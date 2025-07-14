Colorado OL Left Alone as Shedeur & Shilo Sanders Do Not Return to Colorado for Final Goodbye

The stars have moved on. Shedeur Sanders is headed for the NFL Draft and Shilo Sanders has already packed his bags. Colorado’s 2024 roster was built with a belief that something special was brewing under Deion Sanders. But with the spotlight now shifting and the cameras starting to fade, one player stayed behind. While the headlines chase the next big name, the foundation of what’s next for Colorado might just be the one still standing quietly in the trenches.

Colorado’s 2024 season wasn’t short on drama. What started with bold declarations and ESPN cameras ended with a 9-4 record and no playoff appearances. Offensively, Shedeur Sanders lit it up, completing 74% of his passes for 4,134 yards and 37 touchdowns, while Colorado ranked among the top 30 teams nationally in total offense. There was even a budding rivalry beginning with Utah. But the cracks in the foundation showed early. The offensive line gave up a league-leading 42 sacks, and consistency was hard to come by in the brutal second half of the season. Amid all this noise, one freshman quietly kept showing up, improving week by week. His name? Jordan Seaton.

Standing at 6’5″ and 330 pounds, Jordan Seaton came to Boulder with more than just hype, he brought credentials. As a five-star recruit out of IMG Academy, Seaton was the No. 1-ranked offensive lineman in the country and one of the crown jewels of Colorado’s 2024 class. Even as the spotlight shifted elsewhere, the freshman lived up to his billing. He became the first true freshman starting tackle in school history, and across 579 pass-blocking snaps, he surrendered just two sacks, logging a 10-game streak without allowing one. That kind of production earned him First-Team Freshman All-America honors.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

At the Big 12 Media Days event, Seaton shed light on the intensity of his offseason work. “It has upped my game a lot, from not being tired, from waking up feeling good… being in the best shape possible, there’s no better feeling,” he told Sports Illustrated, reflecting on an offseason transformation that saw him drop nearly 55 pounds. Built like a pro and grounded like a vet, Seaton isn’t chasing those who left. He’s becoming the reason others will stay.

For players like Seaton, building a legacy isn’t just about Saturdays in the fall; it’s about what comes after. In an era where spotlight moments can fade fast, the athletes who leave a mark are the ones who pass something on. Across the college football landscape, a quiet movement is taking shape, one rooted in giving back, setting examples, and showing younger kids what the next level really looks like.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Passing it down: The new age of player-led camps

The biggest lessons in football don’t always happen under stadium lights. They take shape in quiet moments on hot turf, with kids watching and learning from someone who’s been where they want to go. This summer, Jordan Seaton will be stepping into that role. On July 20, he will be organising a free youth football camp for all positions. Seaton is planning to make it an annual event. But he is not the only star athlete taking up the reins of mentorship.

Will Howard hasn’t forgotten where it started. Now with the Pittsburgh Steelers, the former Kansas State and current Ohio State quarterback returned to Pickerington, Ohio this summer to host a free youth camp at his alma mater. The event brought out dozens of young players eager to learn from one of their hometown heroes. “I’m always going to have a home here,” Howard told Yahoo Sports, reflecting on his deep roots in the community. In Alabama, Jalen Milroe spent his summer running a series of youth football camps, including a stop in Huntsville on July 11. Milroe was hands-on throughout, using the opportunity to give back and “inspire the next generation one rep at a time.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

From Pickerington to Huntsville, these camps are more than offseason events, they’re reminders that the next wave of leaders are already paying it forward. As Colorado looks to rebuild and redefine its identity, it’s players like Seaton who offer the clearest glimpse of what’s coming next. The spotlight may shift, but leadership like this leaves a lasting imprint.