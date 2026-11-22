The Dallas Cowboys had their worst night in terms of defense against the San Francisco 49ers, allowing 584 yards. But they also scored 40 points, thanks to wide receiver George Pickens and help from CeeDee Lamb in the 46-40 loss. But both starting wide receivers haven’t left the game without hefty fines for their actions on the field, leaving another scar for the Cowboys.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pickens has been fined $11,941 for taunting, falling under the category of unsportsmanlike conduct. Lamb, on the other hand, received the heftiest fine of Week 10: $23,882 for use of the helmet, falling under the category of unnecessary roughness, according to the NFL’s accountability page.

ADVERTISEMENT

In what was a horror show for the Cowboys, they still found rhythm on offense, but two moments have now cost both receivers fines. The first came from Lamb and occurred in the second quarter with 4:16 left. Pickens was off to the races for a touchdown run after receiving a pass from quarterback Dak Prescott.

But in one of the most unique showcases, Lamb was actually the escort to help Pickens reach the end zone and, in the process, rushed 30 yards for a critical block on 49ers cornerback Deommodore Lenoir from his shoulder, but his helmet also contacted Lenoir’s, which led the NFL to fine him. The block, however, led to a 39-yard touchdown for Pickens, although it wasn’t necessary given Pickens had already come close to the end zone.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ironically, the NFL was the one that initially used Lamb’s block as a highlight to show his blocking abilities, with the video titled, “Can’t-Miss Play: CeeDee Lamb’s HUGE block springs Pickens free for 39-yard TD.”

Lamb, on the other hand, wasn’t too fond of the penalty given to him, and objected to it.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I mean, I just can block, bro,” Lamb said. “I can block and I’m real good at doing things like that, but I get fined. So that’s where I kind of retract from doing all that. And to answer your question, I got fined 30,000 in case anybody was working.”

The fine for the “impermissible use of the helmet,” if done for the second time, can cost Lamb $47,762, which he would surely like to avoid. Sports Illustrated noted that the Cowboys linebacker DeMarvion Overshown against the Arizona Cardinals this season in a similar way, when he made unintentional helmet-to-helmet contact.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Yeah. Which I never touched him with my helmet, but that’s a conversation for another day,” Lamb said when asked if the contact was with his helmet. “You know what? I guess as a receiver we can get hit, but can’t deliver the punch.”

Pickens, though, got fined for a whole different reason. It looks like both the receivers were having some heated moments with Lenoir, and they both got fined for targeting him. With 1:33 left in the fourth quarter, Pickens went for another reception and picked up nine yards for the team.

ADVERTISEMENT

But the problem occurred when he pointed at Lenoir after the play, which led to the Cowboys being penalized 15 yards, moving them further back. With both of these fines on record, the Cowboys have now gathered $179,292 in fines in 10 games.

While the game ended in the 49ers’ favor, the two receivers did well for their team on offense.

ADVERTISEMENT

CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens continue fine form amid 49ers loss

Both the receivers have been a boon for their team and quarterback Prescott. But while Lamb is already on the road to touch the 1,000-yard mark, Pickens has not even crossed the 700-yard mark in the season yet, and this is what the Cowboys head coach, Brian Schottenheimer, addressed two weeks ago.

“Again, when you have two of them, it’s gonna get spread around a little bit. And so CeeDee and George both having good years. CeeDee’s numbers are incredible. But again, George is the guy that we’re focused on, knowing we gotta get him going more and better, and that starts with me as the play caller.”

ADVERTISEMENT

This was apparent in the 49ers game, as Pickens had his career-high 11-reception game for 145 yards and three touchdowns. Lamb on the other side helped the team, catching seven passes for 72 yards and a touchdown.

Both the receivers now look more productive than ever and will face a weak defense in Week 11 as the Cowboys face the Tennessee Titans, who are 1-8 in the league. The Cowboys’ playoff hopes are still on, but they need to go on a win streak in order to maintain those hopes, as they are still 4-6 in the league.