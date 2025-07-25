Who Are Nikola Milojević’s Parents? Meet His Father Dejan and Mother Natasa Milojević

Picture a Belgrade gym in the early 90s- a lanky teen draining shots with fierce focus, unaware he’d shape basketball history, unaware he’d score 141 points in a single U16 game. That kid was Dejan Milojević, whose journey from Serbian leagues to NBA glory would inspire millions. His story isn’t just stats and trophies; it’s grit personified. But behind every legend stands a family anchoring dreams. For Dejan, that meant Natasa, his unwavering partner through every crossover and career leap.

Their legacy extends beyond courtside cheers. It’s etched in quiet sacrifices, sudden heartbreak, and resilience that defies the spotlight. Meet the Milojevićs. A clan bound by love, loss, and an unbreakable bond with the game. Their tale? It’s basketball’s hidden human saga.

Who is Nikola Milojević’s father, Dejan Milojević?

Dejan Milojević wasn’t just a coach; he was a force of nature. Standing 6’7″, the Serbian powerhouse dominated Europe- winning three straight Adriatic League MVPs and EuroBasket gold, before mentoring giants like Nikola Jokić at Mega Basket. His philosophy? “Basketball isn’t a job; you must love it for 20 years to endure it.” That passion fueled his rise to the Golden State Warriors, where his frontcourt magic helped secure their 2022 NBA title.

Players adored him. Steve Kerr once reflected, “He brought joy and light to every single day,” citing Dejan’s pregame chalk-heart doodles and infectious positivity. His mentorship transformed Kevon Looney’s rebounding into career highs. Tragically, at 46, Dejan suffered a heart attack during a team dinner in Salt Lake City. The basketball world wept, but his legacy thrives in every player he uplifted.

Who is Nikola Milojević’s mother, Natasa Milojević?

Natasa Milojević was Dejan’s silent cornerstone. Married since the ’90s, she navigated moves from Belgrade to Valencia to Istanbul, building homes wherever his career led. While Dejan molded MVPs, Natasa nurtured their family- offering stability to young prospects abroad. Her strength shone brightest at the Warriors’ tribute to Dejan, where she accepted condolences with tear-wiped grace.

Though fiercely private, Natasa’s composure spoke volumes. Her quiet resilience anchored Nikola and Masa as cameras flashed. She’d been Dejan’s cultural bridge for years; now, she guards his memory while guiding their children forward. In grief, her dignity became her power.

Does Nikola Milojević have any siblings?

Yes. Nikola shares his journey with sister Masa. Born around 2009 and 2011, they mirror their parents’ spirits: Nikola inheriting Dejan’s coaching instincts, Masa echoing Natasa’s empathy. Together, they honored their father at the Warriors’ memorial, standing beside Natasa as symbols of familial unity. Their presence whispered what words couldn’t.

The siblings now champion Dejan’s legacy firsthand. They volunteer at Belgrade clinics, teaching his drills to local kids. Nikola reportedly joins Golden State’s staff in 2025, extending his father’s mentorship lineage. Through shared loss, they’ve forged an unbreakable bond.