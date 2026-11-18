Alabama has two losses, a humiliating 16-point road defeat to Tennessee, and somehow still owns the No. 3 spot in the College Football Playoff rankings. Tuesday’s November 17 rankings changed nothing. The Crimson Tide remain ahead of undefeated UCLA, putting them in position for a first-round bye in the 12-team playoff.

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And committee chair Hunter Yurachek is defending the decision. He insists Kalen DeBoer’s two-loss Alabama squad is among the nation’s three or four best teams. But fans aren’t buying the committee’s justification, especially when an unbeaten UCLA team is sitting right behind the Crimson Tide.

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A week earlier, Indiana dropped from No. 4 to No. 9 during its bye week as its Big Ten opponents suffered losses. However, this week, Alabama stayed at No. 3 despite five SEC teams the Crimson Tide had defeated also losing their matchups. ESPN’s Rece Davis pressed Yurachek on the apparent inconsistency, asking why Alabama held its position while Indiana had fallen under similar circumstances.

“Three things happened to Indiana last week. One was the conference losses that you mentioned,” Yurachek said, according to an X post by ESPN College Football. “Two was there was five games involving top 14 teams. And so there was movement within our top 10 or 11 teams right around Indiana. And then Indiana had a bye. And so they didn’t have an opportunity to improve their resume.”

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“This week, Alabama faced a similar circumstance where five of their SEC opponents all lost. But it didn’t have the same impact on their strength of schedule that it had on Indiana’s strength of schedule. Actually, it’s very minimal for Alabama because of the quality of the strength of schedule those five teams had lost. There weren’t any games within the top 10. So there couldn’t be much movement around Alabama.”

Kentucky, South Carolina, Mississippi State, Texas A&M, and LSU all lost. Kentucky sits at No. 16, while South Carolina is ranked No. 21, making them the only two ranked teams in that group. Indiana’s earlier drop had already raised questions about the committee’s consistency, leaving Yurachek explaining its reasoning on live television.

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He further added that Alabama went on the road and didn’t play well, especially on offense, but won 21-6 at Vanderbilt. Yurachek pointed out that teams have lost after big wins like Alabama’s over LSU this season, so he gave the Crimson Tide credit for not slipping. With Alabama ranking in the top five in strength of record, strength of schedule, and relative offense, Yurachek defended the ranking, noting that the Crimson Tide had won their six SEC games by an average of 22.5 points.

Tennessee beat Alabama 26-10 on October 17 at Neyland Stadium and outgained the Crimson Tide 347-201. The Vols still sit at No. 9 after dropping a spot despite winning at Texas A&M. Yurachek says the committee “feels very high on Tennessee,” and fans had plenty to say about the rankings.

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“They intentionally kept the SEC teams ranked 21 through 25 in the mix in case they win out. That way, if some of the top teams lose over the next two weeks, those losses won’t hurt them nearly as much. It’s all about protecting the SEC’s playoff positioning,” one user wrote.

The criticism intensified as nine SEC teams remained in the Top 25, including four teams with four losses. That raised further questions about how much weight the committee was giving to conference affiliation and the SEC’s overall reputation while evaluating teams.

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“Because the company that paid us billions wants it that way. Saved you a minute of your time you won’t get back,” another X user wrote sarcastically.

Another fan questioned Alabama’s résumé, pointing out that the Crimson Tide beat LSU just two weeks ago, yet the Tigers are now 6-4 and have dropped out of the Top 25.

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“Credit to Alabama for winning a HUGE game against 6-4 LSU, two weeks ago. Give em the trophy already,” one user wrote.

Another shared the same sentiment: “I fully subscribe to the ESPN/SEC nonsense at play here, but I hope that doesn’t overshadow the fact that Hunter Yuracheck is, by all accounts, a blithering idiot.”

Analysts made a similar point after the first rankings, saying the committee could have picked a better spokesperson instead of Yurachek. One fan also called for bringing back BCS-era computer formulas, which were replaced by the CFP selection committee system in 2014.

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“PLEASE GO BACK TO THE COMPUTER RANKINGS! SEC/ESPN/$ BIAS IS RUINING THE SPORT!” one user wrote.

Alabama is 2-2 against the current CFP Top 25, with wins over No. 16 Kentucky and No. 21 South Carolina and losses to No. 1 Georgia and No. 9 Tennessee. But the controversy remains: UCLA is 10-0 and sits behind a two-loss team. There are three more rankings releases, with the final set for December 6, and Alabama still has Chattanooga and Auburn on its schedule. If the Crimson Tide lose the Iron Bowl, the committee will have to explain itself again.