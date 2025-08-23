brand-logo
Latest
NFLGolfWNBATennisNASCAR

More

Newsletters

think-tank-image

Think Tank

AllLatestES ThinkTankNewsletter HubNFLGolfNBACollege BasketballNASCARWNBATennisBoxingOlympicsUFCSwimmingMLBTrack and FieldGymnasticsSoccerCollege Football
Home/NFL

Jalen Hurts Takes Unnecessary Heat After 25YO QB Trade Buzz Shakes Eagles Camp

BySamridhi

Aug 22, 2025 | 8:31 PM EDT

Link Copied!
0
Debate
feature-image

via Imago

feature-image

via Imago

The last couple of years have established one thing about Philadelphia. When Jalen Hurts steps on the field, the whole city leans in. He’s the franchise pillar, the quarterback who brought the Eagles into relevance, and the face of a locker room that is fueled by his composed yet energetic urgency. And yet, in the NFL, even the safest star can sometimes get swept up in surges of outside noise. That’s exactly what happened today when speculation regarding a possible quarterback trade set off a wave of criticism towards Hurts, who had nothing to do with it.

The rumor mill started when NFL insider Albert Breer observed that 25-year-old quarterback Tanner McKee, who showed promise in preseason glimpses, might attract trade attention from other clubs. Breer also noted that it would probably take a substantial offer for the Eagles to even think about trading McKee. Something that they do value and anticipate will be Hurts’ backup going into 2025. All that didn’t prevent some from taking the narrative and turning it into an unwarranted question about whether Hurts is secure in his job.

ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below this ad

ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below this ad

Of course, fans weren’t silent. On X, people used the opportunity to nitpick Hurts’ games from last season, revisiting stale arguments people in the building left behind months ago. Someone said, “Eagles should start him he’s better than Jalen hurts.” While another added, “Yeah that man is better than Hurts.

ADVERTISEMENT

Is Tanner McKee really a threat to Jalen Hurts' throne, or just offseason noise?

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

logo

EssentiallySports is the home for the underserved fan, delivering storytelling that goes beyond the headlines. As a media platform, we combine deep audience insights with cultural trends, to meet fandom where it lives and where it goes next. Founded in 2014, EssentiallySports now engages with an audience of over 30m+ American sports fan on its website and 1m+ readers on its newsletters daily.

Sports

Sports

Full Spectrum Services LLP © 2025 | All Rights Reserved