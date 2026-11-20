When Drake Maye went down with what is believed to be a broken ankle in Germany, the now-5-5 New England Patriots turned to Tommy DeVito as their next option at quarterback, and he struggled. Reports have since linked the team to Jimmy Garoppolo, who is unsigned and already knows Josh McDaniels’ offense.

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Still, Rob Gronkowski isn’t optimistic about what comes next. Now, the former Patriots tight end has put the team’s chances at a very small percentage without Maye. On Wednesday’s episode of the “Up & Adams” show, host Kay Adams asked Gronk whether “it’s a wrap” for the Patriots’ 2026 season.

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“I wouldn’t necessarily say it’s a wrap because it’s the NFL—like, anything can happen—but I would say the chances are like 2%,” Gronkowski told Adams on Up & Adams.

New England lost to the Detroit Lions 35-10, and the damage went well beyond the scoreboard. Drake Maye hurt his ankle on the first drive and never came back, and WR AJ Brown also left with an injury.

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Mike Vrabel called it a lower leg injury and said Maye would “get more tests run.” Tommy DeVito stepped in and finished 12 of 24 for 81 yards, a touchdown and an interception, while the whole offense managed only 151 yards. The Patriots now sit at 5-5, and the season could tip either way from here.

At his Nov. 16 news conference, Vrabel said he didn’t expect Maye to be ready when the team returns from the bye week. In an interview with Scott Zolak, he sounded just as unsure about the longer outlook.

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“I think he’s going to be unavailable for a short time, and we’ll see how that goes down the road.”

If the Patriots put him on injured reserve, Maye would have to sit out a minimum of four games. That uncertainty has pushed the team toward the market.

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According to Jordan Schultz, “The Patriots are expected to explore the QB market during the bye week, from free agents such as Jimmy Garoppolo, who has previously played for OC Josh McDaniels, to potentially adding a QB off another team’s practice squad.”

Garoppolo makes sense on paper. He played for New England from 2014 to 2016, knows McDaniels’ system, and has completed 67.4% of his career passes for 15,828 yards and 96 touchdowns. The catch is that he hasn’t thrown a regular-season pass since 2024. The bye week gives Vrabel time to decide.

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Still, Gronkowski’s point is that a new quarterback only goes so far when the defense is this shaky.

“I feel like they might have to go out there, grab a quarterback in the free agency market, a player that has played, that’s a veteran that’s played over the last couple years, just isn’t on a team,” he added. “That can be a possibility as well, but it’s not going in the direction that they need it to go. And I just don’t really see it picking up at all either.”

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The numbers back him up. Detroit found open space all day, with 12 missed tackles and 220 yards after the catch, according to Patriots.com’s “Game Observations” review. Over the last four weeks, the Patriots are allowing +0.40 EPA per dropback, which ranks 31st in the league. In their first six games, that figure was +0.02, good for 13th.

The season totals tell the same story. The offense ranks 12th in total yards at 347.6 per game and scores 22.1 points (18th). The defense sits 22nd, allowing 345.1 yards and 24.2 points (17th). If Maye is out, the offense is the unit most likely to slip, and this defense doesn’t look strong enough to cover for it.

So whether or not Garoppolo returns, the fix doesn’t stop at quarterback. New England has to clean up its defense too, or even a familiar face under center won’t change much.