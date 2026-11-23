Travis Kelce was asked about his 100th game by Chiefs beat writer Matt Derrick at Arrowhead Stadium, and he answered like a man who has no plans to clean out his locker any time soon. That is a bold look for a 37-year-old tight end whose name has been tangled up in retirement talk for almost two years.

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On Sunday, Kelce marked the milestone with two touchdowns in a 34-7 rout of the Cardinals and passed Rob Gronkowski on the all-time list for touchdowns by a tight end. Then he gave words that lit the retirement conversation back up.

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“Cheers to 100 more,” Kelce said.

Kelce’s 8-yard touchdown pass from Patrick Mahomes in the first quarter was his 109th career touchdown, playoffs included, and it moved him past Gronkowski into third place among tight ends. His 22-yard score in the second quarter made it 110.

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Only two tight ends have more, and both are Hall of Famers: Antonio Gates with 118 and Tony Gonzalez with 115.

The night had a few other firsts. It was Kelce’s 100th regular-season game at Arrowhead, which made him only the fourth player in franchise history to get there, and his first multi-touchdown game in almost four years.

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He did it on an ankle that Andy Reid confirmed this week is a high-ankle sprain, the same injury he has dealt with before. Entering the game, Kelce had 512 receiving yards and three touchdowns this season.

He also became only the fourth player in NFL history to score two or more touchdowns from scrimmage in a half at age 37 or older, a group that includes Jerry Rice.

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Former NFL safety Ryan Clark reacted to the record:

“Travis Kelce is still doing it at a high level for the tight end position. He’ll be compared to the younger guys and his younger self, but man, he’s getting the job done this year for his team.”

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Earlier this season, Kelce and Mahomes passed Gates and Philip Rivers for the most yards by a tight end and quarterback duo in NFL history, and Kelce has already broken the NFL record for yards after catch. He has spent his entire career in Kansas City, selected by the Chiefs in the third round of the 2013 draft out of Cincinnati.

On the other hand, the retirement chatter is not new. It has followed Kelce since the Chiefs’ Super Bowl loss in February 2025, and it came back after the 2025 season when he considered stepping away before deciding to return for a 14th year.

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General manager Brett Veach said Kelce walked into his office less than 24 hours after the final game of 2025 and delivered one line:

“I’m not going out like this.”

Earlier this season, Kelce told ESPN’s Chris Berman he still has the desire to compete, and he was just as direct about what comes after football:

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“I love this game so much that I’m not ready to go into that next phase yet.”

The Chiefs are 8-2 after their third straight win and a November 1 loss to Denver, and Sunday’s rout did not need much drama. Mahomes finished 27 of 39 for 324 yards and three touchdowns, the third going to Xavier Worthy, and was sacked only once.

Emmett Johnson had 23 carries for 105 yards and a touchdown, with Kenneth Walker III missing a second straight game with a groin injury. Kansas City ran 27 plays for 152 yards in the first quarter, while Arizona managed four plays for 13.

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The Cardinals (3-8) were without rookie quarterback Carson Beck, who was ruled out Saturday with back spasms. They have lost six of their last seven against Kansas City and have never won at Arrowhead in five tries.

Now, what is clear is that Kelce entered the week leading the Chiefs’ pass catchers in receiving yards, and he still has two Hall of Famers left to catch on the touchdown list.