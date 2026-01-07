Rashee Rice’s Girlfriend Dacoda Nicole Accuses Him of Years of Domestic Abuse

A shocker came in all the way from Kansas tonight, as Dacoda Nicole, Kansas City Chiefs’ wideout Rashee Rice’s girlfriend, has made quite an allegation against the player.
Dacoda accused the Chiefs’ wide receiver of domestic abuse for about 8 years of their relationship.
“He’s very controlling there’s been times he’s came to my new home broken my door, there’s been times when he would put his hands on me while I was pregnant even had the audacity to lock me outside all night in ten degree weather because he got caught cheating. He’s cut up all my shoes and clothes leaving me with nothing because he’s gotten caught up” she wrote on Instagram.
Nicole, who shares two sons with Rice, also posted photos showing bruising and visible injuries to her face, lips, and legs. Alongside those images, she included a detailed account of what she says she endured during their time together.
The two met while attending SMU and had been together for several years before Nicole said Rice ended the relationship not long ago. She also alleged that Rice had been unfaithful throughout their time together and claimed he had not been involved in the lives of their children.
“And there’s multiple instances of cheating but besides that I’m just tired of him not doing right by my boys. It’s not fair he doesn’t call them. He rather be layed up with hoes. He literally left us in Kansas and I had to beg him to send money so that I could drive to Texas with my kids and all our stuff,” she added.
As of now, Rice has not publicly responded to the allegations. The Chiefs have not issued a statement. For him, this marks another troubling off-field development, adding to a growing list of controversies that now extend well beyond football.
Rashee Rice keeps making headlines for non-football reasons
The Kansas City Chiefs live under a brighter spotlight than most franchises. Every development tends to find its way into the public eye. That’s especially true for a player like Rashee Rice, who has rarely been far from the headlines since arriving in Kansas City.
These latest allegations are the most serious yet, but they’re also not the first time his name has surfaced for reasons that have nothing to do with football. Since entering the league as a second-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, his career has been weighed down by off-field issues.
Last April, Rice was arrested following a six-car crash on a Dallas-area freeway. According to police, he was allegedly racing other vehicles at speeds reported to be as high as 119 miles per hour. He has since been charged with one count of aggravated assault, one count of collision involving serious bodily injury, and six counts of collision involving injury.
On the field, there’s little doubt about his ability. When healthy and available, Rice has shown he can be a go-to option for Patrick Mahomes in the passing game. But the constant off-field noise has made it difficult for that football conversation to stay front and center.
