Is Kevin Durant Having a Baby With WNBA’s Brittney Griner? Fact Checking the Viral Claim

It’s been an unexpectedly eventful week for Houston Rockets star Kevin Durant, but not for anything happening on the court. The Slim Reaper was set to face his former teammates in yesterday’s game against the Phoenix Suns and again in tomorrow’s NBA Cup matchup with the Golden State Warriors, yet he’ll miss both. The sudden absence raised numerous questions, but a rumor hit a chord hard.

According to reports, Durant is stepping away to handle a family matter. At first, many assumed it involved his mother or another close relative, but new rumors have shifted the conversation in a different direction. Some outlets have suggested his absence might be tied to becoming a father. With speculation growing, how much truth is actually behind these claims?

Is Kevin Durant becoming a father?

According to a report from Suns insider John Gambadoro, Kevin Durant might be becoming a dad.

“I’m not reporting this, but somebody had told me like, ‘I think that he’s having a baby,'” Gambadoro said on the Burns & Gambo Show’s latest episode on Monday. “So, I think that’s why he’s not playing, but I don’t know for sure. But that’s what somebody told me, ‘Hey, I think he’s becoming a dad.'”

Obviously, that’s a huge claim. So much so that even the insider stayed away from officially reporting it. Nonetheless, KD’s absence from these two games does seem suspicious, given that he’s got a lot of history with both the franchise, but his being on paternity leave? Seems a bit of a stretch, at least for now.

Imago May 27, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Kevin Durant attends a WNBA game between the Atlanta Dream and LA Sparks at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

However, we cannot entirely rule out the possibility of this news being true. After all, Durant’s close friend and former teammate James Harden did not reveal that he had a six-year-old son until he appeared on the Netflix docuseries ‘Starting 5.’ Additionally, because the Slim Reaper’s name is being associated with a WNBA star, who might be the mother of this alleged child.

Is Kevin Durant having a baby with Brittney Griner? What does the viral claim say?

Even though Gambadoro refrained from reporting this news officially, according to a social media post, the reporter revealed that Durant is having a baby with WNBA star Brittney Griner.

“Kevin Durant is allegedly having a baby with Brittney Griner — baby shower reportedly moved from Phoenix to Houston, per Gambo,” the post was captioned with images of both players hugging each other during an interaction.

Now, there’s yet to be an official confirmation from KD or Griner, but many people believe this information to be true. But is it actually though? Well, no. While the veteran forward doesn’t like to discuss much of his personal life with fans or the media, this seemed to be a parody post more than anything else.

Not just because Brittney Griner is already married to her lovely wife, but also because of the out-of-line comments, or rather fake tweets from players such as Timberwolves shooting guard Anthony Edwards, attached to it. So, while the news of Houston Rockets’ star becoming a father might hold some weight, it’s most likely not with Brittney Griner.

Real facts: Who is the father of Brittney Griner’s baby?

While Atlanta Dream star Brittney Griner might not be associated with Kevin Durant’s alleged child, she does have her own little family. The 35-year-old is happily married to her wife, Cherelle Griner. In fact, the couple is also proud parents of a baby boy. Speaking to CBS Sports ahead of the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, Griner confirmed the newest addition to her family.

Imago Jul 23, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Atlanta Dream center Brittney Griner (42) acknowledges the fans and Phoenix Mercury before a game at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

“That’s my man. He is amazing,” Brittney said with a proud smile, the outlet reported. “They said as soon as you see them, everything that you thought mattered just goes out the window. That’s literally what happened. It kind of sucks because I have to leave, but at the same time, he will understand.”

It seems like Cherelle and Brittney Griner have been enjoying a happy life as a couple and have also been embracing their parenthood since last year. Having said that, it makes you think, why did people believe that Kevin Durant and the WNBA star were linked with having a kid together in the first place?

Why were Kevin Durant and Brittney Griner linked?

Well, even though there’s no way to confirm why both these hoopers were linked with each other, their previous interactions might’ve played a part in it. One such incident occurred earlier this year, when the Houston Rockets forward was in attendance for a WNBA game between the Los Angeles Sparks and the Atlanta Dream.

Although Brittney did not play in that game due to an injury, she was later seen having a casual conversation with KD alongside Rhyne Howard. However, this wasn’t the only time Durant was seen with Griner or mentioned her, as earlier, the then-Phoenix Suns player talked about her decision to leave the Phoenix Mercury for Atlanta.

“She’s going to impact that city just as much,” Durant noted on Jan. 30, per Clutch Points’ Hayden Cilley. “I loved getting to play in the same city as her for the last couple of years.” Moving on, Durant also emphasized his love for the women’s game, which might’ve led some to think that he and Brittney Griner might have been a thing.

Final verdict: Is Kevin Durant having a baby with Brittney Griner?

Of course, no, that’s not the case at all. As we’ve mentioned already that not only did the post that started this rumor come from a parody account, but also the fact that Brittney Griner is in a happy relationship with her wife should shut down any further doubts. As for Kevin Durant, becoming a father? That’s something we might have to keep a close eye on, as he will remain on the sidelines for another game.