For years, Tysha Stewart was one of the people making sure the doors around Deion Sanders’ Colorado program stayed open to the right people. She arranged spaces for media shoots, helped with team events, and carried out a request Sanders had made to her: look after his people when he was away.

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Now, with Sanders’ future in Boulder hanging in the balance, Stewart has publicly questioned how some of those same people have treated the coach and his staff. Her November 26 Instagram Story was blunt.

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“This is beyond disappointing, especially considering how we consistently went out of our way to make you guys feel welcomed, respected, and included,” Deion Sanders’ PA Tysha Stewart wrote about DNVR podcast hosts Jake and Ryan.

The hosts seemingly reacted to Deion Sanders’ latest presser before the UCF game and said that a lot of people wanted to hear Coach Prime “make his case for the job.” But he had already addressed that.

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Coach Prime initially said he was the “happiest” in his life and didn’t address whether CU defeats affected his life in any way. “I may be losing games, but I’m winning life,” Sanders said in his response.

According to Stewart, the hosts didn’t heed the further answer Sanders gave.

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“Do I want to win? You darn skippy. Yes. Yes. With all my heart,” Sanders had said in the presser. “And if you knew me, you would know how much I want to win. Not just for me, because I’m a winner.

“I want to win for this city, for this fan base, for the kids in the locker room, the coaching staff, and the people who really, really truly care. Not the people who are doing it for a click and to use us for income.”

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Stewart, who has worked as Sanders’ personal assistant, said she had repeatedly helped accommodate the DNVR hosts with places to film, including at away games and host hotels.

“Not only are you kicking the very man who helped elevate your platform, expand your audience, and increase your ratings,” Stewart wrote. “But you’re also disregarding those of us who genuinely supported you and welcomed you…”

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She did not name the journalists in the initial Story. But she was reacting to a critical DNVR commentary by Jake Schwanitz, in which he said that if Coach Prime had made his case about keeping the CU job, it could have “won” him over.

So, Stewart’s second IG Story brought up a different moment from April 2024. She shared a throwback selfie video with DNVR’s Jake Schwanitz and Ryan Koenigsberg, in which she had praised them for standing up for Sanders.

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“Y’all always defend us,” Stewart said in the clip. “You all are big Buff fans and Coach Prime fans.”

Stewart’s argument was not that Sanders should be immune from criticism. She wrote that reporters could be critical without being disrespectful, and said a person’s character becomes clearer when circumstances change.

” We always showed you love,” Stewart wrote about Ryan and Jake in her throwback story. “I woke up with my heart on [my] sleeve today. I’m so disappointed in you guys.”

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The old clip also showed how much the relationship between Sanders’ staff and local media has changed since Colorado’s breakthrough 2024 season. In mid-November 2024, the Buffaloes were 8-2 and still in the Big 12 title race.

Now, Coach Prime is 4-7 and preparing to close out a third losing season in Sanders’ four years in Boulder.

Deion Sanders has publicly taken responsibility for the team’s struggles, saying earlier this month, “We’re just not getting it done. I’m just not getting it done.” He also brushed off questions about his job security.

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He had told reporters that he was focused on his players and would move on to another assignment if Colorado decided to part ways with him. Still, the firing talk intensified this week after former On3 reporter Phillip Dukes said he had heard from a source that Saturday could be Sanders’ last game, win or lose.

Dukes did acknowledge that he was relying on just one source. Colorado has also not confirmed the report, and no decision has been announced. Stewart closed her post with another expression of disappointment.

“This is deeply disappointing on so many levels,” Stewart wrote.

In truth, Colorado has had a very different year since the 2024 season. Sanders could be on the sideline for the last time as the Buffaloes’ coach this Saturday, and the uncertainty has reached those close to him, too.