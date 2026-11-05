“I Need Help”: Ex-Cowboys Cheerleader and DWTS Sensation Opens Up on Struggles After Troubling Incident

Former Cowboys cheerleader, Melissa Rycroft-Strickland, got into legal trouble back on November 1, 2026. The officials arrested her in Southlake, Texas, for driving while intoxicated after she crashed into a Southlake Fire Department ambulance at a stop sign. She allegedly left the scene, and the police began a hit-and-run investigation. But just a few days after the arrest, Rycroft-Strickland shared a personal statement on social media.

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“First, please know how deeply ashamed and embarrassed I am, especially knowing how much this has affected my friends and family,” Rycroft-Strickland wrote in her Instagram post. “I want to share something personal, and to be honest, I am very ashamed to share it, but I can’t hide it anymore. I’ve been struggling with my mental health for quite some time now. It has completely overwhelmed me.”

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Rycroft-Strickland admitted that she tried to hide her struggles by putting on a brave face. But things had been pretty bad behind that smile. Things were apparently harder than what she let her friends and family know.

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“No excuses at all, but I’m finally admitting that I need help,” the television reality star continued. “I’ve fought this for a long time on my own, and it’s time to admit that I can’t do it anymore. I’m getting professional care. This is so hard to say and the shame is still very much there, but I’m ready to feel like myself again, for me and for my family. They have stood by me through all of this, and they deserve honesty. They deserve me at my best. That’s what I’m working toward for all of us.

“Please have some grace with me, if you have it in your heart, as I focus on trying to get healthy, and please respect my family’s privacy as they navigate this with me, too. Thank you.”

Right now, Rycroft-Strickland is dealing with a second offense DWI charge. She is also charged with driving with an invalid license and an accident involving damage to a vehicle exceeding $200. Thankfully, there were no injuries. However, Rycroft-Strickland had to pay $9,000 as her bond.

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Back in September 2025, Rycroft-Strickland faced her first arrest for DWI. It was when Southlake officials found a black Cadillac Escalade slammed into a tree. To make things worse, witnesses claimed that the car was driving erratically before crashing into the roadside tree.

Later, as per US Weekly, Rycroft-Strickland pleaded guilty, and the court sentenced her to 20 months of probation and $2,000 in fines and court costs. Furthermore, the court ordered her to spend 36 hours in community service, take a DWI education course, and get herself evaluated for substance abuse.

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Legal issues aside, Rycroft-Strickland has established herself as a television reality show personality. She first appeared in the 13th season of The Bachelor, and later won Dancing with the Stars in 2012. But NFL fans know her as a former Dallas Cowboys cheerleader.

Of course, taking accountability on social media won’t erase the serious legal reality of a second DWI arrest in just over a year. But admitting she cannot fight her battles alone is a crucial first step. For now, Rycroft-Strickland’s priority is turning her honest reflection into a lasting recovery.