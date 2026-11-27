Magic Johnson has built one of the most diverse sports ownership portfolios among former NBA players. His investments include minority stakes in the Los Angeles Dodgers, Los Angeles Sparks, LAFC, Washington Commanders, and Washington Spirit. Yet, despite his success as a sports investor, the portfolio does not include an NBA team.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Since selling his reported 4.5% stake in the Los Angeles Lakers in 2010, Magic Johnson has passed on multiple opportunities to become an NBA team owner. Among them was a chance to join the Golden State Warriors’ ownership group, which he revealed four years ago in a conversation with Shannon Sharpe.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I do (being an owner in the NBA) just the right situation, but I’m such a Laker fan I don’t know I can do it. I’ve had four opportunities right and I turned them all down right,” Johnson said on the Club Shay Shay podcast. “Joe Lacob and Peter Guber sat down at lunch with me in Santa Monica. ‘We want you to be our partners with the Golden State Warriors.’ I love both men. I just couldn’t do it, I was a Laker.”

During the conversation, the Lakers legend first gave credit to Dr. Jerry Buss, who was a father figure in his life. And their relationship extended beyond the NBA, as Johnson said Buss “became my first mentor.” The attachment to the Purple and Gold was the ultimate decision that Magic did not invest in the Warriors.

ADVERTISEMENT

In October 2010, Magic Johnson even sold his minority share of the Lakers. “After heavy deliberation and a weighing heart, I have decided to sell my share of the Lakers to Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong…” And multiple times hinted that he wanted a larger ownership role in another franchise.

Fan Pulse WHAT'S THE MOST UNDERRATED ROLE ON A CHAMPIONSHIP TEAM? The big man who does all the dirty work. The defensive stopper who shuts down stars. The sharpshooter who makes defenses pay. The glue guy who keeps the locker room together. JDRA2 fans are discussing this See results arrow_forward

No record specifies how much of the franchise Magic Johnson would have owned had he joined. That decision dates back to 2010, yet by 2026 the average NBA team is worth more than $6 billion. In fact, despite the Lakers’ recent $12.5 billion sale to Josh Kushner and Bob Iger, they are not the league’s most valuable team. Forbes reported last month that the Warriors held the top spot for the fifth consecutive year, with a valuation of $13.5 billion—up 23% from 2025.

ADVERTISEMENT

Owning any part of Golden State would have surely helped Magic Johnson break the billionaire mark even sooner. In July 2010, Joe Lacob and Peter Guber agreed to buy the Warriors for $450 million. That set an NBA record at the time.

Just like Magic Johnson, who was a minority owner of the Lakers, Lacob was a minority partner in the Boston Celtics. While Johnson passed on the Warriors, he later teamed up with Peter Guber and Guggenheim Partners to join the Los Angeles Dodgers’ ownership group in 2012. In 2016, they joined hands again to invest in the multi-esports organization Team Liquid.

ADVERTISEMENT

But it’s not just the Warriors that the former NBA icon passed on. Reports indicate the Detroit Pistons and Atlanta Hawks as other teams he turned down.

“My friends bought the Detroit Pistons, Tom Gores, and a Michigan State guy. ‘Come on home, it would be a great story.’ I can’t, I’m a Laker. I could have owned other teams.” Johnson said on ESPN’s First Take.

ADVERTISEMENT

Still now, Magic Johnson has not invested in any NBA team. But that doesn’t mean that the Lakers legend is not interested. After declining the opportunity multiple times, the NBA icon is involved in talks to own a new NBA team.

“Magic Johnson is aggressively pursuing a majority ownership stake in a future NBA expansion team in Las Vegas,” Evan Sidery reported in March. “Johnson met with Nevada governor Joe Lombardo and others this month to discuss his plan of ownership and building a state-of-the-art arena on the Las Vegas Strip.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The 2026 approach indicates that Magic Johnson doesn’t want to pass up on the opportunity of owning an NBA team after turning down multiple teams back in the day.