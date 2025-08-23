Jalen Hurts Takes Unnecessary Heat After 25YO QB Trade Buzz Shakes Eagles Camp

The last couple of years have established one thing about Philadelphia. When Jalen Hurts steps on the field, the whole city leans in. He’s the franchise pillar, the quarterback who brought the Eagles into relevance, and the face of a locker room that is fueled by his composed yet energetic urgency. And yet, in the NFL, even the safest star can sometimes get swept up in surges of outside noise. That’s exactly what happened today when speculation regarding a possible quarterback trade set off a wave of criticism towards Hurts, who had nothing to do with it.

The rumor mill started when NFL insider Albert Breer observed that 25-year-old quarterback Tanner McKee, who showed promise in preseason glimpses, might attract trade attention from other clubs. Breer also noted that it would probably take a substantial offer for the Eagles to even think about trading McKee. Something that they do value and anticipate will be Hurts’ backup going into 2025. All that didn’t prevent some from taking the narrative and turning it into an unwarranted question about whether Hurts is secure in his job.

Of course, fans weren’t silent. On X, people used the opportunity to nitpick Hurts’ games from last season, revisiting stale arguments people in the building left behind months ago. Someone said, “Eagles should start him he’s better than Jalen hurts.” While another added, “Yeah that man is better than Hurts.”