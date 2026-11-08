NFL Reportedly Holding Brandon Aiyuk’s Return Hostage Amid $13M Repayment Dispute

Brandon Aiyuk’s fallout with the San Francisco 49ers was bitter, but the urge to run out of that tunnel again, wearing the colors of the team that drafted him, never truly faded. Driven by a desire to reignite his career, Aiyuk took the crucial first step toward a comeback by filing for reinstatement from the reserve/left squad list. But emotional resolve alone can’t erase past turmoil. As insider Mike Florio notes, the league ultimately holds all the cards, and Aiyuk’s dream return has officially hit a massive wall.

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The Niners placed Aiyuk on the list last season, after he stopped showing up to the building following his injury in the 2024 season. The WR applied for reinstatement on October 27 this year, after a long-standing beef with the team. Florio, in his analysis of the NFL Player Personnel Handbook, pointed out the following fact.

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“While the provision doesn’t say it expressly, the language implies that the Commissioner has apparently unlimited discretion when it comes to approving the application to reinstate the player. In Aiyuk’s case, the Commissioner has dragged his feet since October 27, setting the stage for an apparent effort by the 49ers to leverage Aiyuk’s desire to be reinstated to his willingness to reimburse up to $13 million in previously-paid bonus money.”

Per the rules, players on the reserve/left squad list can only apply for reinstatement in the season following the one in which they were put on the list. But players seeking the opportunity in the “subsequent” season after they made the list will not be allowed to return in the last 30 days of the regular season or the postseason. Their return is also not possible in the “period between the trading deadline of a subsequent season and the 30-day deadline,” unless the team initiated the reinstatement and the Commissioner greenlights it.

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In simple words, Brandon Aiyuk has only just begun what can turn out to be a very tough journey.

An Associated Press report revealed that the NFL had informed Aiyuk and the NFL Players Association that he owes the 49ers around $13 million. The money came from bonuses he received after signing his contract extension. San Francisco wants the money back since it considers Aiyuk to have violated his contractual responsibilities.

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It all started when he injured his knee in October 2024 and spent a long time recovering. But he stopped showing up to the facility during his rehab process, eventually stopping all contact.

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, tension peaked when Aiyuk stopped showing up for treatment: “Either he didn’t trust the trainers or didn’t want to show up.” Whatever the true motivation, an unwillingness to rehab a major knee injury under team supervision gives an organization immediate leverage to void financial guarantees. That reported infraction gave San Francisco all the firepower it needed. The 49ers officially voided $27 million in guaranteed money in 2025, citing “conduct detrimental to the team.”

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While skipping rehab was the breaking point, it remains unclear if that was the sole reason San Francisco stripped his guarantees or if deeper internal breaches occurred. Head coach Kyle Shanahan hinted at behind-the-scenes legal friction when addressing the contract voiding:

“There were a number of things that happened in July that to me was more of a business side, dealing with lawyers and stuff and contracts, stuff that is really not my area of expertise.”

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Following the contractual fallout, Aiyuk walked away entirely, prompting San Francisco to place him on the reserve/left squad list, where he remained sidelined until filing for reinstatement in October 2026.

The 49ers could have simply released him or traded him away. Heading into the 2025 offseason, reports surfaced that San Francisco was open to trade offers, yet coach Kyle Shanahan held out hope that Aiyuk might still suit up around Week 6. That return never came, and the financial reality made moving on far more complicated. Trading Aiyuk before June 1 would have forced the 49ers to absorb a staggering $29.6 million in dead money on their salary cap.

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Imago Sep 9, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk (11) is introduced to the crowd before the game against the New York Jets at Levi’s Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Holding out for a post-June 1 trade slashed that hit to a far more manageable $8.3 million. Releasing him outright offered a middle ground: saving $6.3 million against the cap while taking on a $7.36 million dead-money penalty, according to Over the Cap. While a trade didn’t happen, the constant friction led Aiyuk to badmouth the Niners on social media, calling general manager John Lynch “creepy” and head coach Kyle Shanahan a “toddler.”

What followed was more frustration from the 28-year-old.

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“You want to know why they really mad, though?” Aiyuk said. “They mad ’cause they stupid. They dumb. They mad that they paid me $50 million in eight months and then voided my guarantees for 2027. And I’m about to be on a new team in 2027. They mad at themselves for real. They acting like they mad at me, but they stupid ass mad at themselves.”

He had also explained that he had fired his agent, Ryan Williams, and also roped in the NFL Players Association into the drama. However, Aiyuk has now hired Drew Rosenhaus to represent him. The duo met with the 49ers on Friday.

The meeting lasted about 75 minutes, and both sides discussed how to move forward. However, they have not reached an agreement yet, and Aiyuk’s future remains uncertain.

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If Aiyuk and the 49ers reach an agreement, the team has three choices. It can release him, which ESPN says is the most likely option, trade him to another team, or bring him back to its 53-man roster. The latter two options are unlikely, as his trade value is pretty much non-existent after those social media posts. And, Lynch already said last year that Aiyuk had “played his last snap” for the team.

49ers don’t want Brandon Aiyuk anymore

Head coach Kyle Shanahan also showed no interest in bringing Aiyuk back. He did not attend Friday’s meeting.

“It’s been over for our football team for a long time,” Kyle Shanahan said during his press conference after 49ers practice. “I think it’s complicated. I haven’t asked one question. I look at this as zero to do with our football team. Anything that has zero to do with our football team, especially during the season, I will give zero thought to.”

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Aiyuk has seen better days at San Francisco. He recorded 4,305 receiving yards over five seasons; he recorded more than 1,000 yards in two of them. Had the drama not happened, Aiyuk might have had a shot at playing on a team that seems set to make the playoffs this year.

Let’s wait and see how this situation turns out for him.