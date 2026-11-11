Kirk Herbstreit’s ESPN Colleagues Address CFP Committee’s Indiana Decision After Curt Cignetti’s Accusations

Indiana didn’t play a single snap, yet the College Football Playoff committee punished the defending national champions anyway. Despite sitting at 8–1, the Hoosiers crashed five spots from No. 4 to No. 9 in Tuesday’s rankings, falling behind multiple two-loss SEC teams. The brutal bye-week snub sparked outrage across the Big Ten, but the timing of Indiana’s sudden collapse in the rankings raised even bigger questions.

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Right after the rankings went live, Kirk Herbstreit’s ESPN colleagues broke down why the committee swung the hammer on Indiana. During the broadcast, Greg McElroy argued that the committee was simply fixing an earlier mistake.

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“This is an appropriate spot. This is where they should have been last week, in my opinion,” Greg McElroy said on ESPN.

Joey Galloway, however, wasn’t buying that excuse for a bye-week drop. “When we do this thing where a team goes from four to nine, when six, nine, ten, and twelve lost… that thing where you overcorrect, a word that you like to use, and they drop them to nine when they didn’t play, that’s tough for me to accept. Not that I’m saying they deserved to be where they were last week… They dropped five spots.”

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And honestly, it does make sense why Galloway was questioning it. Four teams ranked directly behind Indiana actually went down. No. 6 Kentucky lost at Tennessee, No. 9 BYU fell to Utah, No. 10 Ole Miss got crushed 42–7 by Georgia, and No. 12 Ohio State lost 41–28 to Oregon. Instead of Indiana staying put or moving up amid all that chaos, the committee leapfrogged five different programs, Alabama, Notre Dame, Texas, Tennessee, and UCLA, right past the Hoosiers.

Rece Davis then chimed in to explain what really happened behind the scenes. “Fair enough. But think of it this way: I think a lot of times we have a tendency to look at these things in a vacuum and only see Indiana drop,” Davis said. “There’s a reason they dropped. They had Notre Dame ranked too low, in my judgment. They moved Notre Dame up here someplace, so a lot of teams moved past them.”

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Basically, once the committee shot Notre Dame way up the board after its win over No. 1 Miami, it set off a chain reaction that shoved Indiana down the ladder.

Of course, nobody missed the timing of Indiana’s sudden fall. Just a few days earlier, on his radio show, Indiana head coach Curt Cignetti went viral for calling out ESPN and the CFP committee over what he saw as obvious SEC favoritism.

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Cignetti pointed out that ESPN owns the SEC broadcast rights and accused its pundits of pushing a pro-SEC agenda, saying, “SEC gets a lot of love from ESPN, you know, and all their writers that they don’t technically pay, but march to their drum.” He even joked that analysts “march out of the tent, they’re given instructions on what to say and follow the company line.”

Unsurprisingly, Cignetti’s rant rubbed a lot of people in Bristol and around the SEC the wrong way. ESPN’s Paul Finebaum clapped back by calling Cignetti “a clown” for throwing around conspiracy theories, while SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey jumped on The Paul Finebaum Show to defend his conference.

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Sankey even threw a little shade at Cignetti’s scheduling, slyly reminding everyone that one of the complaining Big Ten coaches had backed out of a non-conference game against an SEC team.

Putting all the sideline beef aside, the selection committee pointed to Indiana’s resume on paper to back up the drop.

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Committee chair Hunter Yurachek explained that six of the Big Ten squads Indiana beat earlier this year lost over the weekend, which tanked the Hoosiers’ strength of schedule to No. 42 in the nation.

Plus, Indiana didn’t play a single Power Four team out of conference, rolling with North Texas, Howard, and Western Kentucky instead, leaving them with zero top-25 wins to brag about.

Still, getting penalized five spots on an off week is a brutal pill to swallow for a reigning champ whose only loss is a four-point dogfight against Ohio State.

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If the season ended today, falling out of the top four would mean Indiana would kiss its first-round bye goodbye and have to travel to Neyland Stadium for a tough opening-round road game against No. 8 Tennessee.

The good news for Cignetti and Hoosier Nation is that they still control their own fate.

Indiana gets back on the field this Saturday at Memorial Stadium against No. 18 USC, giving them the exact marquee ranked win they need to shut up the doubters and climb right back into the top four.