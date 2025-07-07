Nation’s No. 9 QB Matt Ponatoski Commits to Kentucky as He Eyes Two-Sport Future

“I never want to be normal,” Matt Ponatoski previously told WCPO. “The situation I’m in is not very normal. I’m embracing every second of it.” Now he found the perfect platform. It took a minute but Kentucky finally found its guy. And no, it’s not just football. After a sleepy start to the 2026 recruiting cycle, Mark Stoops just pulled off a unique recruiting heist that’ll benefit the Wildcats in two fields.

Kentucky won big in the competition with other blue-blood programs including Alabama and Oregon with Matt Ponatoski’s commitment. In a new breaking update by Rivals on X on July 6, “4-star QB Matt Ponatoski has committed to Kentucky.” The Cincinnati Moeller HS standout is the No. 9 QB and the No. 100 overall prospect per Rivals. So this isn’t just a recruiting win, it’s a statement.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

Matt Ponatoski, the dual-sport 17-year-old, is officially Lexington bound. And not just for football. He’s also bringing his bat and glove to Kentucky baseball too. Mark Stoops and Nick Mingione just landed the Ohio Gatorade Player of the Year in both sports. So how did the Wildcats beat the likes of powerhouses like Alabama for a kid who lit up the Elite 11 and tossed 4,000+ yards and 56 TDs to just three interceptions last season? Well, slow and steady wins the race.

“It’s just the people there,” Matt Ponatoski said. “They’ve been absolutely phenomenal. It’s been a really good relationship. They’ve been there for a long time and shown love for a long time. It’s going on two years being recruited by them.” And that kind of consistency matters especially when you’re recruiting a unicorn. This talented kid led his school to the state title game and casually owned every throwing drill at the Elite 11 Finals so much that Rival’s Director of Scouting Charles Power wrote, “Ponatoski looked like the most accurate Elite 11 Finalist throughout the week.” Kentucky’s OC and QBs coach Bush Hamdan is his guy. “Coach Hamdan walked me through what it would look like and the situation to come in and play quarterback there. It’s really exciting what we can do,” he added. But let’s not forget that this isn’t just a football story.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Matt Ponatoski is as dangerous on the diamond

““Not because money is a huge thing. But if it’s the right money slot, the teams I’m talking to for football and baseball understand it’s definitely a possibility.” That’s what Matt Ponatoski said before making his final pick. This kid isn’t just a namesake baseball player. He helped Moeller win the 2023 state title and has Major League buzz humming in the background. When the MLB Draft comes knocking, things could get complicated. “Coach Ming is phenomenal. The way he runs his program through Christ is something I value a lot,” he said. “He’s one of those guys you’d play hard for.”

Baseball. Football. Faith. Family. Fit. All boxes check with Kentucky. “It’s the right fit for me and my family,” Matt Ponatoski said of his Kentucky decision. “My family has been a big part of my journey as far as watching me grow up, coming to a lot of my games. I have a very large family. Not just my immediate family can come support. All the stuff worked out with Kentucky. It’s just a perfect fit.” It all adds up in Lexington. And Ponatoski, never one to take the easy route, is embracing it all.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

And if you’re Kentucky or Mark Stoops in particular, this is a lucrative win. Because with Matt Ponatoski, the Wildcats just landed a program-changer twice.