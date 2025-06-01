PSG to Increase Michael Jordan’s $7 Million Earnings With Historic Champions League Victory

Paris Saint-Germain, after years of heartbreak and near misses, finally got their hands on the biggest prize in European soccer. A massive 5-0 demolition of Inter Milan in Munich, giving the $4.823 billion club its first-ever Champions League title. And while PSG fans were in tears of joy, Michael Jordan probably cracked a smile. After all, his brand just hit the jackpot.

What makes this even more poetic is the historical echo. It’s only the second time a French club has won the European Cup—the first being Marseille way back in 1993. That final? Also in Munich. Also against an Italian side. Crazy coincidence, right? And with this win, PSG’s coach Luis Enrique joined elite company. He now shares a rare feat with Pep Guardiola as one of only two managers to win the treble with two different clubs. That’s history being written in bold.

Now here’s where MJ comes into play. Back in 2018, Jordan Brand shook the soccer world by partnering with PSG. No one saw it coming. Soccer clubs just didn’t collaborate with basketball legends. But the move paid off big time. The Jordan logo became a cultural crossover. Soccer fans loved it; NBA fans took notice; it quickly became a global fashion must-have.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Things really exploded in 2021 when Lionel Messi joined PSG. It was pandemonium. In just 24 hours, 832,000 Messi jerseys flew off the shelves, completely crushing the previous record of 520,000 set by Cristiano Ronaldo in 2018. That demand was unprecedented. And both PSG and Jordan cashed in.

via Imago NASHVILLE, TN – JUNE 25: Michael Jordan, co-owner of 23xi racing and NBA, Basketball Herren, USA legend watching the action on pit road during qualfying for the 2nd annual Ally 400 on June 25, 2022 at Nashville SuperSpeedway in Nashville, TN. Photo by Jeff Robinson/Icon Sportswire AUTO: JUN 25 NASCAR, Motorsport, USA Cup Series – Ally 400 Icon220625928400

In fact, it’s believed PSG pulled in a whopping $140 million just from Messi’s jersey sales. Jordan’s cut? A sweet $7 million in royalties. And thanks to that success, PSG and Jordan have expanded their empire, opening stores in fashion capitals like New York, Tokyo, and London. Now, with PSG finally conquering Europe, MJ’s pockets are about to get even deeper. But PSG isn’t the only venture MJ is on.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Is Michael Jordan teaming up with Brazil for the World Cup 2026?

Over the years, Michael Jordan’s brand has expanded far beyond the hardwood, locking in high-profile international deals, and now, it looks like the Jordan Brand That’s right—the five-time World Cup champions could wear MJ’s logo on their away kits at the 2026 World Cup. Since 1958, Brazil has worn an iconic blue away kit; now, for the first time in 106 years, they may break tradition with red.

Sources such as The Sun report that Brazil will break its 106‐year tradition of wearing blue away jerseys by donning a red kit in 2026. This mirrors the red they wore during the Copa América tournaments from 1917 to 1919. Sure, other teams have taken fashion risks—remember Argentina’s purple kit? But this one’s got people talking. The red dye for those early kits was derived from the Pau‐Brasil tree (after which the country is named), giving the color deep cultural resonance. According to The Sun, the proposed 2026 design will feature a vibrant red hue and the Jumpman logo in place of the Nike swoosh.

Although Jordan Brand has collaborated with prominent clubs, a deal with Brazil would mark its first partnership with a national team of such magnitude. Brazil’s five World Cup titles and unparalleled global fan base make the Seleção an ideal vehicle for the Jordan Brand. By embracing a red away kit (a color not worn by Brazil since 1919), Jordan Brand can tap into both nostalgia and cutting-edge style appeal.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

However, fans are split. This isn’t just about a jersey—it’s Brazil’s identity. The country’s flag is all about yellow, green, blue, and white, and that red jersey throws a curveball. Still, the Jordan Brand sees potential. While Jordan Brand has had deals with international teams and athletes, this is the first time the company has made a deal with a team as big as Brazil. So it makes sense they’re aiming big—and aiming young.

What adds fuel to the fire is the fact that the Brazilian coach has reportedly been dropping MJ’s legendary words in the locker room. For instance, Camilla Orlando, newly appointed manager of Palmeiras’ women’s team, explicitly said she’s incorporating MJ’s “I’ve failed over and over and over again in my life. And that is why I succeed,” to build resilience in her squad. Meanwhile, PSG’s collab with Jordan—active since 2018—might wrap up after the 2025–26 season, although there’s still some debate. Foot Mercato’s Sébastien Denis claimed the partnership could end, but La Source Parisienne reported that the collaborations between the two will probably continue, claiming the reports to be false.