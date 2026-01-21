Alabama Basketball Breaks After NCAA Criticizes Judge’s Final Charles Bediako Decision

A familiar face is returning to the Alabama basketball court. This week, Charles Bediako, who left for the pros in 2023, won a legal battle to rejoin the Crimson Tide. A judge let the 7-foot player play even though the NCAA didn’t want him to. This set up a showdown that could change the rules for college basketball players who want to return to school. After the court’s decision, Alabama’s athletic department made its first public statement about what was happening.

“The University of Alabama supports Charles and his ongoing efforts to be reinstated for competition while he works to complete his degree,” the department said in an email sent Wednesday. The measured statement shows that the institution supports Bediako’s return while also recognizing the academic part of his quest for eligibility.

This is a developing story…