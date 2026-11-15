Kirk Ferentz has spent 28 seasons running Iowa’s sideline, but Saturday night he couldn’t even stay on his feet. The veteran coach went crashing backward into the kicking net while scrambling to avoid a Purdue tackle that sent an Iowa player toward him. It was an embarrassing moment for Ferentz, but the stakes were no laughing matter. No. 15 Iowa (7-2) was fighting to keep its College Football Playoff hopes alive against a struggling 3-6 Purdue team.

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Another loss could have dealt a crushing blow to the Hawkeyes’ postseason ambitions.

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According to an X post by Bussin with the Boys, Ferentz was standing on the sideline watching the play. As the players came toward him, he backed up, caught his heel on the base of the net, and tumbled backward into it.

It happened late in the second quarter, with 1:20 on the clock. Purdue had just scored to make it 14-7, as Iowa faced second-and-7 from its own 20. Hank Brown hit Braeden Jackson on a short pass out of the backfield. Purdue linebacker Anthony Speca drove Jackson out of bounds at the 20, right where Ferentz was standing.

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Purdue’s season was hanging by a thread. The Boilermakers came in on a three-game losing streak, having fired defensive coordinator Kevin Kane after a loss to Maryland. They needed to win out just to reach a bowl game. Purdue also had a rough Friday, since the FAA ground stop pulled them off their plane and put them on buses for a five-hour ride to Iowa City.

Iowa had its own pressure. With only 12 spots available in the College Football Playoff and the Hawkeyes sitting at No. 15, another loss could seriously damage their postseason hopes. They had bounced back from a 13-10 defeat to Minnesota with a 30-0 shutout of Wisconsin and a 24-10 victory over Northwestern. Their other loss came against Ohio State, 31-14. Meanwhile, Purdue entered the matchup at 3-6, with its only victories coming against Indiana State (44-19), Illinois (24-17), and Minnesota (41-13).

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Purdue coach Barry Odom saw what went wrong on the Jackson play. “Great positon there and we dropped eight and couldn’t make a dang tackle out in open space,” Odom said on the Purdue radio broadcast as he walked off the field, according to the Indianapolis Star.

Iowa won 28-7 to improve to 8-2, as Brown went 20 of 29 for 188 yards and a touchdown, and he ran for another score. L.J. Phillips Jr. carried 23 times for 123 yards, as Xavier Williams broke a long touchdown run to open the second half.

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Jackson finished the half with a 44-yard touchdown catch, five seconds before halftime. Receiver Tony Diaz left with a lower-body injury, and kicker Caden Buhr missed three field goals.

Ball security is Iowa’s next test

Iowa has 12 fumbles this season, more than it had in all of 2025. Brown has thrown four interceptions in his last four games.

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“It shows you, it’s all week-to-week, and if you look beyond what’s in front of you, you’re really going to miss an opportunity. At least, chances are you will,” Ferentz said.

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“With college guys, they have a lot more going on outside in their lives, so the better we can be focused football-wise. Plus, not many teams are that good. I know we’re not. We need to be 100% wired into what’s in front of us. We’ve won 7 games right now. Our goal is to win 12.”

After the Northwestern win, he called the turnover count “way too many.” Ferentz blamed the fumbles on concentration rather than blaming the scheme.

“We didn’t make that, and that’s not going to happen. So what’s the next best number? It’s double digits. You can’t get there until you win 8,” Ferentz said.

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Iowa plays at Illinois next, then closes against Nebraska on Black Friday. The Hawkeyes would need to win both to have a shot at the playoff field. Their defense gives them a chance every week, but they can’t give the ball away and expect to keep winning.