Once again the Los Angeles Lakers failed to protect their lead. The recurring pattern continued as they suffered a heartbreaking 99-96 defeat to the San Antonio Spurs. They blew a commanding 20-point lead in a game that saw Austin Reaves return from injury. But the talking point remained Luka Doncic’s postgame encounter with a fan.

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An elderly couple was sitting right near the tunnel; as the team exited, Luka Doncic threw his elbow band, which inadvertently hit the female Spurs fan. The Lakers star went back to collect it, but the male fan took exception and pushed Doncic. Fans on social media didn’t side with the Slovenian’s action, and his postgame comments did not win them back.

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“I just threw my wristband like I do almost every game, and then I heard she didn’t want it,” said Luka Doncic. “So I went back to grab it, and he just pushed me, and then I gave it to somebody else.”

The Lakers superstar was asked if the fans particularly said something and what prompted him to go back and collect his band.

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“Yeah, I just heard somebody say they didn’t want it. I went back to get it, and then he pushed me.”

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The Arena security was there throughout this exchange, and later Lakers teammates Jarred Vanderbilt and Carson Cooper stepped in between Luka Doncic and the fan. Netizens on social media did not like how the Slovenian threw the band at the fan; they felt it was disrespectful.

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Social media linked it to frustration since the Lakers looked firmly in control early, taking a 54-38 advantage into halftime. However, everything changed after the break. Los Angeles managed just 14 points in the third quarter as San Antonio exploded for 30, erasing the deficit and tying the game at 68 heading into the fourth.

Reaves’ return was one of the night’s biggest positives. After missing five consecutive games with a left heel bruise, the guard finished with 21 points, eight rebounds and five three-pointers. He scored 13 points in the fourth quarter, including a crucial three-pointer with 34 seconds remaining that kept the Lakers within striking distance.

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Luka Doncic led Los Angeles with 31 points, eight assists and six rebounds but struggled from beyond the arc, shooting just 1-for-13 from three-point range. His offensive production wasn’t enough to prevent the Spurs from taking control.

San Antonio was led by Victor Wembanyama, who recorded 25 points and 16 rebounds, while Stephon Castle added 26 points and nine assists. It proved decisive as the Spurs held off a desperate Lakers comeback.

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Fans call out Luka Doncic’s behavior

There have been multiple instances where Luka Doncic has lost his cool. It happened during the Lakers’ 109–97 loss to the Utah Jazz. He was unhappy with female ref Dannica Baroody’s decision throughout the game. So in one instance he shouted, “IT’S NOT ABOUT YOU.” And in another instance cameras caught him seemingly saying, “She’s so bad!”

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That’s why some fans did not side with Luka Doncic as past incidents and current issues were to hard to ignore. One fan wrote, “Luka is wrong here clearly.” Another netizen was not happy with the Slovenian’s post-match comments. “Please stop. You are 100% in the wrong on this one.”

Another frustrating incident that trended tonight was Luka Doncic’s reaction towards another Lakers assistant coach. The incident came right after the first quarter ended. He already had scored 14, the same as the entire Spurs team, but missed a logo buzzer beater.

The assistant coach tried comforting the Lakers guard, but it seemed Luka Doncic was heated and reacted angrily when the coach came near him. And then the incident after the game with the fan only led to more ciritism from fans.

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One comment was, “Luka cannot be doing this. Props to the spectator.” Another netizen seemingly shared the same sentiment and sided with the Spurs fan. “Luka threw his wristband at his wife and he stood up for her.”

Apart from his interactions, Luka Doncic’s flopping calls are also what the fans hate. So one joked that the Lakers guard even flopped when the Spurs fan touched him. “Lmao Luka flopped here too.”

Fans had no patience with Luka Doncic’s antics and called it out. While the Lakers guard clarified his action of throwing the band was never intentional.