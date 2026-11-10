Eric Bieniemy Erupts at Chiefs Rookie During Heated Sideline Exchange in Jets Clash

Emmett Johnson has certainly turned out to be a star attraction for the Kansas City Chiefs in his rookie year, earning offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy’s trust with his performance and work ethic. Yet, there are times when friction between the running back and the offensive coordinator is visible on the sidelines.

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A visual from the Chiefs’ Week 9 game against the New York Jets has gone viral on social media. In the video, Patrick Mahomes can be warming up on the sidelines after getting hit and injuring his elbow. Meanwhile, what caught everyone’s attention was Emmett Johnson and Bieniemy engaged in a seemingly heated exchange on the sidelines.

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Even though the audio could only capture Queen’s ‘We Will Rock You’ blaring from the speakers, the way Bieniemy was visibly yelling at Johnson was enough to clarify that the young running back certainly made him upset.

The sideline exchange happened after quarterback Patrick Mahomes was hit in the second quarter by New York Jets rusher David Bailey, followed by additional hits from Will McDonald IV and Darrell Jackson Jr.

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The QB was seemingly hit by Bailey as Johnson missed his intended chip block on the edge to slow the pass rusher down. As Mahomes was attempting a pass, Bailey had a direct path to disrupt the play, which ultimately resulted in a strip-sack and fumble.

Mahomes was in visible pain and even went to the sideline to get evaluated, where the heated exchange was visible. The OC looked furious since Johnson failed to protect Mahomes, who fortunately avoided any major injury and returned to play.

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Meanwhile, the rookie running back has also succeeded in impressing Bieniemy. He has already played in the last eight games, even though he didn’t start any game. He has rushed for 111 yards in 26 attempts and scored one touchdown. Furthermore, he has caught 14 passes for 237 yards and scored another touchdown.

It’s worth noting that Johnson scored his first rushing touchdown in the last game against the Jets. He certainly played a role in the Chiefs’ 35-12 victory.

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“Emmett works. He does not take anything for granted,” Bieniemy said of Johnson ahead of the Week 9 game. “It ain’t by chance that he’s had success when called upon, because you talk about a kid that does not take anything for granted. He goes out there and he works — whatever you ask him to do, he’s gonna try to excel at it.”

He further claimed that Johnson has the “type of mental and physical attitude” that coaches want from every single player. That’s certainly high praise for a rookie.

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Well, the praise came after the fifth-round pick secured a 73-yard touchdown in the previous game against the Denver Broncos. Bieniemy also told the reporters that he’d likely give more opportunities to Johnson.

“Emmett (Johnson) will continue getting his reps just like he normally does. Emmett did an outstanding job of performing. I thought Emmett made the most of his opportunities, and that’s what you want out of any player. Anytime their number’s called, making sure that you’re ready for that challenge and you excel when that moment defines itself.”

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Yet, there are times when the players and the coaches aren’t on the same page. But Bieniemy doesn’t really mind that.

A few weeks ago, during the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Las Vegas Raiders, the offensive coordinator also had a similar exchange with the quarterback Patrick Mahomes on the sideline.

“I have no problems with guys venting their frustrations, because I want them to; that’s part of the dynamics of the relationships that we have,” said Bieniemy. “Sometimes you’re going to agree with things, sometimes you’re going to disagree with things. If there’s something that’s taking place out on the field, they might have a better view than what we do off the field.”

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“I want them to be comfortable sharing that stuff with me. There are no issues of communications. We’re in the arena. It’s all about survival. Sometimes you get their best, and sometimes you get their worst. I’m inviting all of that, because I’d rather hear him (Mahomes) air his frustrations at me than to vent it in a different place where it’s not going to be taken the right way.”

At the end of the day, fiery sideline exchanges are baked into the DNA of Kansas City’s championship culture. Despite the heat, the Kansas City Chiefs secured a dominating 35-12 victory over the New York Jets and will face the Atlanta Falcons in their next matchup.