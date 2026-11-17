The Pittsburgh Steelers were surely befuddled by their division rival, the Cincinnati Bengals, as they handed them a 38-18 blowout loss. Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who definitely didn’t have a great night, was asked a blunt question, which he thought was dramatic, and now the reporter has clapped back at his response.

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“Am I the drama?” ESPN reporter Brook Pryor wrote in her Instagram carousel post as she highlighted Rodgers’ response to her, while also attaching several photos of herself. Pryor had asked Rodgers at the post-game presser how the team would keep this loss from changing the trajectory of their season.

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Rodgers was a little surprised by the question and made it clear to Pryor as well.

“Oh, that’s very dramatic there, Brooke,” Rodgers responded smiling. “I’m not — You know, I’ve been a part of this league for a long time. There (are) big wins and tough losses, so we will deal with this appropriately.”

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Playing his 22nd and potentially his last season in the league, the four-time MVP knows how to handle losses, but he certainly didn’t know how to handle Pryor, with the question startling him a bit. Not only him, but Steelers head coach Mike McCarthy also faced a similar question when a reporter asked how the team would deal with such a huge loss.

“Oh, wow. It’s one loss and it will be dealt with as such,” said McCarthy. “I’m more focused on the details of the fundamentals and the things we needed to do. We’re not going to drive down the drama road. It’s a waste of time. It’s a waste of energy. We’re going to pour our energy into ourselves, look in the mirror, and stay focused on the things that we can control.”

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Neither Rodgers nor McCarthy showed much remorse, despite being swept away by their rivals. The team came into the game with a four-game winning streak and had a bye week before clashing with the Bengals.

This rest time and the pride of winning consecutive games surely played on the players’ minds coming into the game, and the results were there. As for Rodgers, he had one of the worst outings of his career, when he completed 15 of 29 passes for 143 yards, including two touchdowns, while being sacked three times.

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It was a season-low 51.7% completion percentage. Meanwhile, Burrow finished with 409 passing yards and four touchdowns, with a completion percentage of 79.5%.

These performances also tied the record since the play-by-play era in 1978, as Burrow completed 21 passes before Rodgers could record his first completion. Moreover, Rodgers had a career-high eight incompletions before finally connecting.

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He did eventually find his way to two touchdowns to DK Metcalf and tight end Pat Freiermuth in garbage time, while also moving into second place for all-time fantasy football scoring.

Rodgers was evidently seen frustrated as well. Rodgers was seen mouthing the words, “I’m gonna f******* quit!” after his pass was picked off by Bengals Safety Jordan Battle in the second quarter.

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But he did show an ample amount of respect towards the opponents despite a frustrating loss, saying, “We played a division rival on the road and got beaten up pretty good.”

Rodgers also had a postgame exchange with Burrow, with both quarterbacks respecting each other. While Rodgers complimented Burrow, saying, “That was a clinic out there, kid. Good job, keep rolling,” Burrow ended the short conversation, saying, “If this is your last one, much love and respect.”

The Steelers now stand second in the AFC North behind the Bengals, at 6-3. They are focusing on their next game against the Philadelphia Eagles, as McCarthy says the loss “needs to be one game, and it needs to stop there.”