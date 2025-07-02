Lakers Announce DeAndre Ayton Signing After LeBron James ‘Wants Out’ News Breaks Out

Something shifted in Lakerland. Like… weirdly fast. Fans were still processing the playoff disappointment, the roster holes, the radio silence from the front office. Then outta nowhere, boom. Whispers. Tweets. Panic. And not the usual offseason speculation either. This one felt different. Felt like something big was actually brewing. But was it good news? Bad news? Or both? Depends on where you stand in the purple and gold fandom.

Because suddenly it wasn’t just the usual trade machine fantasy stuff. It was LeBron. The king himself. Reports hit the timeline like an earthquake: LeBron wants out. And the Lakers? Allegedly… they’re cool with it. Ready to move on. Like it’s time. And then- almost like they were trying to slap a fresh coat of paint over the drama, the team drops a whole different bomb. Something they’ve been hunting for ages. A new starting center. And not just any big man. Nope. It’s DeAndre freakin’ Ayton.

That’s right. As @ShamsCharania posted on X, “BREAKING: Deandre Ayton has agreed to sign with the Los Angeles Lakers, sources tell ESPN.” Just like that. Out of thin air. Ayton, the former No. 1 pick, the guy who’s quietly averaged a double-double for seven straight years, is now rocking purple and gold. “The Lakers find their starting center in Ayton,” Shams added, “the only player in NBA history to average 15+ points and 60%+ shooting in the postseason.” He also confirmed Ayton’s deal would net him $34 million next season, thanks to a tag-team effort by agents Nima Namakian and Bill Duffy, plus Lakers president Rob Pelinka. That same Duffy who reps Luka Dončić. Coincidence? Probably not. Either way, the Ayton move might’ve been the Lakers’ chess move to stabilize the roster- right as things explode on the LeBron front.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

Now here’s where it gets extra wild. Ayton gave up nearly $10 million just to get outta Portland. That’s how bad he wanted a change of scenery. Or maybe, how bad he wanted to contend again. He’s 26, with averages of 14.4 points, 10.2 boards, and 1.6 assists last season. That was with limited run. And look, people love to bring up the drama. Locker room rants, inconsistency, blah blah. But the upside? It’s still massive. Especially next to someone like Luka, who can feed him lobs for breakfast, and maybe even next to Bron… if he stays. Which, yeah, is still a very real if.

With LeBron exercising his $52.6M option and still getting called an “expiring contract” on ESPN, the writing might already be on the wall. Even Rich Paul’s vibe switch- from cryptic warnings to straight-up clarifying “no trade talks have happened” while admitting four teams already called, tells you all you need to know. There’s smoke. A lot of it.

What This Means for the Lakers’ Future

What Ayton does is buy the Lakers time. Time to breathe. Time to figure out the LeBron mess without sacrificing their biggest weakness: the paint. The former Suns and Blazers big man isn’t just a body. He’s a 7-footer with touch, footwork, and postseason production. And if he finally locks in mentally, the Lakers might have pulled off the steal of the summer.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

But all that depends on chemistry. On Ayton buying into this system, on Dončić and Ayton syncing like they’ve been running pick-and-rolls for years. On the drama with LeBron not turning this whole thing into a distraction. Because whether he stays or goes, that spotlight isn’t dimming. Every game next season is going to be under a microscope.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Don’t forget the competition either. The Lakers weren’t the only ones calling Ayton. Milwaukee needed a Lopez replacement. The Pacers made noise. But Ayton chose L.A. And that means something. It means there’s still allure here. There’s still belief that this team can win. So now it’s all about follow-through. Lock up Reaves. Find more shooters. Manage the cap. And for the love of purple and gold, figure out what’s going on with LeBron. Because Ayton is here. Dončić is here. The foundation is solid. But the storm hasn’t passed yet. Not even close.