Dennis Rodman Pays Heartfelt Tribute to Hulk Hogan as NBA Community Mourns Wrestling Legend’s Death

Midnight never knocks before bringing heartbreak. It just barges in, wearing chaos like a crown. First, it strummed our souls with Ozzy Osbourne’s final note. And now, the loss of Hulk Hogan shakes us to the core, the thunderous heartbeat of the WWE universe silenced. The world feels heavier, crueler, like grief has set its own schedule. Echoes remain as legends leave us behind. Too soon. Too close. And too much to bear. Especially for the NBA legend, Dennis Rodman.

Thursday began with TMZ’s soul-crushing news: “Wrestling legend Hulk Hogan has died at 71 years old. Medics were dispatched to the WWE icon’s Clearwater, Florida home early Thursday morning … with operators stating it was regarding a ‘cardiac arrest.'”

Whispers swirled as fans held their breath, but Sky, ever the anchor, calmed the storm with hope. Hulk Hogan had been battling quietly, healing from neck surgery. Still, the shadows loomed. Meanwhile, the icon who made wrestling a family thrill stood tall. With unmatched theatrics and heart, he redefined the ring. Through it all, he remained a blazing force—bold, brilliant, unforgettable.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Meanwhile, Hogan’s old friend, Dennis Rodman, took to his Instagram handle to post a series of photos and moments. He captioned: “N.W.O. 4 Life Brother @hulkhogan Always and Forever Thank you for the Memories we Created History Great Friend indeed 🙏🏾🙏🏾 Keep his family in prayers #toosweet #hulk.”

AD

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DENNIS RODMAN (@dennisrodman) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

In the heat of the 1998 NBA Finals, Dennis Rodman pulled off the unthinkable. With the Bulls ahead, he jetted to Detroit to tag-team with Hulk Hogan at WCW Nitro. Hogan’s call was bold, Rodman’s answer even bolder. One private flight later, the rebounding rebel hit the ring in full NWO swagger. Chaos erupted, and history got its wildest crossover yet.

As personal as this loss feels, it is the truth that we’ll bear with us till the end of time. Most importantly, tributes haven’t stopped, as celebrities, fans, and literally anyone who has ever watched even the old clips of The Hulkster on YouTube have sent prayers for the Hogan family. And yes, the NBA stars and legends have stepped in as well.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Not just Dennis Rodman, the NBA world mourns the heartbreaking loss of Hulk Hogan

“Damn not the Legend Hulk!!! RIP 👑,” Kendrick Perkins tweeted on Thursday. Hogan flipped the wrestling script. Once niche, the sport exploded into living rooms everywhere, thanks to his larger-than-life charm. Then came 1984. He crushed the Iron Sheik, raised that gold, and birthed Hulkamania. From there, pop culture never looked back.

So strong was The Super Destroyer’s influence that even Big Perk’s ex-OKC teammate James Harden once dressed like Hulk Hogan. During the Fanatics Fest in NYC, the 35-year-old veteran guard surprised the crowd with his looks. With Real American blaring, The Beard walked with a yellow feather boa and red bandana. Meanwhile, Bill Simmons shared a clip of Hogan’s iconic ring antics to pay tribute to the legendary soul.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Hulk Hogan did not leave—he took a piece of Rodman’s heart with him. The rebounding rebel, Dennis Rodman, once skipped the Finals for his brother in the ring, and now that ring feels empty. From viral tributes to feather boas, the world is aching loudly. Yet through Rodman’s tears and the roar of fans, Hulkamania lives on. Forever wild. Forever thunder.