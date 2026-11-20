When a team climbs to No. 16 in the country and then drops six straight games, whispers about a coaching change quickly turn into donor action. In Starkville, heavy buzz is building that Mississippi State boosters are already preparing a plan to move on from head coach Jeff Lebby, with South Carolina’s Shane Beamer emerging as their top target.

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The claim came from Rob’s X post: “Rumors floating around Starkville, MS, that if Jeff Lebby doesn’t manage to finish this season on a high note, his buyout is already pulled together by MSU donors. The top name on the short list to replace Lebby in those donor circles? None other than GamecockFB HC Shane Beamer.”

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The Bulldogs (4-6, 2-6 SEC) opened 4-0, climbed to No. 16 in the AP poll, and then lost six straight games. The slide started when quarterback Kamari Taylor got hurt against Missouri and had season-ending foot surgery on October 28.

Lebby is 11-24 in three seasons and 3-21 in SEC play. If he were to let go after the regular season. The buyout would run about $7.65M, which is 75% of his remaining salary while he is signed through 2028.

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Meanwhile, Beamer’s situation is not a firing story. He is 39-34 at South Carolina, and the Gamecocks (6-4) were in the playoff picture until they lost 34-6 at Arkansas without quarterback LaNorris Sellers. Reports have described him as safe, with a buyout between $22.5 million and $27.9 million, and any move to fire him would be expensive.

Even with that steep price tag, it is easy to see why Starkville boosters would look Beamer’s way. He already knows how to win in the SEC, recruits the Southeast well, and proved he can build a contender by getting the Gamecocks into the playoff conversation this fall. For a program desperate to stop the bleeding, grabbing someone who can win conference games feels much safer than taking another gamble on a first-time head coach.

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Lebby has also been busy shuffling his staff. On November 15, one day after the 41-9 loss to Auburn, he fired offensive line coach Phil Loadholt and special teams coordinator Cliff Odom. Mississippi State has allowed 38 sacks, the second-most in the SEC, and Auburn had seven on thirty games alone. The Bulldogs also botched a snap-and-hold on an opening-drive field goal and missed a 33-yarder. Mason Miller and Joey Connors will fill in as interim coaches.

“For me, I feel pressure of wanting to change the outcome,” Lebby said after the Auburn game, according to Marvin Uzor of Sports Illustrated. “That’s what I’m concerned with the result on Saturday. That’s what I’ll always be concerned with and doing everything I possibly can to get our guys to go play well enough to go win the game. That’s my job, and that is what I’m concerned with every day is doing my job at a really high level to give our guys a chance to go win.”

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The schedule gives Lebby two more chances. Tennessee Tech (9-2) comes to Starkville on Saturday, with backup quarterbacks in the mix because AJ Swann is out. Then comes the Egg Bowl at Ole Miss on November 27, where winning both games could help Mississippi State with bowl eligibility.

Despite the growing speculation surrounding Lebby’s job security, athletic director Zac Selmon had indicated back in September that any evaluation of the program would come after the season.

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“I think anytime you’re looking at a program, so many times we rush to what’s the output going to be,” athletic director Zac Selmon said in September. “I think our approach has been that we’ve got to be so focused on the input, and then once the season’s over, let’s evaluate what the outcomes were and what inputs we need to address.”

The timing of the Starkville chatter also fits what is happening across college football right now. Programs like Florida State, Maryland, and Baylor have already fired their coaches, and pressure is mounting on other SEC sidelines like Oklahoma. When the coaching market starts moving this early in November, anxious donors usually try to get their money ready fast so they do not get left behind.

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Lebby has two games left, a thin resume, and a fan base that is restless. The donor rumor and the Beamer name may just be what could happen when Mississippi State’s season collapses. If the Egg Bowl ends badly, the talk will get louder.