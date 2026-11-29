Essentials Inside The Story While Art Rooney II said Aaron Rodgers was not being a good teammate, the Steelers players suggest that he was doing exactly what they wanted him to.

Rodgers never meant to take the playcalling completely, but Mike McCarthy planned to waive him.

Sources say Aaron Rodgers no longer has suitors as many NFL coaches empathize with McCarthy. But the Steelers players still love him.

Before rejoining the Pittsburgh Steelers this year, quarterback Aaron Rodgers had claimed: “When this is done, it’s Keyser Soze, and you won’t see me.” Fast forward to now, he is personifying the fictional character from The Usual Suspects he is apparently so fond of.

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Today, I’m not even talking about the drama he’s causing by excessive talking to confuse us all. Because even after everything that went down publicly since last Tuesday, the Steelers players still, as Jalen Ramsey put it, “love” Rodgers. He’s not the sole perpetrator, they say. But even when we can point many fingers at how the team handled his situation, a new update on the whole saga is tilting the case in head coach Mike McCarthy’s favor.

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On Sunday, 29 November, ESPN’s Adam Schefter and NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported what the exchange between the 42-year-old QB and his head coach looked like:

Rodgers: “If you don’t do it my way, I’m going to expose everything going on here.”

McCarthy: “Go for it. I’m tired of your bulls—, I’m proud of what we’re building here. I like the direction we’re going.”

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That was basically a cue for ‘curtains down’ for everyone. To date, McCarthy hasn’t even watched Rodgers’ Pat McAfee interview. He was given some pointers, but here is where it gets interesting:

We Don’t Think Aaron Rodgers Is the Problem. Here’s Why.

local_fire_department HOT TAKE play_arrow He’s 42. The new plan asked more of his arm, not less. Imago 2025Arthur Smith2026Mike McCarthy Passes a game 35 40 Long passes a game 3.1 5.2 Sacks a game 1.8 3.1 Runs a game 22.5 21.7 How good1st of 32 How often27th of 32 arrow_upwardBetter at itGreat at it, barely used Does it lessDoes it morearrow_forward Long passes that get caught Bengals, the best 58% NFL NFL average 37% Steelers with Rodgers 21% The verdict So, no. Aaron Rodgers isn’t the problem. The plan is. A 42-year-old was asked to throw more and longer, while the NFL’s best running game sat unused. How goodHow often Running the ball1st27th Fake handoffs7th31st Long passes30th3rd Ranks are out of 32 teams. Data: nflverse and FTN, Steelers games through Week 11, 2026. arrow_back See why arrow_forward ES ran all 621 plays from his ten starts. Last year his throws were kept short. This year he was asked to throw more, and longer. Best running game in the NFL, 27th in use. Buffalo runs it six more times a game. 7th best with the fake handoff, 31st in using it. Buffalo uses it far more. 3rd worst at long passes, 3rd most thrown. Buffalo catches nearly twice as many. This part is on Rodgers. About 1 in 5 long passes was caught, a career low. One thing is on him: the long pass. Everything else was the plan.

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What the Steelers players wanted

Owner Art Rooney II, former Steelers QB Russell Wilson, and many others may have said that Rodgers was not being a good teammate. But the thing is, he was.

Some time ago, there were murmurs that things aren’t going great in the Steelers building. Many thought it was between Rodgers and McCarthy, who had some sideline tantrum shows earlier in the season. It wasn’t just the two of them, though.

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The players on that team chose Rodgers to be their spokesperson.

After the Eagles loss, where McCarthy accepted that he broke the huddle with the “1, 2, 3, Packers!” chant, and after he missed multiple meetings, players shared their grievances with the QB. He, in turn, was supposed to be the one who voiced these issues in front of the head coach he has known for years. This goes in line with what the QB said earlier:

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“I’m literally repeating things that these guys don’t have the nerve to say because they have a wife and a kid, only one year on their job, and they haven’t made $400m in the NFL,” Rodgers said on Wednesday. “Me, I don’t care. What are you gonna do to me?

“Like I said, you’re gonna release me? Cool. You’re gonna deflect this thing and make it look like you were trying to bench me and that I’m at home contemplating whether or not I’m gonna accept the benching? Couldn’t be farther from the truth.”

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What Rodgers, McCarthy, and the Steelers really wanted:

We already know Rodgers wanted McCarthy to give up offensive playcalling. And while reports so far have mentioned that the QB wanted to be the one to do it, he actually wanted quarterback coach Tom Arth to do it. After all, they had already done it before.

Rodgers had already seen Pittsburgh’s record slump to 6-4 after two consecutive defeats to the Cincinnati Bengals (38-18) and Philadelphia Eagles (19-16). He and Arth had called considerable portions of those games. But the concern wasn’t that the team lost those games, but that the QB would simply not call running plays most of the time. Next we know, Rodgers was giving an ultimatum to McCarthy:

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“If you try and bench me or don’t change the play-calling, then you should just release me,” Rodgers had said.

Well, the head coach listened to him on one thing. But there’s a backstory to that as well.

When McCarthy benched Rodgers, he did plan on eventually waiving him. The Steelers planned on keeping the QB home on their Black Friday game against the Denver Broncos anyway. They wouldn’t have “barred” him, though. That was his own creative take, as Rapoport and Schefter report. The QB’s Pat McAfee interview only catalyzed the inevitable. But that wasn’t what was in the plans the Steelers players collectively strategized.

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Rodgers may no longer have a job, but at least the Steelers players love him

It didn’t take long for things to go lopsided in Pittsburgh. Rodgers’ situation, however, remains ambiguous.

In March, he said that he would disappear when it’s all said and done. The mere fact that he is continuing to make appearances, even though he hasn’t revealed his status, means that he is not done. Yet, he may not have enough options.

With how things went down in Pittsburgh, many NFL coaches are empathizing with McCarthy. The job is demanding, long, and tiring, and many of them are in their 50s and 60s. The sleep simply gets to you at some point. With that said, barring an injury for a playoff contender, sources tell Rapoport and Schefter that he has no suitors.

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As of now, Rodgers’ previous choice, the Minnesota Vikings, have traded to bring Kirk Cousins back. The Baltimore Ravens are sticking with their recent signing, Jacoby Brissett, and the New England Patriots have Tommy DeVito. Ramsey, however, revealed what the entire locker room feels towards Rodgers:

“We’re not going to act like he wasn’t a part of everything we’re doing. It’s still love, but it’s very unfortunate. We got to keep rolling,” Jalen Ramsey said, summing it up on the postgame desk with Prime Video.

So far, Rodgers has thrown for 16 touchdowns and 6 interceptions in 10 games and has been sacked 31 times.

The two sides of the same story

After the QB gave his head coach the ultimatum, McCarthy held a meeting with the team management. Later that night, on Tuesday, Pittsburgh decided to bench Aaron Rodgers. Whilst Prime Video was showing a game, play-by-play commentator Al Michaels read out a text message he received from Rodgers ahead of the Broncos game detailing his reasons for going public.

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“Earlier today, I heard from Aaron,” Michaels shared. “(He) said, ‘A lot of talk about the sanctity of the locker room. The code of sanctity exists to protect the integrity of the locker room, not to provide immunity from accountability for its leadership.'”

“He then also said, ‘They took this public. Never heard from the head coach. Then they leaked (the benching) at 11 p.m. They also barred me from the facility; that’s why I went to McAfee.'”

On Wednesday, November 25, Rodgers aired his grievances publicly in his interview on The Pat McAfee Show. He described how McCarthy had been late to a quarterback meeting and had begun snoring within 10 minutes before snoring again five minutes later. Aaron Rodgers added that McCarthy had failed to attend further meetings and a team walkthrough.

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In his news conference, McCarthy referred to the halftime slip as an “embarrassing moment,” putting blame on the long hours.

Although McCarthy has yet to view Rodgers’ entire interview, if he ever does, he has said one thing that would reverberate through the QB’s ears and probably force his hand once again:

“I know how to win, and that’s the facts.”