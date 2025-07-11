Chiefs Veteran Announces Next Career Step Inspired by Travis Kelce Amid Contract Saga

“I let y’all down today,” Patrick Mahomes made a heartbreaking confession after the Super Bowl 59 loss. Signing off last season, he expressed his love and gratitude to the Chiefs fans whose faith in the team and Mahomes never swayed. The pain of seeing the dream of becoming the first team in NFL history to three-peat as Super Bowl champions shatter was overwhelming! Mahomes was quite clearly not impressed with his performance.

He threw 21 completions out of 32 attempts for 257 yards, with three touchdowns and two interceptions. He added 25 yards on four carries with a fumble. However, his best game and stats came after the Chiefs were already losing badly. The Chiefs were trailing 34-0 at the time. But he was determined to put up his best this season. “I’ll always continue to work and try and learn and be better for it. We will be back,” he said. If there were any doubts, Mahomes’ teammate Xavier Worthy‘s latest comments might clear those up.

During his latest interview, he was asked who was more upset about the Super Bowl loss. Without much hesitation, Worthy named Mahomes as the most pissed. “I think Pat,” he said.

And when probed about why he felt that, Worthy was quick to mention Mahomes’ new haircut. Did it motivate the quarterback? “I don’t know. He cut his hair. He in a different mode right now. I think we’re really locked in right now. Everybody’s came back. This is my year two. This is Rasheed’s year three. This is Hollywood’s year two in the system. So, I feel like a lot of guys came back more comfortable on it. It made things easier. We’re not just kind of easing into things. We’re not learning the playbook. We’re not thinking. We’re just going out there and going out there and playing,” he said.

Last February, Mahomes had cut off a good portion of his signature mohawk and debuted his new look at his daughter, Sterling Skye’s 4th birthday party. His wife shared a snap of Patrick holding son Bronze at Sterling’s party on her social media. The image quickly went viral.

Can we say Worthy was inspired by the veteran? After all, the former Texas Longhorns player had also chopped off his hair. This was after his impressive rookie year. He racked up six touchdowns and 638 yards on 59 receptions. Worthy also recorded 104 yards rushing and three touchdowns. And with a new hairdo, the Chiefs players are seemingly hinting at a new beginning for themselves and the team!

Interestingly, the question to Worthy was about who among Mahomes and Travis Kelce was more upset about it. While Kelce didn’t cut his hair, he surely made another big decision.

Travis Kelce’s situation with the Chiefs

There were rumors that Kelce would retire after the 2024 season. And to be fair, retiring after three Super Bowl wins would have had a sweet ring to it. And if the Chiefs had won the 2024 Super Bowl, it would have been a glorious way to go out, but unfortunately, that didn’t happen.

Ending all the chatter on his retirement rumors, he confirmed that he would be returning to the Chiefs this season. He couldn’t retire just yet, not after last season’s disappointing loss. “It might have made me think about it a little bit more, I think. I just had a sour taste in my mouth immediately, and like man, I can’t—this can’t be the last game, you know? I still feel like I can do it, and I kind of wanted to give myself that full focus. When I looked back at the year and how I prepared, it’s not like I was doing it wrong, but I want to give it everything,” he said.

He even shed a few pounds to get into better shape ahead of the upcoming season. This is also the final year of his two-year, $34.2 million contract with the Chiefs, and he’s made it quite clear that he doesn’t want to play for any team other than Kansas City.

Kelce is a 4x First-Team All-Pro and 10x Pro Bowler. While he has no plans to retire, his next goal is the championship. Maybe he didn’t get a new haircut, but his commitment to the team remains as strong as ever.