Carolina Panthers Land in Hot Water After Dave Canales’ Major Coaching Blunder

If you’ve been squinting through the Panthers’ preseason with a mix of hope and nerves, it looked more like a slow-motion turnover than a fresh start. Three games, three losses, and Charlotte’s August scoreboard is starting to read like a warning sign. But after the Steelers’ loss? The fans might have officially reached the breaking points.

Calling one slip-up a blunder doesn’t really cover it. Dave Canales pretty much got everything wrong. But the most glaring misstep in the finale was how Canales and his staff handled the lineup: resting every starter and most of the key reserves, then tossing depth guys into the fire in front of the home crowd. As Joe Person put it firmly, “Thought Dave Canales would let Matthew Wright try a FG at the end. He didn’t. Steelers win 19-10. Panthers finish the preseason 0-3 and were outscored 69-23. On to Jacksonville.”

You’re not supposed to rest all of your stars and let your backups carry the heavy workload. Not in the final game of the preseason, right when week 1 is around the corner. Those backups were left to scrape for rhythm against a Steelers squad that still played with purpose. The payoff? A 19–10 loss and a clean 0–3 preseason slate.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

This is a developing story…..