assists (3.9). Knueppel has nearly matched Cooper’s scoring output (19.3) while shooting 47.8% from the field and 42.8% from 3-point range, along with 5.1 rebounds and 3.5 assists.

An opposing team’s front office executive and two opposing teams’ scouts spoke with EssentiallySports about Flagg, Knueppel and others in this season’s rookie class.

ADVERTISEMENT

Editor’s note: The following interviews were conducted separately, and they were granted anonymity since they’re not authorized to speak publicly about the opposing team’s players. The interviews were also edited and condensed.

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT

Which rookie has played the best so far?

Western Conference executive: “If the season ended today, the Rookie of the Year award should go to Kon Knueppel. He’s probably one or two on the scouting report. He has pretty good efficiency and his shooting. The questions about him coming into the draft were more defensively and if he would be able to hold up. He’s been able to do that. He’s been playing big minutes. Some people would discount it and say, ‘Charlotte is not winning, and somebody has to score.’ But as of today, that’s who my Rookie of the Year would be. I just think it’s the consistency, and I’m talking about if the season ended today.

I think Cooper is coming on. But what I think hurt Cooper early on was that he was playing at point guard. That took away from his aggressiveness. He felt like he needed to get others involved. He did a good job of that, but it took away his aggressiveness. But recently, the Mavericks have decided that they’re going to play with a point guard.

That is a novel concept! For Ryan Nembhard and Brandon Williams to play the major minutes at the point guard position has now allowed Cooper to play at his natural position and be aggressive. Cooper is now coming into his own. Usually the No 1 or No. 2 pick are going to get Rookie of the Year. I’m not saying Cooper won’t. His numbers will probably reflect playing his natural position. Dallas is also a better team than Charlotte. But because Dallas didn’t play him at his natural position in the first month of the season, we saw Cooper Flagg at point guard, and it took away from who he really is. Kon came in as a shooter and then showed he’s a lot more than that. His team isn’t very good. But they’re competitive. LaMelo [Ball] has been in and out. But Kon has been consistent from day one.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago Dec 25, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Cooper Flagg (center) shoots against Golden State Warriors forward Jimmy Butler III (10) during the first quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

NBA scout #1: “Kon has had the best start. Cooper has gotten all the accolades. But he was forced to play the point early on. I’m sure that Cooper will run away with Rookie of the Year. But you could make the argument, basketball-wise, that Kon is right there and Dylan Harper, too.”

NBA scout #2: “We knew Cooper Flagg was going to be great. He’s been one of the best. Kon Knueppel is killing it and getting the playing time. That’s a big thing. Knueppel is getting playing time on not a great team. But he’s performing exceptionally well. Both of those two guys are at the top. V.J. Edgecombe came out on fire. He was killing it and shooting the ball extremely well. He’s not only just scoring, but making players for others and defending.”

ADVERTISEMENT

What did you make of the Mavericks’ contention that giving Flagg some point guard duties would expand his game?

Western Conference executive: “Terrible decision. First, it didn’t work. Second of all, they needed to start him. They have a starting small forward in PJ Washington. Anthony Davis refuses to play center, so they have to play him at power forward. And they’re not going to sit those two guys. So, where are they going to start Cooper? They thought they didn’t really have a true point guard because Kyrie [Irving] is out. They tried Klay [Thompson] at the 2. But now Klay comes off the bench and plays limited minutes. Now, Cooper plays at his natural position as a small forward. They’re now pretty good.”

NBA scout #1: “The failed experiment of him running the point was troubling. Why would anyone think he could do that? He’s never played that position in his life, and you got the No. 1 pick, and this alleged generational talent. You put him in a bad position, and I thought he looked terrible doing it. That’s no fault of his at all. But they’ve gone away from it a little bit, have put him in space a little bit more, and have allowed him to make plays. When AD plays twice a month, he looks pretty good with him. I just don’t know why they put a kid like that in terrible position.

ADVERTISEMENT

They hate D’Angelo [Russell], okay. But you have Brandon Williams. They tried him a couple of times. But I think they were such a mess that they were grasping at straws and say, ‘Let’s let Coop make all the plays.’ But he can’t make those reads. Maybe in the future, he can. I don’t know. He’s 18. But I thought that was irresponsible of them. I really didn’t like that at all.”

NBA scout #2: “I don’t have a problem with that. Not at all. If you add someone that is a high-IQ player and has great vision at such a learning age, I think it accelerates the learning curve. There is the risk of someone losing their confidence early. But Cooper doesn’t lack the confidence. The Mavericks also didn’t have a point guard.”

ADVERTISEMENT

How do you think Cooper Flagg handled the dynamics with becoming a consistent scorer, improving his shooting, and adjusting around team injuries?

Western Conference executive: “He’s been great. He’s only 18 years old. There aren’t even many 30-year-olds that would handle it as well. He plays with the same passion and same aggressiveness as you saw in college. He believes in himself. He’s more athletic than you think. He’s stronger than you think. He’s more aggressive. He’s going to be the best player in this draft class. He has the biggest upside. He’s really, really good.

He’s not Luka [Dončić], and I don’t think he ever wants to be that. I don’t think they’ll ever allow him to do what Luka was allowed to do at Dallas with having the ball while everyone stands around him and watches him pass. But Cooper is a complete all-around player. He plays on both sides of the ball. He guards his man. They don’t hide him on defense. He’s only going to get stronger. The 3-point shot will be there. It’s a little inconsistent right now. But he can put it on the floor. He can finish at the basket. He’s athletic. He’s fast. He’s quick. For the past few weeks, he’s been the best rookie.”

NBA scout #1: “He’s a mature-looking player. He’s aggressive. He’s not scared. His shot from 3 isn’t there yet. But I think that’s going to come. I just think he has a lot of pressure on him with what’s happened with Dallas. I think he’s going to be a playmaking wing that can be a switchable piece, maybe two through five. I don’t like him on 1s. But he’s a pimple-faced kid. Give him some time. He’s even-keeled. I don’t think he’s panicking. I think he’s built for this. He’s figuring it out. He’s making a ton of mistakes. But I have to give him credit. He’s figuring a lot of this out.”

ADVERTISEMENT

NBA scout #2: “This all goes back to the USA trials when he was killing it. To do what he did against the best players in the world with a confidence without an ego, he’s been mentally tough. The game is 75% mental, anyway. You don’t know how a person is going to adapt to the next level. But he’s been the guy that has embraced that and has done what his coaches have told him to do and succeeding even through failures. That’s part of the process.”

Kon Knueppel entered the draft already established as a good shooter. But what else has he shown you with the rest of his game?

Western Conference executive: “People that scouted him knew he could pass and plays with an IQ. He’s got an all-around well-rounded game. He can dribble. He can pass. Obviously, he can shoot. He’s tough. He’s not just a catch-and-shoot 3-point shooter. He can do stuff when you run him off the line. He’s a tough, hard-nosed kid and believes in himself. Maybe he’s not the quickest and most athletic. But all of a sudden, you look up, and he has 30.

Defensively, he’s held up. That’s usually hard for rookies. His shooting is real. People saw it in college. But you don’t always know if it’s going to translate to the NBA or at least how quickly. That certainly hasn’t been an issue. He can dribble, pass and shoot. He’s doing it every right.”

NBA scout #1: “Knueppel is the real deal. He’s tough. He’s fearless. He’s big. He’s strong. He’s getting a great opportunity because LaMelo doesn’t play a lot. But he fits in. There was a lot of concern about if he’s good enough athletically in the NBA. I think the answer is yes. He’s a fine defender, especially for a rookie. He can also create out of the pick-and-roll. He can get in the paint and play up two feet. He can drive-and-kick to others. He’s a strong dude. He can finish. That’s a good rookie.”

Imago Dec 14, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard Kon Knueppel (7) rebounds in the first quarter against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images

NBA scout #2: “He’s blown everybody away. You always have questions about players. Everybody had questions and concerns. Does he have enough of an energy level? How is he going to play away from the Duke system? But he has that fire and competitiveness. Charlotte and a lot of teams saw that in him. He wants to win. Winning is not just by scoring. When you got a guy that’s almost averaging 19 points, five rebounds and 3 ½ assists, it shows that he’s well-rounded. And it’s really early in the season. You don’t usually get this with rookies. You shouldn’t expect this with rookies.”

What are your impressions of Dylan Harper’s start?

Western Conference executive: “His strength and finishing around the basket is great. He’s aggressive and plays through contact to get to the basket. He’s effective in the pick-and-roll. You don’t really notice how big he is until you watch him in person. He’s legitimately 6’5 at 220 pounds, and he plays with force. He’s not afraid of the moment. He believes in himself. He’s competitive. Like with a lot of the rookies, the 3-point shot is going to come. But he’s aggressive with getting to the basket and playing out of the pick-and-roll. He’s good. He’s definitely the second-best player in the draft.”

NBA scout #1: “I think the Spurs have a real player there. He was confident before he got hurt. He was balling. I’ve really liked him coming in. He’s been excelling and is very confident.”

NBA scout #2: “Dylan Harper is pretty good. He’s on a team that will develop him into a great player. He’s in a great system and great organization. He’s shown consistency. He’s on a little reserved side. He’s not the go-to guy because they have a jolly green giant out there that’s killing it. Everything goes through Wembanyama, but Harper allows that and recognizes that. He’s not out there to get his baskets. He’s a big point guard. He’s finding the right players to go to. He’s taking his shots. He knows his role on the team, and he’s done it exceptionally well. Harper is only going to get better. The next step in his development when he becomes more of a go-to guy.”

What are your impressions on how Harper fits with De’Aaron Fox and Stephon Castle?

NBA executive: “De’Aaron probably thinks he’s the best of the three. But everybody that watches the Spurs (knows opponents) are more afraid of Stephon Castle and where his game is going to go than De’Aaron. I don’t think the Spurs can get past the second round with all three of them starting. Harper and Castle aren’t great 3-point shooters. Will De’Aaron allow them to be themselves, or will he have to take over in the fourth quarter? So it’ll be interesting with the dynamics. He’s a rookie. He’s looking out there and sees De’Aaron and Stephon, so he can be good with being the guy off the bench. They have a good team.

It’s a lot easier for a Dylan Harper to accept your role when you’re winning. If they were sitting there with New Orleans, Utah or Charlotte, would he be good playing coming off the bench? No, he wouldn’t be. The key is they’re winning. Winning can hide a multitude of issues. But Dylan has been great and has embraced it. He comes off the bench, and they give him the ball to score. It’s ideal for him. Every team would love to have a 6th man that can give you a lot of points.”

NBA scout #1: “I think it’s been great. Their guards have really given OKC’s guards trouble. Then you have Wemby behind them with all of that length. I think Dylan is in a really good spot. He doesn’t have pressure to go out there and put up certain numbers. We’re also seeing how good De’Aaron Fox is now that he’s on a bigger stage and getting out of a losing situation. He’s a hell of a player. They’re together.”

Imago Oct 30, 2025; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs guards Dylan Harper (2) and Stephon Castle (5) battle for the loose ball with Miami Heat guard Davion Mitchell (45) during the first half at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

NBA scout #2: “They’re all versatile players. They’re not just ball handling. They don’t have to have the ball in their hands to make an impact. You’re also not going to earn minutes if you don’t play defense, especially in San Antonio.”

Who else jumps out to you?

Western Conference executive: “There’s a number of guys. V.J. Edgecombe had a good start. He got hurt. But I think he’s a good complement. His 3-point shooting has to improve. But he’s dynamic with his play in transition, his finishing and his athleticism. He’s been really good. The Sixers’ backcourt has a pretty good dynamic. They’re not huge. So it’ll be interesting how it’ll play in the playoffs. But that backcourt is as fast and as athletic as you’re going to get.

Cedric Coward has also been good. He’s athletic and long. He’s come in and said, ‘Give me the best player, and I’ll guard him.’ He’s done a pretty nice job. The coaches love him. They think he’s earned it. For the 11th pick, that is a good pick. Jeremiah Fears has had moments. Egor Dёmin has had a chance to start on a bad Brooklyn team. He’s shown signs. Collin Murray-Boyles from Toronto has shown signs.

With [Derik] Queen, he obviously has his moments, too. But I think it’s hard to note on a team like New Orleans, where teams go in with a lot of disrespect and think they’ll be fine. So they’re putting some numbers. New Orleans is excited about Jeremiah Fears and Derik Queen because they can be the future. But that’s a long-term project. But when Derik Queen is really on the scouting report, you’ll see more along the lines of 12 points and eight rebounds. You’re not going to be seeing triple-doubles.

Imago Dec 23, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; New Orleans Pelicans center Derik Queen (22) drives to the basket against Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) during the first quarter at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

I think Nique Clifford at No. 24 has shown promise. Sacramento might be the most dysfunctional team in the league. But he has shown signs that he’s able to shoot the ball from deep, put it on the floor and guard his position. He’s done a good job. He’s physical. In the second round, Ryan Kalkbrenner was the best selection. He’s started and has held up as his own with the physicality. He’s done a nice job.”

NBA scout #1: “Maxime Raynaud has been surprising. His numbers haven’t blown you away. But he’s played well. I thought he was going to be in the G League the whole year. He’s playing hard. He’s playing confident. He’s a big-skilled dude. It looks like he belongs out there. He doesn’t look scared. Derik Queen is pretty skilled and fun to watch. He’s just on a terrible team. He looks kind of sloppy, but he’s going to be a Zach Randolph-type player. He has a lot of skill. He can pass. He plays below the rim. He’s got great feet. I think he’ll be a great player.”

NBA scout #2: “Derik Queen performed athletically at the Combine at one of the lowest at the athletic events. But we all agreed that his footwork and his hand-eye coordination was great.

Maxime Raynaud is going to be a guy that will be that undervalued pick that will either be gone or will be signed long-term. He’s such a versatile and smart player. Ryan Nembhard is doing a great job in Dallas. He’s thrust in with minutes as an undersized point guard, but he knows how to play and he’s a tough kid.

Cedric Coward is doing a great job, too. He’s a smart player and really confident. Egor Dёmin has been good. A guy with that size, and can do so many things. I’m expecting him to develop well. It might take a year or so.”

A lot of the rookies have struggled with their 3-point shooting. What are the common threads that explain that trend on why that’s an initial challenge?

Western Conference executive: “It’s repetitions. The line is back a little further, obviously, especially above the break. It’s tougher for guys that are more scorers. The line is a little deeper above the break. In the corners, they are generally pretty good. But above the break, it’s deeper. It’s the amount of reps they get out there. Not a lot of these guys are getting enough shots to get into a rhythm and know when they’re getting the shots and where the shots are coming from. Unless they understand where the 3s are coming from and how they’re going to get them, it’s hard to rep those out in practice. They can then go into the summer and know where most of their 3s are coming from, they get stronger a little bit and they shoot it.”

NBA scout #1: “It’s the distance and having to shoot off the move. That college line is way easier. Most of these kids are only going to be able to catch-and-shoot. You hope that gets better. But if you’re handling in a ball screen and the defender goes under, can they ding it? It takes time to get that skill. It’s just a deep shot. The numbers play out that catch-and-shoot in the corners are the easiest shot. So it just takes an adjustment. There’s also the process of understanding if it’s okay to take this shot from 28 feet. That’s what this is. You got to be ready.

Are teams running you off of screens? There’s so little screening in the NBA outside of the double-wide staggers. There are not a lot of complex screening. All you see are flairs and double-wide. But there are no complex actions outside of ATOs (after time-out plays). Teams are playing really free. So you have to figure out how to get your shots and when you get them. You may only get a few looks when you’re a rookie.”

NBA scout #2: “Everything is an adjustment. Closeouts are quicker. People are stronger. Adjustments are quicker. You’re in a new system. You’re taking contested shots. You’re figuring out when to take those shots. In college, you have more specific rules on what you’re supposed to do with a longer shot clock. You were more handcuffed.”

Mark Medina is an NBA insider for EssentiallySports. Follow him on X, Blue Sky, Instagram, Facebook and Threads.