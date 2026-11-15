Al Michaels has spent over 40 years as a lead play-by-play announcer for NFL primetime broadcasts, starting with Monday Night Football on ABC Sports in 1986. Forty years on, however, some believe he is no longer the legendary voice who called ‘Miracle on Ice.’ Fans have urged him to retire.

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Journalist and Seahawks supporter Brian Nemhauser already has a replacement in mind.

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“This is going to be a quick segue, but like, give me Marshawn Lynch,” Nemhauser said on Hawk Blogger. “Like make him the Sunday Night Football, like Thursday, whatever. Can we move away from the zombie Al Michaels? He literally does not know what’s happening.

“Do you all remember the Thursday night game last year where Rashid Shaheed returns the punt for a touchdown? And he’s like, ‘Oh, and he scores.’ … That’s like, you blew one of the biggest calls! The Seahawks had one of the biggest, most momentous comebacks in the season that helped lead to a Super Bowl. And if you watch that game, listen to that game, you’d think it was like any other game that you’d seen.”

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Marshawn Lynch has already has a stint as a commentator, joing ESPN’s crew for the Slamball playoffs in 2023. Awful Announcing called his commentary “incredible”. He might not have the language that veterans like Michaels use, but he sure did entertain.

“If this was Sonic, all his coins would’ve been knocked out right now,” Lynch said animatedly at one point during the Lava vs. MOB game. “You would’ve been hearing them things come out … Sit him on his back pockets!”

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Lynch might not choose to listen even if he is cautioned against using profanity, as he was by the Manning brothers while appearing on ManningCast this year. Eli Manning reminded him of his colorful language he used in his season one appearance, for which the show was fined. But here’s what Lynch said:

“You know, just to get things on the up-and-up, [expletive], [expletive], let’s just get it started, get it out there.”

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In contrast, Michaels’ commentary caught flak not just for his delivery but also for errors. He’s missed some calls and mispronounced player names. This season alone, he’s confused Bijan Robinson with Brian Robinson Jr., who both play for Atlanta. He’s also mixed up alma maters for Michael Penix Jr. (Washington) and Mason Graham (Michigan), mistaking them for having played for Oregon and Michigan State, respectively.

“Someone please tell Al Michaels that it’s time,” a fan wrote on X after Michaels mistakenly called a fumble in the New England-Chicago game.

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“he’s so washed plz retire …and enjoy the rest of your life legend,” another message read on X, urging Michaels to call it a career.

The play Nemhauser referenced in his criticism came during the Seahawks’ Thursday Night Football matchup against the Los Angeles Rams on December 18, 2025. Rashid Shaheed’s game-changing punt return touchdown turned the tables, setting the stage for a dramatic 38-37 overtime victory for the Seahawks. But for those listening to Michaels’ broadcast, the punt sounded more than any other run-of-the-mill play.

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Michaels was talking about something else when Shaheed caught the ball and began running. He caught on to what was happening too late, missing the chance to add some-much needed hype. He says after noting the touchdown that it came “out of nowhere.”

Michaels is currently on a year-to-year basis with Amazon Prime for Thursday Night Football, after his initial contract expired following the 2024 season. Even though Michaels still shows up at the booth for TNF, he has admitted he won’t fight Prime Video should they not give him another contract.

“If they come to me and say, you know, it’s time for us to move on … You guys have been fantastic. You’ve been great. I’ve done the NFL for 41 years, which is half my life. Love it. But you know what? At a certain time, it’s time,” he said on the Dan Patrick Show in October. “And if they feel it’s time, great. And if I feel it’s time, I’ll know it. And I’ll say, ‘You know what? Thanks for the memories.’”

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Will Prime Video finally make the move? We will have to wait and watch.