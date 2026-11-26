The end of the season is here. This weekend is the final week of the college football regular season, and for many fan bases, it’s the last time they’ll see their team line up on the gridiron until next fall. It’s a sad time, but it’s also an exciting time, as conference championships and the College Football Playoff begin soon.

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But before we start making predictions and diving into Week 13, let’s take a look at some news you need to catch up on.

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Jason Eck Sends Thanksgiving Message to Lobos Fans Amid Colorado Rumors

Zuma November 1, 2025: New Mexico Lobos head coach Jason Eck speaks with a referee during the second half of the college football game featuring the New Mexico Lobos and the UNLV Rebels at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV. /CSM. Las Vegas United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20251101_zma_c04_304 Copyright: xChristopherxTrimx

With reports swirling that Deion Sanders is likely to be fired this weekend no matter the result of the Colorado game, people are already speculating who could take over in Boulder next season, and one name that has popped up early is New Mexico head coach Jason Eck.

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The Lobos are having a fantastic season, sitting at 9-2 entering their final game against Air Force. With a win, they can secure their spot in the Mountain West Championship and potentially make it into the College Football Playoff if things go their way. It makes sense that Colorado would want him, but there’s no coincidence that Eck put out this video on Thanksgiving morning asking fans to make a new “tradition.”

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“We’re going to make this a tradition. We had a heck of a crowd out here last year the day after thanksgiving, so we need it again. Air Force, 9-2, versus the Lobos, 9-2. This is the first November matchup between two teams with two losses in Albuquerque since the 1950s…Be there, make a difference, we need you guys.”

Eck seems happy where he his, but money talks, so we’ll see if Colorado can throw enough at him to sway him.

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Minnesota Loses 2027 Commit to Alabama

The Minnesota Golden Gophers aren’t typically big factors in the recruiting scene, but they’ve put together a solid class, which includes four four-stars, in 2027. But they just lost a big piece of that class to Alabama earlier this week.

Jyden German, a 5-foot-11, 180-pound cornerback from Fort Myers, Florida, announced that he is flipping his commitment from Minnesota to Alabama. He’s a three-star recruit and the No. 699 recruit in the country according to 247, but if Alabama wants him that bad, you know he’s better than that ranking suggests.

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This is a big loss for Minnesota and a big gain for Alabama, who have flipped three players recently. Kalen DeBoer is hot on the recruiting trail.

Liberty Football Hit With Tampering Violations

Liberty Football, which has found a ton of success recently, winning 10+ games twice in the last four years, has been hit with NCAA tampering violations.

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Two assistant coaches, Ton Washington and Newland Isaac, and their director of player personnel, Colton Korn, had impermissible contact with two student-athletes while they were enrolled at another school and had not yet entered the transfer portal. Head football coach Jamey Chadwell was also found responsible, but received minimal penalties due to personal issues impacting his ability to monitor his staff.

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Here’s the full list of penalties Liberty received for their violations.

One year of probation.

A fine of $25,000.

A three-week ban on all football recruiting communication during the 2026-27 academic year.

A three-week ban on unofficial recruiting visits for the football program during the 2026-27 academic year.

A 3% reduction in official visits for the football program, based on the average number of official visits from the previous four years.

A 5% reduction in recruiting person-days in the football program from the total amount permitted under NCAA rules.

A one-week ban on recruiting communication for Chadwell, served Sept. 3-10.

A one-year show-cause order for Korn, during which time he will be prohibited from communicating with transfer prospects during the entire January 2027 notification-of-transfer window. He was also suspended from one game for the 2026-27 football season, which he served on Sept. 5.

A one-year show-cause order for Isaac, during which time he will be prohibited from communicating with transfer prospects during the entire January 2027 notification-of-transfer window. He was also suspended from one game for the 2026-27 football season, which he served on Sept. 5.

A two-year show-cause order for Washington, during which time he will be prohibited from communicating with transfer prospects during the entire January 2027 notification-of-transfer window. He was also suspended from two games for the 2026-27 football season, which he served on Sept. 5 and Sept. 12.

Liberty is not suspended from the CFP and bowl games, but they are under a period of heightened compliance, and if they are caught doing anything illegal again, a postseason ban could be one of their penalties next time.

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USF Football Bids Farewell to Raymond James Stadium

The USF Bulls have played football at Raymond James Stadium, home of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, for nearly three decades, but it looks like it’s time to move on.

In 2027, the Bulls will move into an on-campus football stadium, which has been under construction this season. The new 35,ooo-seat arena is set to open in the fall of 2027, and fans are ready to finally have their home games played on campus.

The project is estimated to cost $348 million and will include 28 luxury suites, 22 living-room boxes, and 17 loge boxes. It may be smaller, but it should be nicer than Raymond James Stadium.

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Oklahoma State Coach Receives Contract Extension

Icon Sportswire TEMPE, AZ – NOVEMBER 21: Oklahoma State Cowboys head coach Eric Morris yells to his team during the college football game between the Oklahoma State Cowboys and the Arizona State Sun Devils on November 21, 2026 at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe, Arizona. Photo by Kevin Abele/Icon Sportswire COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 21 Oklahoma State vs Arizona State EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon261121034

After Oklahoma State fired long-time head coach Mike Gundy, they went out and hired Eric Morris, signing him to a five-year, $20 million contract. But after one season in which he led the Cowboys to a 7-4 record (prior to their final game) and kept them ranked for multiple weeks, OSU is doing everything it can to tie him down long-term.

Morris inked a six-year contract with a significant pay raise, going from $4 million a year to well over $5 million per season. By the time the contract is up, he will have made over $30 million as the head coach of the Cowboys.

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Considering he took OSU from 1-11 in 2025 to 7-4 in 2026, this feels like a good investment for the Cowboys.

Penn State Flips WR Commit From JMU

We’ve got another flip to talk about, this time in the form of three-star WR Donte Dent Jr., who flipped his commitment from JMU to Penn State earlier this week.

Dent, the No. 25 player in the state of Virginia and the No. 64 ATH in the class, held offers from Virginia Tech, South Carolina, Pitt, Wake Forest, and others before committing to JMU, but after Penn State got in on the action, he decided his home was in State College.

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With national signing day right around the corner, it looks like Dent will make it official with the Nittany Lions here soon.

Cal-Pitt Injury Report

The Cal Bears and Pitt Panthers are set to square off this week, but both sides will be without at least one of their star players.

For Pitt, it’s running back Damon Ferguson Jr., who has rushed for 740 yards and six touchdowns while adding 150 yards and a score through the air. Ferguson is listed as doubtful, so there’s technically a chance he plays, but it’s a very long shot.

Cal also has some injury concerns, with starting safety Isaiah Crosby, starting cornerback Daniel Harris, and safety Aiden Manutai all listed as questionable. If they all miss this game, that should open things up for Pitt in the pass game.

Both teams are banged up, but with one game to go, who can overcome their injuries one last time?

Former WSU Football Coach Loses Appeal Over Firing

Former Washington State football coach Nick Rolovich was fired years ago for refusing to comply with the mandate requiring all state employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19. He argued that the vaccination violated his religious beliefs, but his appeal was recently denied after a federal appeals court affirmed that WSU did not violate his religious beliefs and that the school could not have accommodated Rolovich without “undue hardship.”

“WSU provided substantial evidence showing that it would have incurred health and safety costs, as well as financial and reputational costs, had it allowed Rolovich to work unvaccinated,” the court wrote.

Rolovich’s contract states that if he were fired without cause, he would receive 60 percent of the remaining term of his contract, but since the court ruled WSU did nothing wrong, he will receive no compensation from the school.