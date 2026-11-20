Marquez Valdes-Scantling’s bid to earn another shot on the Pittsburgh Steelers’ active roster hit an unexpected snag off the field. The veteran wide receiver took to social media this week to vent about a missing car and gaming console after relocating to the city.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Anybody know where I can find a PS5 in Pittsburgh?” Aaron Rodgers’ teammate and wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling wrote on X. “The transport company stole my car and PlayStation. Y’all could have at least left the P5. I got years of games just gone. And I can’t play GTA.”

ADVERTISEMENT

While his post was lighthearted, Valdes-Scantling was genuinely crowd-sourcing help from locals to replace his console after moving from Los Angeles to Pittsburgh. He did not name the auto transport company involved, and Pittsburgh police have not confirmed whether a formal theft report was filed or if the situation stems from a shipping dispute.

But this isn’t the first time an NFL player has complained of his car being stolen. While Valdes-Scantling’s car was nowhere near the team’s facility, one anonymous Denver Broncos player was not happy as he had “multiple cars stolen from the parking lot of the mandated team hotel during training camp.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Because the vehicle was reportedly taken during transit rather than at the Steelers’ South Side facility, it does not point to a team security issue. Still, losing his personal ride creates an unwanted headache for a player currently sitting on the practice squad, where showing up on time every day is critical to earning a game-day elevation.

His addition came again last month as the Steelers struggled with an injury-plagued wide receiver corps. With Michael Pittman Jr. and Roman Wilson on injured reserve, and the team lacking experience at the positions of DK Metcalf and rookie Germie Bernard, it looked like the perfect time for the Steelers to use him.

ADVERTISEMENT

Even Rodgers, who had previously played with Valdes-Scantling at the Green Bay Packers and trained him under head coach Mike McCarthy in his rookie season, praised him.

“I love Marquez. He’s one of my favorite teammates I’ve ever been with. Super smart guy. Knows the game really well. We’ll see what happens. It’d be nice to get him up,” Rodgers said in late October. “He’s played a lot of football. Super instinctive player on the field. He’s got really good hands, and I think he’s carved himself out a really nice career, with being a super-fast guy, and now he’s a fast guy with really great instincts and great football intelligence.”

ADVERTISEMENT

But that hasn’t been the case for Valdes-Scantling, with players coming back from injury scares and getting healthy enough to keep the Steelers out of an emergency scenario. Backup Ben Skowronek, who was missing time with a calf injury, also came back, further thinning the chances of Valdes-Scantling pairing up with his teammate.

Valdes-Scantling has become a journeyman lately, a sharp drop from his back-to-back championship runs with the Kansas City Chiefs. He was an active contributor in both title runs, hauling in six catches for 116 yards and a touchdown in the 2022 AFC Championship before winning Super Bowl LVII, and catching a touchdown in the Chiefs’ Super Bowl LVIII overtime win the following year.

ADVERTISEMENT

He was released in late August by the Dallas Cowboys, then signed with the Chargers in September. Valdes-Scantling was, again, released in October, bringing him to Pittsburgh for now. He himself has been eager to contribute to the team, and McCarthy wants him to be ready if an opportunity arises.

“I just want to see him practice, go hard every day like he always has,” McCarthy said. “He has history with Aaron. I mean, obviously, I have history with him also, too. But he’s done a really good job. I was just talking to (wide receivers coach) Adam Henry about the group earlier, so we’ve just got to keep working those guys and getting them ready.”

ADVERTISEMENT

With the Steelers sitting at 6-3 and second in the AFC North, McCarthy is sticking with his healthy receiver group for now. Valdes-Scantling remains on the practice squad, waiting for his next chance on the field—and hoping his car turns up in the meantime.