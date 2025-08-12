Deommodore Lenoir Confirms Robert Saleh’s Challenge After Apologizing to 49ers Locker Room

Robert Saleh’s return to San Francisco as their defensive coordinator is a full-circle moment. The man who once orchestrated the 49ers’ suffocating 2019 defense, top in passing yards allowed, fourth in sacks, and the architect of a Super Bowl run, left in 2021 for a head-coaching gig in New York. Deommodore Lenoir arrived the same year, a rookie corner finding his footing while Saleh was gone. Four years later, the two finally meet in the same building, in the same defensive room. And right out of the gate, Saleh didn’t mince words, calling Lenoir “a dog,” the kind of fearless corner who thrives on testing himself against the best.

During the August 12 episode of The Richard Sherman Podcast, Deommodore Lenoir told the former 49ers CB, “He kind of wanted to pick my brain and figure out how I operate.” Saleh saw something, confidence, readiness, maybe even that edge CB1s are born with, not taught. That’s when the challenge came, the one Saleh hinted at in front of the media last week. Lenoir’s answer didn’t wobble, “I’m ready for any challenge, if it’s got to be 99 plays in man or 99 in zone, I’m ready. And I’m willing to back up anything that I put out there.”

Ninety-nine plays in man coverage means no hiding, no safety net, no zone help to bail you out. Ninety-nine in zone means diagnosing, anticipating, and living in the quarterback’s head. Moreover, Richard Sherman knows exactly what that means. He’s played under Saleh from 2018 to 2020, thrived under his system, and understands the unspoken message. Saleh’s defense demands mental stamina as much as physical grit.

Sherman’s seen him throw corners into sink-or-swim situations, matching them against elite receivers for entire games, just to test their mettle. For a young CB1 like Deommodore Lenoir, those conversations aren’t small talk. They’re Saleh’s way of setting the bar high and daring you to clear it. And here’s the thing. Lenoir’s track record suggests he might just do it. Since stepping into the starting role in 2021, he’s been the 49ers’ dependable constant. 265 tackles (177 solo), 6 interceptions, 26 passes defended, and a Super Bowl start where he logged 8 tackles (4 solo) and a forced fumble.

The numbers say he’s ready. The film says he’s ready. And with Saleh back in his ear, the only real question left is whether opposing offenses are ready for him.

Deommodore Lenoir pours his heart out for his teammates

Deommodore Lenoir walked into the post-practice scrum on July 27, looked straight into the cameras, and addressed the elephant in the 49ers’ locker room. His June arrest in Los Angeles. “I want to apologize to my teammates, the organization, my coaches, and my family,” Lenoir said, his tone flat but deliberate. “I’m different than who I was five weeks ago.”

LAPD says it started with a double-parked car, escalated when officers spotted a gun, and turned complicated when the man Lenoir was with, identified as Marcus Cunningham, allegedly tossed him the keys. Police claim Lenoir tried to keep them away. Cunningham was hit with a felony gun possession charge. Lenoir? Resisting arrest. Released. No formal case yet, per the San Francisco Chronicle, but the optics aren’t exactly the kind a Super Bowl contender wants in July.

Here’s where it gets tricky, because Lenoir isn’t just another depth piece fighting for a roster spot. He’s one of the cornerstones of this secondary. He signed a five-year, $92 million extension last fall. And when you carry that kind of paper, you carry the locker room with it.