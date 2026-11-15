Texas beat LSU 22-21 in Baton Rouge on Saturday, and it took three seconds on the clock to do it. Quarterback Archa Manning threw a 4-yard touchdown pass to Raleek Brown, and the Longhorns came back from 11 points down in the third quarter, leading up to the win. Interestingly, Texas hadn’t beaten LSU since 2003 and hadn’t played at Tiger Stadium since 1953. It was also their first meeting as SEC teams, and now Texas (8-2) is near a playoff spot, and LSU (6-4) is out of the race.

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It goes without saying that LSU fans were furious. Texas’ Manning, who grew up in Louisiana and went to games, wasn’t welcomed home by them. In fact, they were quite disrespectful towards him.

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Alcohol was thrown on Arch Manning

After his 1-yard touchdown run in the first quarter, video showed him getting slashed by a drink or several from the crowd. LSU fans also threw water bottles after the final play. However, Manning ignored those instances.

The matchup was tough as LSU’s defense had the nation’s best sack numbers, and Texas arrived after a travel mess. A nationwide FAA ground stop kept the Longhorns from reaching their hotel until after midnight.

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Manning’s night looked nothing like his last two weeks. Against Mississippi State and Missouri, he threw six touchdowns and no interceptions. Against LSU, he went 19 of 35 for 174 yards, with one passing touchdown, one rushing score, and three interceptions.

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He had thrown for just 100 yards heading into the fourth quarter. Then, on the last drive, Manning went 6 of 8 for 51 yards, ran for 5 more, and took Texas 58 yards in 12 plays. That made Texas 5-0 against CFP-ranked teams.

Regardless, after the final play, Manning celebrated near where his parents were sitting; Texas skipped the extra point to avoid a mishap, as Sarkisian praised Kiffin and called LSU “a hell of a program.”

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Texas and LSU trade interceptions as five picks come in the first 38 minutes

The two teams combined for six, with three interceptions each. Five interceptions came in the first 38 minutes. Leavitt threw the initial one in the first quarter. It was tipped, and Texas safety Jelani McDonald grabbed it at the Texas 32. Manning gave one right back to LSU’s Ty Benefield, who returned it 33 yards to the Texas 7. Leavitt hit Jackson Harris for a touchdown two plays later.

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The third and fourth were both in the end zone, both to McDonald. The first came on a Rasheem Biles blitz and a hit on Leavitt as he threw. The second came when McDonald jumped over Harris to take the ball away.

McDonald is the first Texas player in this century with three in a game. Leavitt’s third pick was his 12th of the year. Benefield got his second off Manning in the third quarter, and DJ Pickett got the last one in the fourth.

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The Longhorns scored zero points off all three of McDonald’s takeaways. But LSU left about 17 points on the field, with two red-zone picks and a missed 38-yard field goal at the half.

The Tigers were flagged 11 times for 93 yards, and six were on defense. Four of those six came on third or fourth down. On Texas’ opening drive, LSU’s PJ Woodland was called for pass interference on fourth-and-2, and the Longhorns scored.

Late in the game, two holding calls put LSU in third-and-21. Texas had five penalties, but a few of them hurt. A roughing-the-passer call on Brad Spence kept an LSU drive alive before halftime.

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Lane Kiffin left frustrated after LSU’s disaster against Texas

LSU head coach Lane Kiffin, on the other hand, looked wrecked on the sideline. He dropped to his knees after Leavitt’s third interception. He squeezed his eyes shut and folded his hands as if praying to god.

LSU was a 4.5-point favorite, and the Tigers outgained Texas 366-273. Kiffin is now 0-4 against ranked opponents this season and 0-6 against Alabama.

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For a coach leading one of the most talent-rich rosters in the country, missing the postseason is a particularly damaging outcome. The Athletic‘s model gave LSU a 27% playoff chance at the start of the day, and it’s now zero.

Texas’ touchdown with three seconds left

It was a close game. And towards the end of the fourth quarter, it looked like LSU would walk away with a win. The score was 21-16 in LSU’s favor.

But with just three seconds left on the clock, Texas’ Manning passed the ball to Raleek Brown for a 4-yard touchdown, and that changed the entire game. Texas was 22-21, and the game ended.

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For LSU, the next test is a trip to No. 9 Tennessee, while Texas is in a much better spot. The Tigers own the tiebreaker over Tennessee and can reach the SEC title game.

However, Texas still has things to clean up. The Longhorns had three takeaways, gave up 366 yards, and ran for just 99.

Texas next hosts Arkansas on November 21, then closes at Texas A&M on Black Friday. With Manning playing as he did for 58 minutes in Baton Rouge, the Longhorns could be in trouble.