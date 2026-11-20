Stephen A. Smith has found an unlikely ally in none other than former Washington Wizards star Gilbert Arenas. And the topic couldn’t get more controversial.

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Smith made waves in the media after publicly claiming the Lakers won’t win a championship because their top three players are all “white dudes.” Of course, Smith was referring to Luka Doncic, Austin Reaves, and Walker Kessler. Backlash swiftly followed, but Smith only doubled and tripled down on his take. Here’s what Gilbert Arenas said when the topic was brought up.

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“Once Michael Jordan took the throne and Magic Johnson was beating on Larry Bird, that’s what we was all thinking, right?” Arenas asked during an episode of Gil’s Arena. “We was all thinking that. When John Stockton lost, we was all thinking that. Everybody. And we’re gonna pretend that if a white player guarded you, you wasn’t offended.

“Why are we pretending to be stupid? When Brent Barry won the dunk contest, and they was like, and he’s white, ‘blacks stand up. Assemble.’” Arenas said. His take came after Stephen A. Smith was publicly called out by former Bulls player turned analyst Jay Williams.

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Williams claimed that Smith’s take sounded like “something you’d hear in the 1930s or 1940s” with the racial dynamics reversed. When Smith refused to back down, Williams came up with an example.

He took to X in another post, saying, “imagine a white analyst asking on national TV, ‘Y’all really gonna let these Black quarterbacks win another Super Bowl?’ We both know how that would land.”

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Brendan Haywood brought up the same example, arguing in Williams’ favor while speaking on Gil’s Arena. However, Arenas remained unmoved. In fact, it looked like his mind was made up before the argument even surfaced. “I get what Jay Williams is fighting for, but reality is reality,” he claimed.

His take was unpopular, both among the fans and the members of his own podcast. Co-host Josiah Johnson was actively seen shaking his head, denying Arenas’ take, while Nick Young asked Arenas to speak for himself as he delivered his opinion.

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Haywood later told Arenas to “adjust” his thinking while discussing the modern NBA. He argued that Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves have proven themselves to be two of the best scorers in the league so far, regardless of their racial backgrounds.

And Haywood is correct. Doncic is the league’s leading scorer and a top MVP contender so far, averaging 38.1 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 7.6 assists per game. In fact, he’s already had seven games where he scored 40 or more and two games where he scored 50 or more.

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Austin Reaves, before his heel injury, was averaging 24.7 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 4.7 assists per game. The two of them make the Lakers’ offense incredibly powerful, which explains exactly why the team is at the top of the Western Conference with a 13-3 record.

However, Stephen A. Smith still believes that the team won’t win the championship because of the very players who have lifted the Lakers to the top. Brendan Haywood, on the other hand, understands that “hooping transcends color.”

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Luka Doncic’s performance this year has proven just that. Now it remains to be seen how the Lakers deal with the absence of Austin Reaves as he spends time recovering from his injury.