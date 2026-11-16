“It’s Not Working”: Jerry Jones Publicly Criticizes Brian Schottenheimer’s Staff After the Cowboys’ Disappointing Loss to the 49ers

Cowboys went 46-40 against the 49ers, and their defense was one of the main reasons behind this fall. But after the game, Jerry Jones is making sure he points that out and expresses his disappointment.

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“Well, I don’t know,” Jerry Jones said to reporters postgame. “I would say that, let’s assume that some of how they’re executing is not what they’re attempting to be taught. Is that fair? Okay, so whether or not they’re executing what they’re being taught or not executing what they’re being taught, it’s not working. We had thought that there’s going to be a real test against this offensive team we played here tonight, and this was disappointing.”

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Christian Parker’s defense totally went off against the 49ers. They allowed 584 total yards, including 370 passing yards and 214 rushing yards. Plus, San Francisco averaged an impressive 9.4 yards per play, showing how easily its offense moved the ball. The Cowboys also struggled to stop San Francisco on important downs.

The 49ers converted six of their 11 third-down attempts and scored on two of their three red-zone trips. Dallas managed only one sack, while the 49ers recorded five.

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The Cowboys were also struggling to score points as San Francisco put up 29 points in the second half alone. Even head coach Brian Schottenheimer was upset.

“I thought it was unacceptable,” Schottenheimer told reporters. “The tackling was atrocious. At the end of the day, we tackled like s–t in the second half.”

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Christian Parker’s defense is clearly failing. The Cowboys also gave up three touchdowns that covered at least 60 yards. According to the Elias Sports Bureau, that tied the record for the most such touchdowns allowed by a team in one game over the past 50 seasons.

Jerry Jones is still giving the benefit of the doubt to defensive coordinator Christian Parker.

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“He’s a young coach that’s in his first year coordinating, and basically calling the plays,” Jones said after the game. “You would have to say that you would hope you can win games like the (games) that we’ve lost. I’ll weigh his early times. I’ve been with teams that had some pretty good coordinators, on defense, that ended up winning Super Bowls.”

But he also made it clear that the team will be watching films and they will make a solid decision.

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“We have to look at it,” Schottenheimer added. “As I said, we’re going to watch all the film, and there are a lot of things we got to figure out because I haven’t been around a situation like this where the defense was that poor in the second half.”

However, the defense has been a consistent issue for the Cowboys; they even struggled against the Cardinals.

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The Cowboys allowed 467 total yards while managing only 261 yards on offense. Arizona averaged 6.0 yards per play, compared with Dallas’ 3.6. The Cardinals also recorded 24 first downs, five more than the Cowboys.

Although Dallas recorded four sacks for 27 yards, it struggled to slow down the Cardinals’ offense. Arizona converted 8 of 18 third downs, while Dallas allowed it to score on three of five red-zone trips. Dallas also failed to create a single turnover, while Arizona had two turnovers.

The team has been trying to find consistency in their defense for so long. The team has changed four coordinators in four years. Dan Quinn led the defense in 2023, then Mike Zimmer took over in 2024, after which Matt Eberflus replaced him in 2025 but was fired after just one season before Parker came in.

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Now, it will be interesting to see, after falling to a 4-6 record and almost saying goodbye to the playoffs, what Jerry Jones will decide for upcoming games.