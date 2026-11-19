The 2026 No. 1 overall draft pick finally got his first NFL chance against the Seattle Seahawks as QB1. Though the game ended in a 21-13 loss, it gave Fernando Mendoza a valuable opportunity to learn. However, not everyone was convinced by his performance.

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“There were some good things,” ESPN analyst Kurt Warner said on the Rich Eisen show. “Cuz I thought he played too fast, which, again, [is a] common thing for a young quarterback [to] get in there, and, you know, going through reads too fast, you know, not seeing some things, not settling in the pocket. You could see his feet and eyes moving a little too fast.

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…… he got hit a number of times when, you know, they just have to have an answer for him, whether it’s him figuring out the answer or the scheme giving him an answer. So those things I thought looked really bad in the game. But again, just overall, I just thought he played too fast in this game, and he’s got to, you know, take a deep breath, get more comfortable, and just settle down.”

Fernando Mendoza had a decent debut, completing 17 of 29 passes for 143 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions. He averaged 4.9 yards per attempt and recorded a 71.5 passer rating and 49.5 QBR. However, he was sacked six times for a loss of 45 yards.

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Yahoo Sports analyst Hayden Winks pointed out that Mendoza’s passing numbers were below average. His -0.25 EPA per dropback means his passes generally did not help the Raiders move closer to scoring. He also had a 31% passing success rate.

According to TruMedia, the Seahawks put much more pressure on Fernando Mendoza in the second half. They sent extra defenders to rush him on 23.8% of his plays, compared with just 5.6% in the first half.

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Fernando Mendoza also accepted responsibility after the game.

“Coach Macdonald, he dialed it up, and he did great,” Mendoza said. “He fooled me, and he got me a couple of times. I think it’s important to learn and grow from this, to throw in my hot routes more often, to throw accurate balls when getting hit and to practice that, rather than everything just being sunshine and rainbows, then move forward and give our team a better chance each and every week.”

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But let’s not forget that he is still a rookie and had some good moments in the game. His performance also helped Las Vegas take a 10–7 lead into halftime. Plus, he recorded 22 yards on six carries and scored one touchdown.

He has also shown constant improvement, and after a lot of evaluation, he was named the starting quarterback.

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“He’s prepared,” Klint Kubiak said. “he practices extremely well, and his work habits also allowed us to make this trade because we feel that he’s ready to go. And we’re excited for him to take the ball for the game here this Sunday.”

On top of that, he also served as a backup QB against the Patriots. Fernando Mendoza completed 6 of 8 passes for 48 yards, recording a 75% completion rate. He did not throw a touchdown or an interception.

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Now, with Kirk Cousins traded to the Minnesota Vikings ahead of the NFL trade deadline in exchange for a 2027 third-round draft pick, the Raiders are hoping to improve their record under Fernando Mendoza.